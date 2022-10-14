ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

AL.com

Recycling company pays big bucks for property

AT Recycling paid $3.3 million for a 37,782-square-foot office building at 5060 Commerce Park Circle in Pensacola, FL., according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. AT Recycling plans to hire 40 employees at the new location. Construction is almost complete at GulfGate Boat...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores to discuss park plans on 127-acre parcel

Plans also include north-south connector road from Oak Road East up to Coastal Gateway Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is making plans to develop a park on land it owns on Coastal Gateway Boulevard or the former County Road 8. During the Oct. 17 work session the city council will discuss awarding a bid for design of three projects for $10.9 million involving the parcel in the coming years.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Orange Beach to consider amending Wharf plan to add a Culver's

Restaurant would be west of the new convenience store at Canal Road and Wharf Parkway East. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will conduct three meetings in council chambers on Oct. 18 with a Solid Waste Authority meeting at 4:45 p.m. followed by a regular session and a work session at 5 p.m.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
MOBILE, AL
travelawaits.com

5 Historic Ghost Towns To Explore In Alabama

Ghost towns are relics of our past. Once towns booming with activity and commerce, now a piece of history fading from memory. These towns have long been deserted, some being reclaimed by nature, others brought back to life by nearby towns and cities as historic sites. Despite what some may...
ALABAMA STATE
Ana Kimber

Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants

Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA: U.S. 31 in Escambia County reopened after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. Friday has caused a road closure. Both lanes of U.S. 31 near the 39 mile marker, in Escambia County are completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Freeze Watch Wednesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Coldest air of the season is on the way with a Freeze Watch in effect 1AM until 8AM Wednesday morning. During that time, lows will fall into the mid 30s in town and below freezing for our northern fringes These temperatures could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said. According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA: Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-10 in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, shut down part of Interstate 10. Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 53 mile marker in Baldwin County were blocked for hours. The Alabama Department of Transportation diverted traffic at Exits 53 and 49.
utv44.com

Gulf Shores' $19M road extension to connect to new ALDOT bridge project

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A new multimillion dollar road project is in the works in Gulf Shores and its goal is to reduce traffic congestion in the rapidly growing area. A no outlet sign is posted along Waterway E Blvd in Gulf Shores, which runs west along the Gulf Shores International Airport for about a mile.
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
BAY MINETTE, AL
OBA

Foley Main Street announces downtown mural project

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley Main Street is planning six murals in the downtown area to add color and a festive spirit in the area near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and McKenzie Street. “This celebration of history and place through art in Downtown Foley will be...
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

