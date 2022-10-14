The bees are buzzing in downtown Lead with the newest mural in town. Local artists Cary Thrall and Eric Jones painted the mural that is located on the Episcopal Church garage and visible from Julius Steet in Lead. Additionally, Thrall, Jones, Ammie Deibert, Chelsie Bauer and Kiah Crowley worked to give an educational presentation to kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Lead. Afterward the kids created artwork that will be juried and displayed on a professionally created vinyl wrap around the utility boxes at the Handley Center and in Manuel Brothers Park. The overall project has been made possible with a grant from the S.D. Arts Council Residents for Recovery, and funding from the city of Lead. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick.

