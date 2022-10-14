ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Summerville's newest Chick-fil-A to hold grand opening on Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Cane Bay. The franchise location, located in the Cane Bay Shopping Center at 1726 State Road, will open for business on Thursday, and will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. In celebration of...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Celebration of life announced for late Summerville firefighter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Funeral arrangements are set for Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Sott, a firefighter with Summerville Fire & Rescue who died on Monday following a training session with recruits. A celebration of life will be held for Sott on Friday at 4 p.m. at Bethany United...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Set of 'Suncoast' to return to Moncks Corner on Wednesday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner will be back in the spotlight on Wednesday as the cast of "Suncoast," a drama featuring Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney, returns to the Lowcountry's Hometown to film. According to the Town of Moncks Corner, film crews will be in the area...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Charleston police searching pond near James Island apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are searching a pond Monday evening in the area of Riverland Woods Apartments on James Island. ABC News 4 reached out to CPD for more information, but a spokesperson said they were unable to release more details regarding the search. Our crews captured...
CHARLESTON, SC
Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston PD says missing person found

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10/18/22) -- Charleston Police say Hyams was located late Monday night. Police said more information is forthcoming. The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in locating Andrew Hyams who was reported missing on October 17. Hyams is 5'11 and weighs approximatively 160 pounds....
CHARLESTON, SC
Bodega hosts first Oktoberfest this Saturday free to public

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bodega is hosting its first Oktoberfest Saturday, October 22nd, and the event is free!. Attendees can arrive between 23 Ann Street and the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. German-inspired dishes from restaurants like Butcher & Bee,...
CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston man killed in crash on U.S. 52 Connector

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating an early-morning crash that left a man dead on Saturday. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 30-year-old Lance Thomas, of North Charleston, died in a crash at the U.S. 52 Connector westbound at around 1:30 a.m. North Charleston...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Former Berkeley County Sheriff charged with DUI

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Berkeley County Sheriff was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, according to jail records. (Henry) Wayne DeWitt was booked in the Berkeley County Detention Center Tuesday at 6:39 p.m. Goose Creek Police made the arrest. DeWitt was charged with second-degree driving...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

