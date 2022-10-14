THE RITZ-CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH, AL HAMRA BEACH RELAUNCHES BEACH DECK ITS BEACHSIDE RESTAURANT, WITH BREATHTAKING OCEAN VIEWS, SEAFOOD & SUNDOWNERS

The stone crab and blue crab occupy parts of many coastal areas in North America. People commonly harvest them for their delicious meat, with fishermen supplying many surrounding restaurants and seafood markets. This regular supply is because stone crab meat is more flavorful than blue crab meat. As their meat is so popular, the stone crab is often seen as a premium product and commands a higher price than blue crab. However, flavor aside, their appearance is the most apparent difference between these crustaceans. Join us as we discover everything you need to know about stone crab vs. blue crab!

