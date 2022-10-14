Read full article on original website
If U.S. House flips, Minnesota lawmakers would face dramatic shifts in power
WASHINGTON – A Republican takeover of the U.S. House, which most analysts say is likely, would dramatically shift the balance of power in Washington – and upend the roles of Minnesota’s members of Congress. The state’s delegation to the House is now evenly split. Four Republicans and...
Tyler Kistner military record challenged again as progressive veterans group asks that ad be taken down
In the Minnesota Reformer Deena Winter writes, “During his first bid for Congress in 2020, Republican candidate Tyler Kistner repeatedly suggested he saw combat while in the U.S. Marine Corps, despite military records that say otherwise. A spokesman says Kistner was referring to the fact that he led combat missions, advising and assisting ‘partner forces’ against violent extremist organizations in the non-combat region of North Africa. … An ad paid for by the GOP Super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund ran on TV stations for a day saying Kistner had ‘four combat deployments.’ The Congressional Leadership Fund said it shipped an ‘incorrect version of the ad and fixed it ourselves on the same day.’ VoteVets, a progressive veterans organization supporting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who is in a tight rematch with Kistner in the 2nd Congressional District, sent letters asking KARE, KSTP, KMSP, WCCO and multiple streaming services to take down the ad because it said Kistner served four overseas tours — not four combat deployments — in non-combat regions such as Japan and Korea.”
Jensen repeats baseless story of ‘furries’ urinating in school litter boxes
At MPR News, Sam Stroozas reports, “At a campaign event last week Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen was filmed saying that some school districts have litter boxes for students to urinate in, as first reported by CNN. ‘Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this week? Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them because they identify as a furry? We’ve lost our minds,’ he said. … The unfounded rumor of litter boxes in classrooms isn’t new to the nation, or Minnesota. In April the Minnesota Reformer reported that Reps. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, and Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, shared the rumor on the House floor during debate on an education budget bill. The rumor has also been reported in Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and Nebraska.”
Defeating a Minnesota member of Congress is a long-shot, but some are willing to try
WASHINGTON — Jill Abahsain never thought of running for Congress before last spring, when she was asked by a local DFL official to challenge Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District seat. “She (the DFL official) said ‘we don’t have a candidate,’’’ Abahsain said. “And I...
MinnPost poll: Ellison, Schultz tied weeks before Minnesota election for attorney general
Minnesota DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and his Republican opponent Jim Schultz were tied in a new survey from Embold Research commissioned by MinnPost, the latest evidence of a tight race for the statewide office. The poll found 47% of 1,585 likely general election voters would pick Schultz and 47%...
Washington Post analysis lists 6 Minnesota Republicans among 299 ‘election deniers’ running for office across U.S.
According to me and, I would say, any fair-minded fact-oriented observer, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, even though Trump has never (and probably will never) acknowledge this fact. And yet, according a Washington Post story this week, a total of 299 Republican nominees for the...
Jim Schultz would not fight for Minnesotans rights to a legal abortion in the state
Not long ago, Republican Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz threatened to sue me for a Tweet pointing out just how anti-abortion he is. In my opinion, the specifics of Schultz’s threatened lawsuit are less important than why he made those threats: I believe Jim Schultz is trying to hide just how anti-abortion he is from Minnesota voters.
D.C. Memo: Campaigns gird for ‘October surprises’
WASHINGTON – The campaign silly season is upon us, with plenty of attack ads on television and the digital universe and a whole lot of mudslinging. Some of the mud will stick, but in a post-Trump America, it seems candidates are not held to what was once a standard of conduct. One thing remains the same: The blitz of television, radio and digital ads in the final weeks leading up to the election will unfairly distort the records and character of many candidates — usually the ones in the most competitive races.
Paula Overby, Legal Marijuana Now Congressional candidate, has died
The Strib’s Jessie Van Berkel and Hunter Woodall report Paula Overby, who was running for Congress in the 2nd District as a Legal Marijuana Now party candidate, has died. Overby is the second 2nd District LMN party candidate to die shortly before an election. In 2020, Adam Weeks died not long before Election Day.
