Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
AFTER SUCCESSFUL DUBAI LAUNCH, JOE & THE JUICE EXPANDS FURTHER WITH NEW STORE AT GALLERIA MALL, AL BARSHA
And then there were three. Just 37 days after opening its doors for the first time in the Middle East, super-hip Danish café franchise Joe & The Juice can now be found across three locations in Dubai after opening the doors of a third outlet, this one in Galleria Mall, Al Barsha.
hotelnewsme.com
FARRIERS AT THE MEYDAN HOTEL LAUNCHES THEIR SATURDAY FAMILY BRUNCH
FARRIERS, The Meydan Hotel’s international culinary restaurant, is launching its family brunch this October. Inspired by the world’s favourite superheroes, the new Saturday brunch is perfect for families looking for a break and a fun option to enjoy with the little ones. Children can meet a variety of superheroes as parents enjoy a sumptuous buffet spread with free-flowing grapes and other premium beverages.
hotelnewsme.com
REVEAL THE BEAST: COYA DUBAI UNVEILS ‘YELLOWEEN – THE WILD WOLF’ ITS FIERCEST AND WILDEST HALLOWEEN PARTY YET
COYA Dubai, the elegant and sophisticated Peruvian lifestyle experience, is inviting guests to unleash their wild side and join them for an unforgettable Halloween celebration like no other. Taking place on Friday, October 28, ‘Yelloween – The Wild Wolf’ is a lavish and mesmerising party that is guaranteed to be filled with fearsome spectacles, incredible surprises and enrapturing performances.
hotelnewsme.com
JUMEIRAH CELEBRATES THE CHEFS BEHIND ITS AWARD-WINNING KITCHENS
In honour of International Chef’s Day, embark on a memorable culinary journey and indulge in a selection of exceptional tasting menus curated by Jumeirah’s award-winning chefs. From exquisite Nikkei flavours at Kayto and top-quality Italian fare at Pierchic to an authentic taste of Lebanon at Al Nafoorah and...
Business Insider
Meta will be forced to sell GIF platform Giphy after a groundbreaking ruling by UK regulators
The CMA argued that the acquisition could make other social-media sites less competitive and reduce competition in the UK digital advertising market.
JFrog Unveils World’s First DevOps-Centric Security Solution to Control the Entire Software Supply Chain
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today released JFrog Advanced Security – the world’s first binary-focused, DevSecOps solution providing holistic security coverage from any source to any destination. Natively integrated with JFrog’s Artifactory binary repository and JFrog Xray’s software composition analysis tool, JFrog Advanced Security capabilities offer users a full platform experience and coverage for software supply chain security at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005481/en/ JFrog Unveils World’s First DevOps-Centric Security Solution to Control the Entire Software Supply Chain (Graphic: Business Wire)
hotelnewsme.com
RHODES W1 INTRODUCES ITS FIRST EVER “AT THE TABLE” EVENING BRUNCH CELEBRATING SOCIABLE DINING
Rhodes W1 debuts a vibrant “At The Table” Evening Brunch, adding a new dimension to its celebrated culinary traditions and social eating concept. Set at the Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai with stunning views of the Marina, Rhodes W1 has established itself as an authentic destination for British and European cuisine, featuring menu classics.
hotelnewsme.com
FADEEL WEHBE TAKES POSITION AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER WITH MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Marriott International is pleased to announce that Fadeel Wehbe has been newly appointed as the Multi-Property General Manager at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre and Le Meridien Fairway. Fadeel who holds a degree majoring in Hotel and Restaurant Management from University of Denver, Colorado, USA will be assigned...
hotelnewsme.com
HOLIDAY INN & SUITES SET TO OPEN IN DUBAI SCIENCE PARK IN Q4 2022
IHG Hotels & Resorts proudly unveils the opening of the Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, a sustainable hotel that operates on no single-use plastic; has an onsite water bottling plant; and features digital amenities in all its guest rooms, suites & apartments. The property is set to open in the last quarter of 2022, the latest addition to the Holiday Inn portfolio in the United Arab Emirates.
hotelnewsme.com
HELLO WINTER STAYCATION! PLAN YOUR WINTER ESCAPE WITH PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI
Everyone’s favourite time of year has returned, and to celebrate the start of the winter season, Palazzo Versace Dubai has introduced an incredible new package, specially curated for those looking for a weekend getaway or an extended staycation this winter. Spend your winter in style this year and enjoy...
hotelnewsme.com
GULFHOST SET TO BRING TOGETHER FOODSERVICE PIONEERS TO SHAPE THE FUTURE OF THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY
Underscoring the city’s position as the home of hospitality in the region, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced that MENA’s largest hospitality and foodservice event, GulfHost, will take place from 8-10 November 2022. The region’s tourism market has seen a quick recovery, particularly in the UAE, due...
hotelnewsme.com
NEW ARABESQUE FARRAGO BAR & LOUNGE OPENS ITS DOORS TO A SOPHISTICATED CROWD AT W DUBAI – MINA SEYAHI
Infused with an eclectic energy, Farrago Bar & Lounge at the new W Dubai – Mina Seyahi opens its doors on today. This new arabesque lunch, dinner and late night spot, Farrago (meaning “a confused mixture”) Bar & Lounge, is the place to see and be seen, setting the tone for vanguards and trailblazers alike, in this tucked away social spot.
hotelnewsme.com
RITUAL RESURRECTION HAUNTS BARASTI BEACH BAR WITH A THREE-DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL FOR HALLOWEEN
Promising to be a big one, Barasti Beach Bar at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina is going from laidback beach vibes to a haunted asylum with a décor of blood baths, zombies, coffins, and horror-gore before partying the night away with a line-up of international DJ acts across the weekend.
hotelnewsme.com
GET THE HALLOWEEN PARTY ‘STARTLED’ WITH DELIVEROO AND SUGARMOO’S LIMITED-EDITION BRAIN CAKE
To mark the spookiest time of the year, Deliveroo has partnered with SugarMoo to create a limited edition ‘Brain Cake’ set to launch just in time for Halloween 2022. Designed to send chills down spines, and not necessarily for the faintest of hearts, the hyper-realistic Halloween Brain Cake will be available exclusively on Deliveroo from the 28th to the 31st of October!
hotelnewsme.com
TAJ JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS OFFERS YOU A MEMORABLE TIME THIS DIWALI
This October, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, the award-winning hotel of the Taj brand in the Middle East, will host an Indian lunch and dinner celebrations at Shamiana. Enjoy a memorable dining experience at Shamiana that explores the diversity of Indian cuisine this Diwali. Discover Diwali’s flavours at Shamiana, the Taj...
Comments / 0