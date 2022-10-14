Read full article on original website
Make Address Beach Resort in Dubai your next Holiday Destination for a One-of-a-kind Experience
The iconic Address Beach Resort with its magnificent two 77-story towers, connected by the tallest inhabited sky bridge in the world, is beckoning you this November to experience the unrivalled amenities throughout the spectacular resort. With the weather becoming more pleasant, it’s now the perfect time to book your stay at Address Beach Resort and enjoy all its world-class facilities, modern rooms & suites, and ample outstanding F&B outlets.
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
insideedition.com
Artist Damien Hirst Burns Famous Spot Paintings When Buyers Purchase NFT
Why would an artist toss his work into a fire? British Artist Damien Hirst sold his famous 'spot' paintings at a gallery in London, but he gave buyers a choice to purchase the physical artwork or its non-fungible token, a digital copy of the art. Every time someone chose the NFT, Hirst burned the physical piece. It was an experiment for Hirst, whose fans were divided in their choices. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
The Story Behind The Fairy Tale Houses, Spain
The Spanish fairy-tale houses or chalets are wonderfully charming and inhabited with artful kitsch that makes you feel like a child again. Walk through the dreamy trails, gardens, estates, and places that are worth a visit in the country.
hotelnewsme.com
HELLO WINTER STAYCATION! PLAN YOUR WINTER ESCAPE WITH PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI
Everyone’s favourite time of year has returned, and to celebrate the start of the winter season, Palazzo Versace Dubai has introduced an incredible new package, specially curated for those looking for a weekend getaway or an extended staycation this winter. Spend your winter in style this year and enjoy...
A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside
The Orient Express may date back more than a century, but it’s certainly chugging along with the times. The famed train service, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, will soon undergo a major makeover to ready it for discerning travelers of the future. The Orient Express 2.0, which is set to debut in 2025, has just been teased in a series of new images and will be fully revealed at upcoming exhibitions in Paris and Miami. At first blush, the luxurious locomotive oozes glitz and glamor just like its predecessor. Historic carriages from the first Orient Express trains that Georges Nagelmacker launched...
tripatini.com
Burj Al Arab Hotel Dubai
Dubai is full of many astonishing sites and buildings, millions of tourists visit Dubai each year to enjoy its amazing sites, not only Burj Khalifa and Dubai mall are famous amazing buildings but also Burj Al-Arab Dubai Hotel. It is the best 7-star hotel in Dubai as it is a...
An immersive holiday village experience is opening in Chelsea next month
Here is something fun you can do this holiday season: spend some time smack-dab in the middle of ARTECHOUSE's new holiday art experience, titled "Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse." Set to open to the public on November 19 through January 8, 2023, at the Chelsea art center, the show will...
hotelnewsme.com
JUMEIRAH CELEBRATES THE CHEFS BEHIND ITS AWARD-WINNING KITCHENS
In honour of International Chef’s Day, embark on a memorable culinary journey and indulge in a selection of exceptional tasting menus curated by Jumeirah’s award-winning chefs. From exquisite Nikkei flavours at Kayto and top-quality Italian fare at Pierchic to an authentic taste of Lebanon at Al Nafoorah and...
The European capital of cool that keeps getting cooler
(CNN) — Lisbon is in the midst of a renaissance. The latest European capital of cool's affordable rents, great nightlife and gorgeous streets -- which wind high into the hills from the River Tagus -- have seen younger travelers arrive in their droves in recent years, enjoying extended stays thanks to dedicated "digital nomad" visas.
Rare 1931 Bugatti Selling At No Reserve At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Series
This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.
hotelnewsme.com
FADEEL WEHBE TAKES POSITION AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER WITH MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Marriott International is pleased to announce that Fadeel Wehbe has been newly appointed as the Multi-Property General Manager at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre and Le Meridien Fairway. Fadeel who holds a degree majoring in Hotel and Restaurant Management from University of Denver, Colorado, USA will be assigned...
Business Insider
Meta will be forced to sell GIF platform Giphy after a groundbreaking ruling by UK regulators
The CMA argued that the acquisition could make other social-media sites less competitive and reduce competition in the UK digital advertising market.
hotelnewsme.com
HOLIDAY INN & SUITES SET TO OPEN IN DUBAI SCIENCE PARK IN Q4 2022
IHG Hotels & Resorts proudly unveils the opening of the Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, a sustainable hotel that operates on no single-use plastic; has an onsite water bottling plant; and features digital amenities in all its guest rooms, suites & apartments. The property is set to open in the last quarter of 2022, the latest addition to the Holiday Inn portfolio in the United Arab Emirates.
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside a Contemporary Home in Mexico’s Historic San Miguel de Allende
“During my first visit to the site in San Miguel de Allende, you could feel the magic. It had to be heard, felt, and incorporated into the house—it had to be made visible and palpable,” Mexico City-based architect Roy Azar says. Along with the magic, Azar was also guided by the house’s majestic surroundings—on the shore of a lake, with a landscape of vineyards and mountain peaks behind it.
Time Out Global
London’s most expensive home is back on the market
Despite the dire state of London’s housing market, there are clearly still some people in the city with very, very, very deep pockets, quietly shopping around for absolutely enormous mansions. Now London’s most expensive home is back on the market, and it’s for sale at an eye-watering £200 million.
tatler.com
Deborah Ayorinde on family, London nightlife and starring in ‘the new Succession’
It's 10:28 am in Atlanta when Deborah Ayorinde dials in to speak over Zoom from a hotel room in the city. The London-born actress is just as glamorous as her fictional counterpart in the upcoming series Riches - in which she will star as the leading lady - as she beams from the screen. Long flowing hair, glowing skin and immaculate posture all lend themselves to an aura of seemingly effortless sophistication. Naturally, she was one of Jezebel magazine's 50 Most Beautiful Atlantans in 2014.
World Screen News
Global Screen Sells Munich ’72 Doc
Global Screen has notched up a new raft of deals for the documentary Munich ’72, a co-production with Sipur (formerly Tadmor Entertainment) and Israel’s Channel 8. Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the slaughter of Israeli athletes by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Munich Summer Olympic Games, Munich ’72 also traces the origins of modern terror to this day. The doc has been picked up by Poland’s Canal+, Italian broadcaster La 7, Slovenia’s RTV and Spanish’s Filmin.
hotelnewsme.com
GULFHOST SET TO BRING TOGETHER FOODSERVICE PIONEERS TO SHAPE THE FUTURE OF THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY
Underscoring the city’s position as the home of hospitality in the region, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced that MENA’s largest hospitality and foodservice event, GulfHost, will take place from 8-10 November 2022. The region’s tourism market has seen a quick recovery, particularly in the UAE, due...
hotelnewsme.com
An Unmissable Fiesta With Barceló Hotel Group This Spanish National Day
Unleash the spirit of Spanish National Day with the best deals from Barceló Hotel Group. If you love food and a bit of flair, the Spanish hotel group’s properties across the UAE are jam-packed with some of the best restaurants and special offers on 12 October 2022. This...
