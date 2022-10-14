Read full article on original website
Niagara Falls City Market hosts 'Artisan Day' initiative to help promote historic venue
The Niagara Falls City Market will host what organizers hope will be the first annual “Artisan Day at the Market.” This event is set for Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 779 E. Market St. Organizers said, “Celebrate the fall harvest and stock up...
USAN announces completion of Third Street rehab project in Niagara Falls
Project brings new residential, commercial opportunities to Third Street business district. Submitted on behalf of USA Niagara Development Corp. USA Niagara Development Corp. (USAN) announced 466 Third St., in Niagara Falls, is now complete, adding value to the Third Street business district, and providing new residential and commercial opportunities. Cataract...
Niagara Falls USA: Public Employees Federation citywide convention brings business to region
Destination Niagara USA and the Niagara Falls Convention Center will welcome the 44th annual Public Employees Federation (PEF) convention from Sunday, Oct. 23, through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Since 1979, PEF has been certified as the collective bargaining agent for the members of the professional, scientific and technical units of New...
'Big R': Banquet tickets available beginning Oct. 19
Tickets for the 2022 Ransomville Speedway awards banquet will be available beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The awards banquet will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lewiston No. 2 Firehall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. catered by Donna...
Buffalo Dolls to perform in Youngstown
The Buffalo Dolls will perform a concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. The church is located at 100 Church St. The group is comprised of music educators and performers dedicated to keeping the...
'Don't Stop Believin' as Journey is set to bring its tour to KeyBank Center
Legendary rock band, Journey, is set to bring its 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March.
Starpoint Middle School raises $12,000 for NFMMC
Almost 250 students took part in Starpoint Middle School’s annual “Color Run to Crush Cancer” event earlier this year, raising $12,000 for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward the medical center’s campaign to acquire a new, 3T MRI machine for...
Buffalo City Mission launches annual 'One Mission, One Hope' fall campaign & turkey drive
Campaign aims to raise $3.3 million to provide critical programs & services to Western New York’s homeless community; annual turkey drive sets a goal of 1,000 donated turkeys to collect before Thanksgiving holiday. On Monday, the Buffalo City Mission announced the launch of its annual fall fundraising campaign. Named...
Rock legends Journey to perform in Buffalo March 16 with special guest TOTO
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March. They will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 16, 2023, along with special guest TOTO. Journey is promoting their 50th Anniversary celebration of their Freedom Tour. “We are all thankful and...
Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
The Summit Federal Credit Union will sponsor the fifth Buffalo Wine and Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Powerhouse, an historical, 22,000-square-foot space nestled in the heart of industrial Buffalo. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses. Two sessions of the festival will be offered: an early session from 1-4 p.m., and a later session from 5-8 p.m.
Erie County Fall Festival held Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Western New Yorkers stopped by Como Park Saturday for the sights and sounds of Erie County’s Fall Festival. The festival featured a variety of vendors, food trucks, and free family programs.
Fall Fest 2020 in Lancaster
There was plenty of seasonal fun in Lancaster this weekend. Big crowds turned out for Fall Fest 2022, which took place at Como Lake Park on Saturday.
Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo
BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
Niagara University receives $3.5 million gift from William and Nancy Gacioch
William (Class of 1961, 2007 – honorary) and Nancy Gacioch have made a commitment of $3.5 million to Niagara University. The gift was announced at the dedication of the Gacioch Center for Career & Professional Development and the Gacioch Circle on Friday. “Bill and Nancy have been incredibly generous...
ECDOH, Literacy Buffalo Niagara partner to promote health literacy awareness
Says everyone can play a role in supporting health literacy and better health outcomes. The Erie County Department of Health and Literacy Buffalo Niagara (LBN) are partnering on a week-long campaign to raise awareness about health literacy. Starting Oct. 17 – during October, Health Literacy Month – ECDOH and LBN will share advice for organizations and resources for people with lower literacy skills. The campaign will make connections between health literacy skills and better health outcomes. Look to these organizations’ social media accounts and a new, dedicated webpage for health literacy on the ECDOH website.
Dynamic duo behind Dopest Dough rising to meet demand in East Aurora
EAST AURORA — If you are the type of person who believes a great bagel can change your day, then you have to try Dopest Dough. Dopest Dough is an artisan bakery in East Aurora that specializes in handcrafted breads, bagels. and more. "Everything we do is sourdough based,"...
'Baking A Difference': Mazurek's Bakery features new mural
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural can be found at Mazurek's Bakery on South Park Avenue in Buffalo. Michael Biondo is the artist behind the mural, which is called "Baking A Difference." It includes sunflowers on the side of the bakery. Biondo talked with 2 On Your Side about...
Chiavetta's chicken BBQ for Veterans Day
First District Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced plans for her annual Chiavetta’s Veterans Day chicken barbecue. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold-out) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. firehall, 625 Third St. Myers said the event is...
NY Garbage Man Stops to Help 90-Year-Old Woman Stranded Over Hour
Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty. A New York trashman stopped to help a little old lady stranded on the side of the road for more than an hour. James Colby was making his rounds, picking up trash in the neighborhood, and spotted a broken down car on the side of the road in Erie County. Turns out, a 90-year-old woman needed help after getting a flat tire. "I just happened to be picking up that street and saw her," said Colby. "She told me she had been waiting for AAA for over an hour and no one stopped to help her. Poor thing."
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
