ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 47

Julie V
3d ago

no mystery... this is the evil plan of Newsom... he has stock money on electric cars... and he wants force all California in one way to another to buy expensive useless electric cars...

Reply(1)
14
boobook
3d ago

this is what the rest of the country will get if you vote Newsome in to office for president trust me do not vote this guy in he is not for the people

Reply
10
Big Al
3d ago

No mystery. No other state has these stupid regulations that do nothing to improve air quality.

Reply
33
Related
Let's Eat LA

The California Law That Could Have Huge Implications for Everyone’s Favorite Breakfast Meat

California's new law requiring all pigs to be raised on farms with room to move around could cause bacon prices to rise. And the rest of America is not happy about it. The National Pork Producers Council is suing California in the Supreme Court over Proposition 12. The law requires farmers to build larger pens for their pigs, which would cost them money.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents

California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
COALINGA, CA
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

First map to depict San Francisco heads to auction

A significant piece of California history is going up for auction later this month. Auction house Bonhams will present what it’s calling “the most important 18th century map of California” during an auction on Oct. 25. The original manuscript map of coastal California is signed by Miguel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Why California has some of the highest gas prices in the country

California has some of the highest gas prices in the nation but some experts and the governor say prices here are much higher than they should be."This is just price gouging," said Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom has demanded action because of the rising prices which have cost Californians tens of billions of dollars since 2015. "That adds up, since 2015, to over $40 billion in extra payments Californians have made due to what I call the mystery gasoline surcharge," said UC Berkley professor Severin Borenstein. Borenstein heads the Energy Institute at UC Berkley and has been tracking prices since the 1980s."California always has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Breed Zings Elon Musk, Saying He ‘Got a Ton of Tax Breaks in California and Decided to Take That Money and Run’

SF Mayor London Breed had choice words for Elon Musk’s moving Tesla headquarters to Texas in a new Bloomberg interview, and even ribbed Marc Benioff a bit. It was about three weeks ago that California Governor Gavin Newsom laid into Tesla CEO Elon Musk for moving Tesla’s headquarters to Texas, pointing out that Tesla took $3.2 billion in subsidies from the state of California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed just sat down for an interview with Bloomberg News about San Francisco's economic recovery, and she tore into Musk for the same reason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

Do you blame oil companies for California’s high gas prices?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is continuing his fight against big oil with a new social media campaign. His message? Greedy oil companies are ripping you off. The social media campaign comes as Gov. Newsom calls for a special legislative session on December 5th to vote on his proposed windfall profits tax […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Los Angeles is running out of water, and time. Are leaders willing to act?

LOS ANGELES — On a clear afternoon recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti looked down at the Hollywood Reservoir from 1,200 feet in the air. “It’s as low as I can ever remember it being,” Garcetti said of the reservoir from the back seat of a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power helicopter. “You can see the bathtub ring.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that you should absolutely visit if you love good food, because all of these restaurants come highly recommended.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy