ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills prediction: How (and why) AFC’s best teams diverged

By Jesse Newell
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Details

Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. Central time Sunday

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS (Ch.5) in Kansas City

Radio: WDAF (106.5 FM) in Kansas City

Line: Bills by 2 1/2.

Jesse Newell’s prediction

It’s difficult to over-hype this one.

According to betting markets , the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the best two teams in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, meanwhile, are widely considered the best two quarterbacks.

There’s history to consider as well. The Bills’ are tired of hearing about “13 seconds” and also seem sick of chasing the Chiefs, which led to them splurging on win-now moves this offseason (like signing edge rusher Von Miller). KC remains in the game at the top of the AFC while taking a different path , though, trading receiver Tyreek Hill in the spring with an eye toward long-term success with Mahomes.

Some good news for the Chiefs is they’re likely to get some guys back this game. Though linebacker Willie Gay’s suspension remains, it appears right guard Trey Smith and kicker Harrison Butker will return from injuries. On Friday, however, coach Andy Reid said cornerback Rashad Fenton and safety Bryan Cook would be out, while cornerback Trent McDuffie also was unlikely to play.

To their credit, the Bills have maintained their position as league juggernauts while battling all sorts of injuries on defense. It’s mostly not mattered because of Buffalo’s elite pass rush (led by Miller), which has played up thanks to Allen and the offense allowing Buffalo so often to play from in front.

One thing going for KC: It should be motivated from the start. The Chiefs have had some emotionally flat performances this year (Chargers, Colts, Raiders), but that shouldn’t be an issue in this primetime matchup, where we should expect Reid to unleash at least a few plays that he’s kept in hiding.

Even knowing all that ... I’m not sure it will be enough. The Bills’ passing offense is dynamic with receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, and Allen always remains a headache in the QB run game — something the Chiefs have had issues limiting in the past.

The Chiefs are an elite team that’s still getting better with youth. The Bills, right now though, are a tier above everyone else, the best team partly because it put its full attention this offseason toward winning this year .

538’s NFL projections give each NFL game a 1-99 score based on “quality,” “importance” and “overall.” According to those measures , this contest has a 99 ranking in all three categories, highlighting just how rare a matchup like this is.

To the point: It’s unlikely we’ll see two better teams in one game this season (including playoffs) than we will here.

In the end, I’ll give the Bills the edge based on defense, believing they can take advantage of a Chiefs offensive line that appears a bit beat up while displaying some recent inconsistency.

Give me the Bills for both the win and cover.

Bills 31, Chiefs 24

Jesse’s pick to cover spread: Buffalo

Last game prediction: Chiefs 27, Raiders 24 (Actual: Chiefs 30-29) ✔️

This year’s record vs. spread: 2-3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News

It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not play well in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tom Brady let his offensive linemen know about it. Late in the second quarter, FOX cameras captured an angry Brady yelling at his line on the sideline. We've seen TB12 get mad like this before over the years, but usually, we don't get any audio of his ranting.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To Chiefs, Bills Fan Video

You think they're excited for Chiefs-Bills out in Kansas City? On Saturday night, video surfaced of the two fan bases already lining up outside of Arrowhead for this afternoon's game. The video was even spotted by Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who gave fans some praise on Twitter. "All right y’all...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Video

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New York topped Green Bay, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rodgers' postgame handshake with Rodgers went viral. Wilson had admitted leading up to the game that Rodgers was his idol growing...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
18K+
Followers
952
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy