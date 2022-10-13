Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Flat as OPEC+ Output Cuts Balance Fears of Global Economic Slowdown
The energy sector is pointing to a higher start, supported by strength in the major equity futures while the underlying commodities were flat. WTI and Brent crude oil futures are flat this morning, steadying as the market balanced cuts to OPEC+ production quotas against fears of economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. China delayed release of economic indicators originally scheduled to be published on Tuesday with no date was given for a rescheduled release. The U.S. dollar rose slightly this morning, weighing on prices.
NASDAQ
OPEC+ members line up to endorse production cut after U.S coercion claim
CAIRO Oct 16 (Reuters) - OPEC+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse a steep production cut agreed this month after the White House, stepping up a war of words with Riyadh, claimed Saudi Arabia had pushed some other nations into the move. Iraq, OPEC's second largest exporter, said...
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf markets, IHC at record peak
Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC), while the Egyptian index extended gains for a third session. Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields mostly lower, in line with gilts, European bond market
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Tuesday, tracking moves in UK and European bonds, as recent moves by the British government to stabilize its bond market have eased a bit of market anxiety that has led to some short-covering. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell for...
NASDAQ
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The 2022 year hasn't been kind to software stock investors. Many formerly high-flying stocks have slumped on worries of a growth slowdown ahead. Elevated valuations in late 2021 also helped set the stage for big declines this year. But those short-term challenges are no reason to abandon a sector that's...
NASDAQ
Credit Suisse taps RBC, Morgan Stanley for capital increase -Bloomberg News
Credit Suisse Group AG is working with banks including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Morgan Stanley on a potential capital increase, should it need to shore up its balance sheet and raise funds for its restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Additional details,...
NASDAQ
U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Extends Slump In October
(RTTNews) - Reflecting worries about rising interest rates, building material bottlenecks and elevated home prices, the National Association of Home Builders released a report on Tuesday showing a continued deterioration in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of October. The report showed the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index slumped to...
Wall Street extends rally, Treasury yields waver after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged and Treasury yields oscillated on Tuesday as better-than-expected earnings and robust factory data fueled investors' risk appetite.
NASDAQ
KBR Inks Deal With GS Caltex for Plastics Recycling Technology
KBR, Inc. KBR has received a contract to support GS Caltex in integrating plastics circularity in its value chain. Shares of KBR gained 2.8% in the trading session on Oct 17 and 1.5% in the after-hours trading session on the same day. Per the contract, KBR will provide its plastics...
Wall St rallies after Goldman, Lockheed results
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin dampened worries of a dismal earnings season as it begins to pick up steam.
NASDAQ
Key Factors Influencing General Motors' (GM) Q3 Earnings
General Motors GM is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.91 per share and $41.83 billion, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ third-quarter earnings per share has been...
NASDAQ
Halliburton's (HAL) Digital Well Program Deployed by Petronas
Halliburton Company HAL recently declared the implementation of the Halliburton Digital Well Program and Digital Well Operation DecisionSpace 365 cloud solutions as the foundation for the PETRONAS enterprise digital Well Integrated Operation (“WIO”). The selection concludes a two-year technology assessment with multiple technology providers. The Halliburton Digital Well...
NASDAQ
Despite Bear Market, Lightning Network Takes Bitcoin to New Heights
Even as Bitcoin has entered a bear period of stagnant prices, its popular Layer 2 protocol known as the Lightning Network is seeing record levels of usage, alongside a wide array of new investments. Since a dip in bitcoin prices in June 2022, the exchange rate of the currency has...
NASDAQ
Is Swedish Match (SWMAY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR (SWMAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Shares of Natura &Co (NYSE: NTCO), the Brazilian cosmetics company that owns brands like Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop, were gaining today on reports that it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) for Aesop or spinning off the luxury brand. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8% on the news.
NASDAQ
Roblox (RBLX) Rallies on Solid September Bookings, Daily Users
Roblox RBLX shares skyrocketed about 20% on Oct 17 after the online gaming platform operator reported upbeat September 2022 key metrics, marking their highest one-day jump since November 2021. The company witnessed strong usage growth in September, besides gains in booking and daily active users (DAUs) as a result of...
NASDAQ
Pre-Markets in the Green on Strong Earnings Numbers
Pre-markets are roaring ahead this morning, building on the rally from Monday’s trading day. Actually, this rally goes back to Thursday of last week; much was given back last Friday, but higher highs were gained as of Monday’s close. And with the Dow +640 points at this hour, the Nasdaq +280 and the S&P 500 +85 points, it’s safe to say we’re in the midst of a rally.
NASDAQ
Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were up as much as 7.5% at the market open this morning after news that value-investment firm Starboard Value LP had acquired a stake in the company. As of 11:42 a.m. ET, the stock was holding a 3.4% gain on the day so far, outperforming the blue chip heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average.
NASDAQ
Insiders Were Right: WSBC Makes New 52-Week High
In trading on Tuesday, shares of WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC) touched a new 52-week high of $38.60/share. That's a 30.58% rise, or $9.04 per share from the 52-week low of $29.56 set back on 07/14/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased WSBC stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
NASDAQ
China GDP delay amplifies economic distress signal
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s mid-afternoon Monday in Beijing and a simple question is doing the rounds: will China’s latest GDP figures be published as scheduled the next day? The Chinese customs had unexpectedly not released its trade data on Friday. By 4PM it’s clear that the statistics bureau has followed suit, the only indication being a tweak to the online publication timetable set a year earlier. A day later, there’s still no sign of when the data will land, nor any clear explanation. The delay to this usually well-choreographed and executed quarterly exercise is an aberration. It’s also unnecessary.
