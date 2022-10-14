Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
Baldwin County municipalities to get millions in extra federal hurricane relief funds
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Two years after the devastation of Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Zeta, Baldwin County and its municipalities are working together to get millions in federal disaster relief grants that could further help the area recover. Blue tarps are still up on some homes, and flooding...
Recycling company pays big bucks for property
AT Recycling paid $3.3 million for a 37,782-square-foot office building at 5060 Commerce Park Circle in Pensacola, FL., according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. AT Recycling plans to hire 40 employees at the new location. Construction is almost complete at GulfGate Boat...
Gulf Shores to discuss park plans on 127-acre parcel
Plans also include north-south connector road from Oak Road East up to Coastal Gateway Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is making plans to develop a park on land it owns on Coastal Gateway Boulevard or the former County Road 8. During the Oct. 17 work session the city council will discuss awarding a bid for design of three projects for $10.9 million involving the parcel in the coming years.
Orange Beach to consider amending Wharf plan to add a Culver's
Restaurant would be west of the new convenience store at Canal Road and Wharf Parkway East. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will conduct three meetings in council chambers on Oct. 18 with a Solid Waste Authority meeting at 4:45 p.m. followed by a regular session and a work session at 5 p.m.
utv44.com
Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
utv44.com
Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
travelawaits.com
5 Historic Ghost Towns To Explore In Alabama
Ghost towns are relics of our past. Once towns booming with activity and commerce, now a piece of history fading from memory. These towns have long been deserted, some being reclaimed by nature, others brought back to life by nearby towns and cities as historic sites. Despite what some may...
Family still searching for man missing in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – For 16 days, Doris Davis has searched for her brother who seems to have disappeared without a trace. “I fear the worst and I hate that, but that’s what my heart tells me,” said Davis. “I’m just hoping and praying to the good Lord that we find his body at […]
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants
Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Bay Minette identified
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.): Officers have identified the man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Bay Minette Saturday. William Thomas Wright, 83, was killed Saturday after being hit near the Circle K Gas Station on D’Olive Street in Bay Minette. A Bay Minette officer noticed an elderly man lying near the entrance of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA: U.S. 31 in Escambia County reopened after crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. Friday has caused a road closure. Both lanes of U.S. 31 near the 39 mile marker, in Escambia County are completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
utv44.com
Freeze Watch Wednesday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Coldest air of the season is on the way with a Freeze Watch in effect 1AM until 8AM Wednesday morning. During that time, lows will fall into the mid 30s in town and below freezing for our northern fringes These temperatures could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said. According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA: Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-10 in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, shut down part of Interstate 10. Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 53 mile marker in Baldwin County were blocked for hours. The Alabama Department of Transportation diverted traffic at Exits 53 and 49.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores' $19M road extension to connect to new ALDOT bridge project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A new multimillion dollar road project is in the works in Gulf Shores and its goal is to reduce traffic congestion in the rapidly growing area. A no outlet sign is posted along Waterway E Blvd in Gulf Shores, which runs west along the Gulf Shores International Airport for about a mile.
2 teens found dead in car following crash: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:50 p.m.): It was an emotional day for friends, family, and members in the Hurley, Mississippi, community. Friends and family who knew both Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor gathered at the site of the crash to place a memorial to honor the two girls who died in a car accident. Both girls were in […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
utv44.com
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
Texas man charged with vehicular manslaughter for Escambia Co. deputy death
UPDATE (2:21 p.m.): A Texas man has been arrested for the death of Master Deputy Kevin Ray, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. According to the OCSO jail log, Tristen Parker, 26, was arrested and booked into the jail on Oct. 16 around 6:30 a.m. Parker, a native of Midlothain, Texas, was […]
Foley Main Street announces downtown mural project
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley Main Street is planning six murals in the downtown area to add color and a festive spirit in the area near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and McKenzie Street. “This celebration of history and place through art in Downtown Foley will be...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1