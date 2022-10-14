Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Voter Guide 2022: 6 candidates seek 3 seats on Ohio Supreme Court in November election
Welcome to the 2022 Voter Guide produced by the League of Women Voters and Akron Beacon Journal with funding from the Knight Foundation. This file focuses on three races for the seven-member Ohio Supreme Court, including chief justice. This year's general election on Nov. 8 will see Ohioans voting for...
YAHOO!
'Liberty should not depend on a person’s wealth.' Sham issue not about safety| Attorney
Timothy Young has been the Ohio public defender since 2008, after serving as a county public defender for 14 years. He served as vice chair on the Criminal Justice Recodification Committee, and as a member of the Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission and the Task Force on Access to Justice. Issue...
YAHOO!
Boyd: Domestic violence in Indiana. Let's talk about it. IndyStar hosts Facebook Live
When I read about Krystal Walton, my eyes filled with tears. I didn’t know Krystal, but her story touched me. She was killed as she took her children to day care. She was only 32. She won’t get to see her children grow up. Her children will experience the important milestones in life, and their mom won’t be there. She will never be there, and though, the adults who raise them may try to fill the void left behind from the loss of their mother, it won’t ever be filled.
Comments / 0