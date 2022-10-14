2022 COLORADO GENERAL ELECTION GUIDE | State House of Representatives

Read full article on original website
Denver Gazette: Can Dobbs diversion eclipse Colorado’s crime wave?
Last summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling returning abortion policy to the states has become the Democratic Party’s one-trick pony in this fall’s political campaigns. We’ll know on Nov. 8 if it has the horsepower to turn the tide against Republicans in Colorado. To do that, it...
HUDSON | A Colorado labor corollary to the railroad dispute
This column appears precisely 50 years after my arrival in Colorado behind the steering wheel of a U-Haul truck towing a spanking new Toyota Land Cruiser. Parking for the night at a Motel 6 along West 6th Avenue, I had just three days to rent an apartment, unload our somewhat meager belongings and unpack boxes before my children, ages one and two, would fly into the Queen City of the Plains with their mother. We were abandoning Washington, D.C., where I had been working for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company (C&P), in favor of Denver and Mountain Bell. Long before Tim Wirth and the 1983 divestiture of AT&T into seven "baby Bells," there was a single Bell System monopoly providing dial tone coast to coast.
No. 2 or No. 26? Polis, Ganahl debate Colorado's fentanyl ranking
Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican nominee, clashed over fentanyl deaths during a debate on Sunday, with the Democrat claiming a middle-of-the-pack ranking for Colorado and the challenger arguing the state sits near the top of the charts. So, who is correct?. Based on the...
Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate
The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put...
Durango Herald: Stay the course with Polis
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl seem to be living in two wildly different states. In Polis’ Colorado, the future is bright, steady. Keeping his promise, Polis capped the cost of insulin; provided free, full-day kindergarten and preschool; and offered more than $1 billion in property tax relief for homeowners and businesses.
LIVE UPDATES: Polis, Ganahl debate a day before Colorado voters get early ballots
The philosophical divide between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, is expected to come into full view tonight, when the two candidates debate their ideas and proposals on crime, energy and taxation, among other subjects, in an hour-long debate that could help shape the electorate's decision in November.
WATCH: National gun control group pours $2.7 million into Colorado ads targeting O'Dea, Ganahl
A leading national gun safety advocacy group is spending big in Colorado to oppose statewide Republican nominees and support a Democratic state lawmaker in a TV ad campaign set to launch as voters begin to cast ballots. Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund, a group funded largely by former New...
Southern Colorado towns weigh retail marijuana sales amid industry downturn
After nearly a decade of legal recreational marijuana possession in Colorado, voters in Colorado Springs, Palmer Lake and Cripple Creek will decide if it's time to allow sales in each locale. Proponents promise a bump in tax revenues, while opponents argue the social costs are too high. Palmer Lake and...
Large building owners face unknown costs to comply with state energy mandates
Owners of thousands of commercial, multifamily, and larger public buildings need to modify them in order to meet new energy performance standards legislators adopted last year, but Colorado's energy office could not yet estimate how much the compliance would cost. In 2021, legislators set large building emissions reduction targets of...
BIDLACK | Vote for psychedlic meds to help vets
There are some very interesting candidates on Colorado ballots this year. We have a Republican candidate for governor who wants to get rid of, well, government. You’ve heard the old saying that Republicans run for office claiming that government can’t work, then spend their time in office proving that point. Heidi Ganahl has pledged to eliminate the state income tax and to slash state spending. I dunno, maybe I’m strange, but I rather like the idea of properly funded schools, highways and such, but those things would all take big hits under a Ganahl administration. Polis has already cut quite a few taxes but doesn’t support a meat-cleaver approach, and that is a good thing.
Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cellphone mapping data
Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cellphone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
BRAUCHLER | A troubling turn in Colorado’s jury selection
At a time of an undeniable crime tsunami in Colorado, several progressive attorneys and judges are seeking to dramatically change our criminal trials by injecting “wokeness” into the jury-selection process. It tortures the law and undermines the integrity of our justice system. Currently, a prospective juror can be...
CALDARA | Ganahl’s bull feces vs. Polis’ unicorn feces
There are two major party candidates running for governor. Both want to gradually eliminate Colorado’s income tax. They want the same outcome but by differing means. So why is it that one candidate is being lampooned for it and no one is talking about the other candidate’s plan at all?
