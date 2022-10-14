When I read about Krystal Walton, my eyes filled with tears. I didn’t know Krystal, but her story touched me. She was killed as she took her children to day care. She was only 32. She won’t get to see her children grow up. Her children will experience the important milestones in life, and their mom won’t be there. She will never be there, and though, the adults who raise them may try to fill the void left behind from the loss of their mother, it won’t ever be filled.

