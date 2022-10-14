ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

wnypapers.com

USAN announces completion of Third Street rehab project in Niagara Falls

Project brings new residential, commercial opportunities to Third Street business district. Submitted on behalf of USA Niagara Development Corp. USA Niagara Development Corp. (USAN) announced 466 Third St., in Niagara Falls, is now complete, adding value to the Third Street business district, and providing new residential and commercial opportunities. Cataract...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

'Big R': Banquet tickets available beginning Oct. 19

Tickets for the 2022 Ransomville Speedway awards banquet will be available beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The awards banquet will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lewiston No. 2 Firehall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. catered by Donna...
RANSOMVILLE, NY
wnypapers.com

Buffalo Dolls to perform in Youngstown

The Buffalo Dolls will perform a concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. The church is located at 100 Church St. The group is comprised of music educators and performers dedicated to keeping the...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

Starpoint Middle School raises $12,000 for NFMMC

Almost 250 students took part in Starpoint Middle School’s annual “Color Run to Crush Cancer” event earlier this year, raising $12,000 for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward the medical center’s campaign to acquire a new, 3T MRI machine for...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Summit Federal Credit Union will sponsor the fifth Buffalo Wine and Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Powerhouse, an historical, 22,000-square-foot space nestled in the heart of industrial Buffalo. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses. Two sessions of the festival will be offered: an early session from 1-4 p.m., and a later session from 5-8 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo

BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

ECDOH, Literacy Buffalo Niagara partner to promote health literacy awareness

Says everyone can play a role in supporting health literacy and better health outcomes. The Erie County Department of Health and Literacy Buffalo Niagara (LBN) are partnering on a week-long campaign to raise awareness about health literacy. Starting Oct. 17 – during October, Health Literacy Month – ECDOH and LBN will share advice for organizations and resources for people with lower literacy skills. The campaign will make connections between health literacy skills and better health outcomes. Look to these organizations’ social media accounts and a new, dedicated webpage for health literacy on the ECDOH website.
wnypapers.com

Chiavetta's chicken BBQ for Veterans Day

First District Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced plans for her annual Chiavetta’s Veterans Day chicken barbecue. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold-out) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. firehall, 625 Third St. Myers said the event is...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

NY Garbage Man Stops to Help 90-Year-Old Woman Stranded Over Hour

Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty. A New York trashman stopped to help a little old lady stranded on the side of the road for more than an hour. James Colby was making his rounds, picking up trash in the neighborhood, and spotted a broken down car on the side of the road in Erie County. Turns out, a 90-year-old woman needed help after getting a flat tire. "I just happened to be picking up that street and saw her," said Colby. "She told me she had been waiting for AAA for over an hour and no one stopped to help her. Poor thing."
DEPEW, NY