Voter registrations, ‘energy’ spike for this midterm election
WASHINGTON – While midterm elections usually attract far less attention – and voters – than those that occur when the White House is at stake, there are indications this “off year” election will be a little different. According to Minnesota’s Secretary of State’s office, nearly...
Minnesota could see 2,000 refugee arrivals under federal admissions program
For MPR News, Tom Crann and Megan Burks write that while the federal refugee cap is eight times higher than it was under the Trump administration, “some are criticizing the Biden administration for refusing to raise the cap on how many refugees the country accepts, and for admitting far fewer than that cap allows. The United States can resettle 125,000 people this fiscal year, which began on Saturday. Last year, it used less than a fifth of its slots.” State refugee coordinator Rachele King told Crann, “We are planning — through the traditional refugee admissions program — really to see building back to what we had seen, you know, over our history, which is closer to about 2,000 arrivals per year to the state.”
Being denied voting rights is a form of ‘civil death’
Civil death is a form of punishment that takes away someone’s civil rights, and millions of Americans are victims of civil death – and the number is growing every day. This is not death from gun violence or a bomb or other physical assault. This is death in the public sphere through denying the right to vote to people who have completed prison sentences for felony crimes. The United Nations Human Rights Committee has charged that these U.S. disenfranchisement policies are discriminatory and violate international law.
Retired federal judge eviscerates the ‘independent state legislature’ theory of the U.S. electoral system
Bluntly summarized, the hilariously lame “independent state legislature” theory of presidential elections, goes like this:. Having held an election for president in which Candidate A (let’s call him Joe Biden) carried State Z, the legislature of State Z has the power to appoint electors who are pledged to cast the state’s electoral votes for Candidate B (let’s call him Donald Trump) for any reason or no reason at all, other than that the legislators are Republicans, and the voters chose the Democratic candidate.
Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin clash in heated debate
GOP Sen. Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin faced off last night in a highly anticipated debate ahead of the vote for Utah's U.S. Senate seat. Organized by the nonpartisan Utah Debate Commission, the event was held at Utah Valley University. Of note: It was the only scheduled debate...
U of M Regent Steve Sviggum asks if being ‘too diverse’ is cause of U of M-Morris enrollment decline
At KSTP, Jay Kolls reports that at a U of M Board of Regents meeting, Regent Steve Sviggum asked whether declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota’s Morris campus could be due to the campus being “too diverse.” Morris Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen rebutted: “I think that they would be shocked that anyone would think our campus was too diverse,” said Schrunk Ericksen. “They certainly feel, at times, isolated where they are located. So, the answer is from that perspective, no.”
What will come of unanimous vote by Jan. 6 committee to forward evidence against Trump to DOJ?
Thursday’s meeting of the special U.S. House committee to investigate the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, included few, if any, big reveals. But I nonetheless found it well worth my time to see this bipartisan panel wrap up its (public) hearings season with a unanimous vote to subpoena former President Donald.
Minnesota to roll out $487 frontline worker bonuses
MPR’s Brian Bakst reports that more than a million Minnesotans who qualify for frontline worker bonuses will get $487 each in checks that start going out this week. John Fritze at USA Today reports that the Supreme Court declined to hear MyPillowGuy Mike Lindell’s appeal on a defamation suit.
Vote like our democracy depends on it … because it does
With mid-term elections looming before us, media experts are speculating about how residents of “fly-over country” will vote. Is America’s heartland peopled with folks who have nothing better to do than argue about farm equipment? Are we gullible or skeptical? Do we value truth over fiction? The answer lies within you. We all have our “brand loyalties,” but when it comes to politics, what values underlie our shared belief in the Holy Grail of self-governance?
In states like South Dakota where abortion is now outlawed, students ramp up activism
This story was originally published by the Hechinger Report. The Hechinger Report is a national nonprofit newsroom that reports on one topic: education. Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get stories like this delivered directly to your inbox. VERMILLION, S.D. — The students looked as if they could be...
Minnesota among states with highest rates of underqualified teachers in classrooms
This story was produced by The 74, a non-profit, independent news organization focused on education in America. For two years, Annette Anderson, an education professor and mother of three attending Baltimore City Schools, saw a “coming storm” of teacher shortages across the country and the desperation to fill them.
