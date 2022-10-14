Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Renovations to Evans Park launches community uproar
SPEARFISH — As part of the Spearfish Parks and Rec playground renovation plan, Evans Park is scheduled for equipment upgrades, which has caused major concerns throughout the community regarding the playground’s primary fixture – the rocket ship slide. “It’s not just as objective as kind of you...
Black Hills Pioneer
Neiman family honored with new rec path recognition
SPEARFISH – As part of the city’s inter-connected Exit 8 Rec Path project, the section between McGuigan Road, and College Lane has been dubbed, “The Sawmill Community Path,” in honor of the Neiman Sawmill property, which the section cuts through. “All of us here enjoy the...
Black Hills Pioneer
‘Ask a Scientist’ Experiment Support Scientist answers community questions about the lab
LEAD – “I grew up in a biker family, where rebellion meant getting a physics degree,” physicist Mark Hanhardt joked on Thursday. Hanhardt, who serves as the Experiment Support Specialist for the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, is from Sturgis and said he feels very fortunate to live and work so close to his home and family, while most physicists must work hundreds of miles from home. Hanhardt is an experimental and nuclear physicist, but as the Experiment Support Specialist for the lab he has the opportunity to work with scientists on a variety of different experiments, offering his expertise and support whenever he can. With about 29 active research experiments going on underground right now, and about 15 of those in dedicated, clean lab space, Hanhardt stays pretty busy. He interacts with scientists from 494 different institutions that represent 120 different countries, including the United Kingdom, China, Japan, and Russia.
Black Hills Pioneer
Area dance and cheer teams compete at the Black Hills Conference meet
BOX ELDER — Area cheer and dance teams competed for the Black Hills Conference (BHC) title Thursday at Douglas High School, in Box Elder. In the competitive cheer division, St. Thomas More took top honors with 198 points, just edging out Sturgis with 195, and Belle Fouche came in with 180 points for fourth place.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche celebrates fall with its 6th annual Pumpkinfest
The Tri-State museum in Belle was decorated for the season as they celebrated Halloween season in style with the sixth annual Pumpkinfest. The Pumpkinfest included an original play, crazy witch, and a costume contest. Pioneer photos by Sidnee Short. To read all of today's stories,
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City hosts Best of the West cross country meet
RAPID CITY — Area cross country teams participated in the ‘Best of the West’ cross country race Thursday, at the Executive Golf Course in Rapid City. The Sturgis Brown boys’tea, won the meet with 33 points, followed by Rapid City Central, and Spearfish in third with 91.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football falls to Western Colorado 28-27
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University fell 28-27 to Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Western Colorado, Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium. The Yellow Jackets have dropped consecutive games after a 5-0 start. “I would say individual breakdowns pertaining to assigned duties within a call,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh...
Black Hills Pioneer
TCAS needs help rehoming 25 cats
DEADWOOD — Urging the community to take spay and neuter seriously, Twin City Animal Shelter (TCAS) volunteers say they will need help rehoming some 25 cats and kittens over the course of the next few weeks, due to a local situation in which they were discovered. “What we need...
Black Hills Pioneer
Minnesota man pleads not guilty to vehicular battery
DEADWOOD — A Minnesota man who, allegedly driving under the influence, caused serious injury to his brother in an ATV accident over the summer pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Nicholas Graydon Newman, 25,...
