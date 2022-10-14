THE RITZ-CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH, AL HAMRA BEACH RELAUNCHES BEACH DECK ITS BEACHSIDE RESTAURANT, WITH BREATHTAKING OCEAN VIEWS, SEAFOOD & SUNDOWNERS

Read full article on original website
WATCH: Angler Attacked by Inflated Blowfish on Deck of Boat
Cliché as it might sound, some people just completely lack common sense, and one angler immediately proves that point after he provoked—and was subsequently attacked by—a puffed-up blowfish on the deck of a boat. We’re not your parents, so we won’t tell you we told you so. But this is a warning for anyone thinking about poking at an angry blowfish.
natureworldnews.com
World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores
A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
This Insane $30 Million Mansion for Sale in Florida Has Its Own Moat and Boat Dock
Nothing ties a home together quite like a private moat. At least that’s what the design behind a $30 million mansion nestled in the town of Manalapan, Florida suggests. Aside from bringing moats into the 21st century, this 15,000-square foot home sets a new standard for waterfront property. The grounds include 250 feet of waterfront land situated between the Intercoastal Highway and the Atlantic – a highly coveted location for real estate off Florida’s coast. Construction on the home finished just last year, and it is currently listed for $29.9 million.
This Little-Known Caribbean Island Is a Diver’s Paradise
Excitement runs through me as I take in the blissfully short lines gathered at St. Maarten airport with signs reading “transfer to St. Eustatius.” The line bore just a few patiently waiting locals and a handful of tourists with backpacks stuffed with long, diving fins: I knew that I was heading to a little-known mecca ripe for adventure and underwater enthusiasts. After boarding a 20-seater plane for a quick, 20-minute flight over sparkling blue waters, I landed on the tiny island (also known by locals as “Statia”). Immediately, you could see in the distance the imposing landmark of the destination: the Quill, a dormant volcano replete with healthy rainforests, hiking trails, and abundant plants and fruit that local herbalists source for their cuisine.
natureworldnews.com
Authorities Observe 12 Great White Sharks Lurking Beneath the Plettenberg Bay Coastline
Great white sharks are known to be one of the most feared marine animals worldwide, including in South Africa, where a number of fatal attacks on humans have transpired in the waters off coastal towns and cities in recent years. These incidents have prompted local authorities to impose a number...
a-z-animals.com
Stone Crab vs Blue Crab: What Are The Differences?
The stone crab and blue crab occupy parts of many coastal areas in North America. People commonly harvest them for their delicious meat, with fishermen supplying many surrounding restaurants and seafood markets. This regular supply is because stone crab meat is more flavorful than blue crab meat. As their meat is so popular, the stone crab is often seen as a premium product and commands a higher price than blue crab. However, flavor aside, their appearance is the most apparent difference between these crustaceans. Join us as we discover everything you need to know about stone crab vs. blue crab!
gcaptain.com
Rare Video Shows Orcas Hunting A White Shark
By Antony Sguazzin (Bloomberg) A drone operator and helicopter pilot captured rare footage of a pod of orcas killing a great white shark near Mossel Bay on the south coast of South Africa. Now sharks haven’t been seen in the area for weeks. Orca attacks have been cited by...
Phys.org
740,000 km of fishing line and 14 billion hooks lost at sea each year
Two percent of all fishing gear used worldwide ends up polluting the oceans, our new research published in Science Advances finds. To put that into perspective, the amount of longline fishing gear littering the ocean each year can circle the Earth more than 18 times. We interviewed 450 fishers from...
a-z-animals.com
Stone Crab vs. Dungeness Crab
In contrast to the stone crab, which people primarily consume for its claws, people value the Dungeness crab for its sweet, tender flesh. A native of the west coast of North America, Dungeness crabs, are typically steamed to preserve their delicate flavor. While stone crabs vs. Dungeness crabs are popular seafood options in the United States, the latter is more widely available due to its extensive range. These two species are far more than tasty morsels, though. Join in as we explore all aspects of these interesting crustaceans.
