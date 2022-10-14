Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty. A New York trashman stopped to help a little old lady stranded on the side of the road for more than an hour. James Colby was making his rounds, picking up trash in the neighborhood, and spotted a broken down car on the side of the road in Erie County. Turns out, a 90-year-old woman needed help after getting a flat tire. "I just happened to be picking up that street and saw her," said Colby. "She told me she had been waiting for AAA for over an hour and no one stopped to help her. Poor thing."

DEPEW, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO