Moving to Aledo? New developments make housing options plentiful. Here’s what’s to come

Aledo’s grown 98% the past 10 years, and as a result, housing has boomed to meet the need.

The city will add 9,500 housing units between now and 2031 to keep up with growth, demographers estimate.

Here are the new developments coming to the area:

Walsh

Walsh, just north off Interstate 30, is technically in Fort Worth. But it encroaches so close to Aledo that both cities reap the benefits.

The development’s website touts the same benefit the bring some to Aledo — its proximity to downtown Fort Worth.

The 7,200-acre development will eventually be home to 50,000 residents upon completion. Homes costs run from $400,000 to the millions, according to the Walsh website.

Morningstar

Morningstar, off Interstate 20, sits on 737 acres and will include 2,117 homes . Homes are $350,000 to $600,000 and between 1,800 square and 4,000 square feet.

Veale Ranch

Veale Ranch, south of Interstate 20, used to be 3,800 acres of ranch land. It was sold to a developer in 2021 and will potentially house 30,000 people once houses are built out.

Parks of Aledo

The neighborhood includes 150 acres of green space with a nine-hole disc golf course, mountain bike trail, two tree forts and outdoor workout spaces, according to its website. Parks of Aledo will add 1,031 homes.

Dean Ranch

Dean Ranch’s 1,825 acres will be home to 325 homes , 100 townhomes and 35 acres of commercial development at Bailey Ranch Road and FM 1187.