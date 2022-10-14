Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
newscenter1.tv
Freedom Fighter: Hollie Strand given award for work in combatting human trafficking in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hollie Strand, Forensic Examiner for the Internet Crimes Against Children division of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, recently won the Freedom Fighter award from Freedom’s Journey. Hollie started her career in law...
WOWT
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway. It’s a major highway project that connects Rapid City, South Dakota and Denver, Colorado by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners...
newscenter1.tv
City of Box Elder awarded $12M in loans to address water woes
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Box Elder is sometimes a place where there’s too much water…. In their efforts to remedy the aging infrastructure, the City of Box Elder reached out to the State of South Dakota for help – and got it. “WE’RE EXCITED ABOUT THIS”
newscenter1.tv
RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside
At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood couple named SD’s ‘Angels in Adoption’ honorees
DEADWOOD — Hesitant to straightforwardly embrace the “Angels in Adoption” honor bestowed upon him and his wife Sarah, John Enos of Deadwood is, nevertheless, grateful for the recognition recently given the couple by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., in hopes that other families will follow the couple’s lead in fostering after hearing their story.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche school threat unfounded
BELLE FOURCHE — A threat of an active shooter Thursday at Belle Fourche High School was found to be a hoax, police said. The call, received around 9 a.m., reported there was an active shooter in the building. Police Chief Ryan Cherveny discussed the threatening call.
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota
Rapid City might be best known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, but this friendly location has a lot to offer in its own right. There are a variety of things to do in Rapid City that range from exciting outdoor adventures to top-notch museums and restaurants. Attractions such as the national parks, stunning Black Hills Mountain Range, and lots of South Dakota history are sure to turn any visit to the Mount Rushmore State into a great trip!
siouxlandproud.com
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center show off some feathered friends at Rapid City Public Library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Public Library hosted the Black Hills Raptor Center on Saturday so that they could teach people about raptors and show off some of their birds. Here are some photos from the event:. The library will welcome the Raptor Center again on Saturday,...
newscenter1.tv
Lane closure scheduled on Omaha Street Tuesday morning
According to a press release from the City of Rapid City, the outside lane of Omaha Street from Waterloo Street to Maple Street will be closed early Tuesday morning for tree removal. This is the stretch of Omaha Street along Roosevelt Park. The lane will be closed before dawn on...
KEVN
Box Elder man arraigned on murder charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man accused of murdering a Box Elder woman in August was arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court Friday. 43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder is charged with first degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Shirley Bartolotta, who was found dead at her home after an alleged assault took place.
newsdakota.com
Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion
South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
kotatv.com
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle School Board concerned over proposed social studies standards
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School Board raised concerns Monday over the proposed state social studies standards that had nothing to do with partisan politics but with content, lack of educator input, and unrealistic if not impossible expectations to meet. Angela Reder, curriculum/assessment coordinator for the district, spoke...
KELOLAND TV
RCPD looking for suspect in fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian crash overnight in Rapid City. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a juvenile female unresponsive at the intersection of E. Van Buren and N. LaCrosse Street. Witnesses say the female was walking on the sidewalk...
Black Hills Pioneer
L-D rolls past Lakota Tech 53-30
DEADWOOD — The Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers rolled past past Lakota Tech Tatanka 53-30 Friday nigh in Deadwood. The score was 19-18 at the half.
Black Hills Pioneer
Bee inspired!
The bees are buzzing in downtown Lead with the newest mural in town. Local artists Cary Thrall and Eric Jones painted the mural that is located on the Episcopal Church garage and visible from Julius Steet in Lead. Additionally, Thrall, Jones, Ammie Deibert, Chelsie Bauer and Kiah Crowley worked to give an educational presentation to kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Lead. Afterward the kids created artwork that will be juried and displayed on a professionally created vinyl wrap around the utility boxes at the Handley Center and in Manuel Brothers Park. The overall project has been made possible with a grant from the S.D. Arts Council Residents for Recovery, and funding from the city of Lead. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football falls to Western Colorado
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University's football team fell 28-27 to fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Western Colorado, Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium. The Yellow Jackets have dropped consecutive games after a 5-0 start. “I would say individual breakdowns pertaining to assigned duties within a call,” Yellow Jackets’...
