paul t
3d ago
Yay nice job guys, Dallas/N TX has now become a traffic nightmare like its liberal heroes NYC and LA. 🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻 never shoulda let you ppl move in
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plane makes emergency landing on Kiest Boulevard
On Saturday afternoon, motorists on Kiest Boulevard in South Dallas had quite a surprise after a twin-engine plane made an emergency landing.
Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas street after striking powerline
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane made an emergency landing on a Dallas road today after having engine issues, forcing police to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation.According to the FAA, a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The plane was en route to Executive Airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.Dallas police confirmed they were blocking streets between Dan Morton and Duncanville on Kiest Blvd.The pilot had apparently experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before landing on the street. Dallas Fire Rescue officials said there was minimal damage caused by the landing and that the two people in the plane when it landed, who are husband and wife, were both unharmed.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Emergency landing on Kiest Boulevard: Small plane on way to Dallas Executive Airport reported engine problems before safely landing on street
DALLAS — A small plane en route to Dallas Executive Airport made an emergency landing on West Kiest Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Saturday, bringing an end to its flight about two miles northwest of its intended final destination in the Redbird neighborhood of Oak Cliff. According to the...
fox4news.com
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southlake
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - There is a heavy police presence after police shot one person in Southlake. It happened Monday afternoon around the EB Highway 114 Service Road and Carroll. Crews on scene say a car is seen inside a roped-off crime scene. Police have not released any other information about...
Man rescued after falling into Flower Mound creek, has significant injuries
A man remains in serious condition following a crash in Flower Mound over the weekend. Late Saturday night, a car crashed on a bridge over a creek on Wichita Trail Investigators say the driver was able to get out of the car but then fell
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Suspect believed to be connected to North Richland Hills homicide fatally shot by Southlake officers, police say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Officers in Southlake shot a suspect during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon after police said he pointed a gun at them. That suspect has since died after being transported to an area hospital. He hasn't been named, but according to investigators, he is 28 years...
Police investigate North Richland Hills murder; person of interest fatally shot in Southlake
A person of interest in a North Richland Hills murder was shot by police Monday afternoon in Southlake, authorities say. The man’s condition was not immediately available.
fox4news.com
Gun recovered after 2 people led state troopers on high speed chase that end in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Authorities arrested a man and woman in Grand Prairie who reportedly led state troopers on a high speed chase with their motorcycle late Friday night. Few details were released about what led up to the chase, but it started just before 11 p.m. and involved DPS troopers.
Lewisville police seeking help identifying hit-and-run driver
The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car and driver that allegedly struck an elderly pedestrian and fled the scene last week. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 73-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair while crossing the street in the 300 block of Lake Park Road when he was struck by two vehicles, according to Lewisville PD. He remains in the hospital on Monday.
Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City
Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
fox4news.com
Man dies after being shot while driving in Old East Dallas, 1 other injured
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died at a local hospital after he and another person were shot while in a vehicle in Old East Dallas Friday night. This happened just before 10 p.m., in the 600 block of Graham Avenue. Responding officers found 19-year-old Marco Alonso and a...
Wrong-Way Driver Went 14 Miles On Texas Highway Before Getting Caught
Troopers caught her on wrong-way alert system.
Parts of Cleburne under precautionary boil water notice
CLEBURNE, Texas — The city of Cleburne has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residents in the northwest portions of the area. Officials posted the notice online on Sunday, saying there was a leak in the distribution system, leading to a loss in water pressure. Crews had been working on the leak west of U.S. 67.
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road. Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph. "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare
The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
Dallas city councilors give update on the Coyote Management Plan months after 2-year-old was attacked
DALLAS — There have been hundreds of coyote sightings across the Dallas area and people are more vigilant after a 2-year-old was violently attacked by a coyote a few months ago. WFAA spoke with wildlife specialists who said with the population growth in Dallas, and with the new hotline,...
The 15 largest cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex all gave police more funding this year
DALLAS — The start of October isn't just the start of fall. It's also the start of a new fiscal year, when the cities and states across the country set their new annual budgets. Also pressing at the moment in the worlds of governments? November midterm elections that are...
Man shot and killed in Fort Worth SWAT standoff
The investigation is still underway in Fort Worth where a man died by police gunfire during a SWAT standoff over the weekend. Police learned that Taylor Grimes was holding his mother hostage
