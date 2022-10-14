ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee couple shares Latin dancing with community

MILWAUKEE — National Hispanic Heritage Month was Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. And one Milwaukee dance company said they’re proud to share Latin dancing with southeast Wisconsin. Betsy Guerrero and her husband Matt Woida opened Mezclando Milwaukee in 2008. They teach drop-in classes four times a week, along...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee charity honored with bench

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee resource center, Repairers of the Breach, was honored with a bench Saturday morning. The bench serves as a celebration for the center's 20th year of service. The Epsilon Kappa Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated donated the bench and 200 cases of water...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

What are the 2022 Milwaukee County referendums and what do they mean?

There are two advisory referendums on the 2022 midterm ballot in Milwaukee County — one about semi-automatic firearms and another about marijuana. Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic “military-style” firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread

Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Is The Drunkest City In America

MILWAUKEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Partial view of the Milwaukee skyline on September 13, 2015 in Milwaukee, … [+] Wisconsin. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Milwaukee ranks as the drunkest city in America. Clever Real Estate recently published a new composite study The Drunkest Cities in America: 2022 Data,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

How to support victims of bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Use of metal detectors to soon expand in Racine Unified schools

RACINE — The use of metal detectors in Racine Unified schools is expected to expand soon. dr Eric Gallien Wednesday evening — at Festival Hall during the first public update on the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative between RUSD, the City of Racine and Racine County — spoke briefly about metal detectors in the schools.
RACINE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

More than Cats in Trees: Firefighters Fight for Livelihood in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is in a budget crisis. Political insiders have known for years that the city of Milwaukee was on the verge of a fiscal cliff (read bankruptcy). For decades the Milwaukee Fire Department has borne the brunt of public service budget cuts and frankly, they are tired of it (and so am I). According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, “the trend of closing firehouses began in 2014, as one firehouse closed that year. In 2017, five more firehouses were closed. The 2019 budget also called for the closure of another firehouse. It’s not clear yet what firehouses would be closed, but the budget proposes one close on Jan. 1, 2023, and another halfway through the year” (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, 2022).
MILWAUKEE, WI
captimes.com

Josh Kaul asks Milwaukee stations not to air AG race attack ad

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”. The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police release video of Waukesha carjacking

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
WAUKESHA, WI
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Hiking Through Mangan Woods in Greendale, Wisconsin

Last weekend, we explored a trail tucked away near an archery range in Greendale, Wisconsin. The Forked Aster Trail wound us through lovely Mangan Woods full of some of the largest old-growth trees in the Milwaukee County Park System. With few people on the trail, we found ourselves entirely at peace wandering the forest full of lofty arbors.
GREENDALE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
DELAFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Now is the time to get help with rising winter heating costs

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- This winter, energy costs could be the most expensive in a decade according to the Citizens Utility Board. We Energies officials estimate a potential $120 to $180 more will be spent over the last year by consumers. They say even with work being done to keep...
WISCONSIN STATE

