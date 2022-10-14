Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Samsung’s One UI 5 launches with iOS 16’s coolest feature
Samsung has finally announced One UI 5, its take on Android 13. The company is focusing on improving the customizability of its operating system, refining its distinct design language, and adding some nice-to-have improvements as well. Samsung’s headlining feature here is lock screen customization. Although not exactly new to the...
Can you use Pixel Watch with iPhone?
The Pixel Watch is like Google's answer to the Apple Watch, sporting plenty of health, wellness, and connectivity features.
Phone Arena
Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets
Apple is expected to introduce the new 2022 iPad Pro tablet very soon. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants of the premium slate, codenamed J617 and J620 respectively, are expected to be quietly introduced via a press release. No, Apple is not expected to host and live stream another event similar to the one held last month to unveil the new iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2022), and the Apple Watch Ultra.
Samsung One UI 5 takes inspiration from iPhone, but with one cool extra feature
Samsung One UI 5 will roll out in the coming weeks, bringing all new features with it
The Verge
Android’s audio output switcher may soon let you pick cast devices, too
Google may soon start letting you pick from cast devices when using the audio output switcher on Android 13, according to Esper’s Mishaal Rahman. The output switcher, which was first introduced in Android 11, currently only lets you swap between media playback sessions on paired Bluetooth devices, such as wireless headphones or a speaker.
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
daystech.org
How to Mirror an Apple Watch to Your iPhone With iOS 16
To mirror your Apple Watch in your iPhone, allow the characteristic within the Accessibility part of the Settings app in your iPhone. The Apple Watch is absolutely interactive and you may management it utilizing swipes and faucets on the iPhone. You have to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
Best Android smartwatch 2022
We love the Galaxy Watch 5, but there are so many other great smartwatch options for your phone. Here are our top picks!
Android Headlines
Google Adds Site Names To Search Results On Mobile
People use Google to search up just about everything, so we can always use a more streamlined experience. Fortunately, this is what the company just gave us, according to a new blog post. Google will soon show site names next to its search results. This feature is coming to the...
Android Headlines
You Can Use Regular 20mm Bands With The Pixel Watch, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel Watch launched recently, and unfortunately, it comes with proprietary connectors. Those have their advantages and disadvantages, and one of the main disadvantages is that you need proprietary bands. Well, you can kind of use regular 20mm bands with the Pixel Watch now, but there’s a catch, of course.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch Alarms Don't Sync
Did you know that if you set an alarm on your phone (like a Pixel 7), it will not sync with the new Pixel Watch? Well, that is indeed the case. And Google seems to think that is okay. According to a Google Product Expert on Google’s support forums, this...
One disappointing way the iPad 2022 will be just like the original iPad
The next iPad is rumored to launch at an event in October, and we’ve been hoping for a major redesign. One of the key changes was the expected removal of the home button, bringing the base model iPad in line with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and just about every fancy iPhone Apple sells besides the bargain-basement iPhone SE.
Google teases a better Play Store for tablets, foldables, and even Chromebooks
Google has had its opportunities to tease the Pixel Tablet this year whether it was at I/O 2022 in May or the Pixel hardware event earlier this month. That hardware is just a piece of the company's overall commitment to redesigning Android's interfaces for tablets and foldables. One software component to the strategy has been making the Play Store friendlier to large screens. Well, we now have some good insight into what's changing as Google has detailed some choice features coming to the app store on tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks.
Android Headlines
4K YouTube Videos Won't Be Tied To Premium Membership After All
Earlier this month, it was discovered that YouTube is testing 4K video exclusivity for Premium subscribers. Well, it seems like the company opted against it, 4K YouTube videos won’t be tied to a Premium membership after all. 4K YouTube videos won’t require a Premium subscription after all, it seems...
Apple deals for Amazon Prime Early Access: AirPods, iPads, and Watch
Get great deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. Stan HoraczekSave on some of Apple's most popular products during the Prime Early Access sale.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Android Headlines
Everything New In Google Camera 8.7 On The Pixel 7 Series
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s latest phones, and they ship with the Google Camera version 8.7. Many of you are probably wondering what’s changed in this app, well, that’s what we’re here to talk about. Google Camera 8.7 from the Pixel 7...
Android Headlines
How To Change Watch Bands On The Google Pixel Watch
Google, like Apple, has decided to go the route of proprietary watch bands for the Pixel Watch. That’s both good and bad. It’s bad because it means you’re stuck with whatever bands Google and its partners releases for the watch. Which right now, it’s just Google. But the good thing is that, usually they are easier to install. At least in the case of the Apple Watch. With the Google Pixel Watch, it’s a bit different, still fairly easy though.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold May Feature A Side-Facing Fingerprint Scanner
According to a new rumor, both the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This information has been revealed by lines of code, spotted by 9to5Google. Google Pixel Fold to offer a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This code has been designed to test the UI of...
Apple Music's Spatial Audio Is Coming To These Five Mercedes-Benz Models
It's been a little over a year since Apple brought Spatial Audio to Apple Music. The feature, which was announced alongside support for lossless audio back in May 2021, began rolling out to Apple Music subscribers a month later. For the uninitiated, Apple's Spatial Audio feature builds upon the capabilities of an already proven technology — Dolby Atmos — but adds a couple of Apple-specific extras to the mix. The feature uses various sensors placed inside Apple's audio products to track the listeners' head movements to create a virtual space around them. These sensors, which include accelerometers, track the listeners' head movements and adjust the audio playback accordingly, providing them with an immersive listening experience.
