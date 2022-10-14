ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

paul t
3d ago

Yay nice job guys, Dallas/N TX has now become a traffic nightmare like its liberal heroes NYC and LA. 🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻 never shoulda let you ppl move in

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas street after striking powerline

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane made an emergency landing on a Dallas road today after having engine issues, forcing police to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation.According to the FAA, a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The plane was en route to Executive Airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.Dallas police confirmed they were blocking streets between Dan Morton and Duncanville on Kiest Blvd.The pilot had apparently experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before landing on the street. Dallas Fire Rescue officials said there was minimal damage caused by the landing and that the two people in the plane when it landed, who are husband and wife, were both unharmed.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - There is a heavy police presence after police shot one person in Southlake. It happened Monday afternoon around the EB Highway 114 Service Road and Carroll. Crews on scene say a car is seen inside a roped-off crime scene. Police have not released any other information about...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville police seeking help identifying hit-and-run driver

The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car and driver that allegedly struck an elderly pedestrian and fled the scene last week. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 73-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair while crossing the street in the 300 block of Lake Park Road when he was struck by two vehicles, according to Lewisville PD. He remains in the hospital on Monday.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Awesome 98

Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City

Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

Parts of Cleburne under precautionary boil water notice

CLEBURNE, Texas — The city of Cleburne has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residents in the northwest portions of the area. Officials posted the notice online on Sunday, saying there was a leak in the distribution system, leading to a loss in water pressure. Crews had been working on the leak west of U.S. 67.
CLEBURNE, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road.  Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph.  "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare

The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy