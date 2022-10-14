Read full article on original website
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Summerville's newest Chick-fil-A to hold grand opening on Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Cane Bay. The franchise location, located in the Cane Bay Shopping Center at 1726 State Road, will open for business on Thursday, and will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. In celebration of...
Celebration of life announced for late Summerville firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Funeral arrangements are set for Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Sott, a firefighter with Summerville Fire & Rescue who died on Monday following a training session with recruits. A celebration of life will be held for Sott on Friday at 4 p.m. at Bethany United...
Set of 'Suncoast' to return to Moncks Corner on Wednesday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner will be back in the spotlight on Wednesday as the cast of "Suncoast," a drama featuring Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney, returns to the Lowcountry's Hometown to film. According to the Town of Moncks Corner, film crews will be in the area...
Charleston police searching pond near James Island apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are searching a pond Monday evening in the area of Riverland Woods Apartments on James Island. ABC News 4 reached out to CPD for more information, but a spokesperson said they were unable to release more details regarding the search. Our crews captured...
Family of Carlos Dunlap Sr. claims Advance Auto Parts contributed to fatal crash: Lawsuit
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The family of Carlos Dunlap Sr. has filed a lawsuit against Advance Auto Parts for selling unsafe window tints to the driver who struck and killed him, court records show. Carlos Dunlap Sr., father of NFL star Carlos Dunlap, was fatally struck by a...
Dorchester Co. Highway 78 widening project phase will be complete in 6 to 9 months
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County started Phase 2B of its Highway 78 widening project about 18 months ago. It impacts a four-mile stretch of 78 from Highway 27 near Ridgeville down to Orangeburg Road. "It’s a combination really of multiple projects. There are capacity improvements with the...
Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
Charleston PD says missing person found
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10/18/22) -- Charleston Police say Hyams was located late Monday night. Police said more information is forthcoming. The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in locating Andrew Hyams who was reported missing on October 17. Hyams is 5'11 and weighs approximatively 160 pounds....
CHS warns of delays in getting to airport due to roadwork Wednesday & Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Travelers planning to fly out of Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Wednesday and Thursday are asked to pack their patience as construction crews work on the roads leading to the airport. Officials say crews will be working to repave International Boulevard and Michaux Parkway...
Bodega hosts first Oktoberfest this Saturday free to public
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bodega is hosting its first Oktoberfest Saturday, October 22nd, and the event is free!. Attendees can arrive between 23 Ann Street and the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. German-inspired dishes from restaurants like Butcher & Bee,...
Large populations of mosquitos buzz up problems in Charleston County
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Social media forums are buzzing in the Awendaw-McClellanville area. Mosquitos have people swatting from the second they step outside. It’s a problem that has crept into the freshly painted walls of Howard AME Church off of Rutledge Road. “Every day it’s getting worse and...
Missing man's body discovered in James Island pond, coroner confirms
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The Charleston County Coroner identified the remains as a local man who had been reported missing. On Oct. 17, the Charleston Police Department Underwater response team responded to a small body...
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in North Charleston parking lot: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — NCPD has arrested Emmanuel Fletcher, 34, who stabbed a man during an altercation in a North Charleston parking lot. Police reported no fatality. Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing on Tuesday, October 18th, at 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers reported...
New King Street parking rules start Monday; signs to be posted by end of day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New parking rules will be implemented Monday on upper King Street as a part of an effort by the city to keep the area safer. The new rules will prevent parking on upper King Street- from Spring Street to Calhoun Street after 6 p.m. and lasting to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
North Charleston man killed in crash on U.S. 52 Connector
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating an early-morning crash that left a man dead on Saturday. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 30-year-old Lance Thomas, of North Charleston, died in a crash at the U.S. 52 Connector westbound at around 1:30 a.m. North Charleston...
Former Berkeley County Sheriff charged with DUI
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Berkeley County Sheriff was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, according to jail records. (Henry) Wayne DeWitt was booked in the Berkeley County Detention Center Tuesday at 6:39 p.m. Goose Creek Police made the arrest. DeWitt was charged with second-degree driving...
SC Ports has record-breaking year, breaks ground on new intermodal facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Ports Authority says it had the most successful fiscal year in its history. On Monday, they held their annual State of the Port address. SC Ports is now the No. 8 container port in the country, moving up one spot from last year.
2nd arrest made in North Charleston shooting that killed 1 and injured 2 others
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A second suspect is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of a man in the yard of a North Charleston home earlier this month, North Charleston police announced on Monday. J'Von Sh'Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members...
Suspect arrested after leading police on chase through Charleston Co. with stolen vehicle
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say a suspect has been arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle Saturday. Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, was charged with failure to stop for blue light, receiving stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Coroner identifies 70-year-old victim of house fire in North Charleston Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a house fire on Abraham Avenue over the weekend. Herman Anderson Jr., 70, died at his residence on Abraham Ave from injuries sustained in a house fire late Saturday, Oct. 15, the coroner said. Emergency...
