Hard freeze; record lows likely
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is expected in much of Kansas overnight and early Tuesday. The combination of clear skies and light winds is a perfect setup to see lows into early Tuesday down in the 20s, and for several consecutive hours. This will be the end of the growing season for our area.
Mild today, much colder Monday and Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect a few clouds this morning across Kansas, otherwise more sun than clouds through the afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as high pressure builds into the region from Canada. Much colder air moves in tonight and Monday too.
Isolated storms tonight, cooler Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible over south central Kansas early tonight, then cooler weather is on the way Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas this evening and early tonight. The risk of...
Cooler weather on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chilly start to the morning across northern and western KS with lows in the 30s and low 40s; however 40s to near 50 in southern Kansas. A weak front moved through the area last night and temperatures will be cooler today- but still mild, with highs in the 70s to near 80. Even cooler for Sunday-Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze
Police say one of the challenges in dealing with the crime is that once a catalytic converter is removed from a car, it's almost impossible to trace. Local group brings awareness to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Updated: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT. A local Wichita group...
Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Kansas drought could affect consumers
It's a place for their students to develop cyber-security plans for small businesses in Kansas. City of Wichita seeks to curb catalytic converter thefts. Police say one of the challenges in dealing with the crime is that once a catalytic converter is removed from a car, it's almost impossible to trace.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
First Look at El Capitan Seafood & Grill
One type of restaurant east Wichita is short on is Mexican seafood. When it comes to these restaurants, many of them are found in the north and south parts of town. So welcome El Capitan Seafood & Grill, who recently opened at 410 N. Hillside. ===========. 410 N Hillside St.,...
After Wichita’s wild housing ride over past two years, forecast predicts what’s next
Is now still a good time to sell a home? If you’re buying, should you wait until the market calms down? The 2023 Wichita Housing Forecast Conference will answer these and other questions.
City of Wichita to present 10-year plan to pave dirt roads
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council is expected to vote on a program on Tuesday to pave dirt roads around the city. The first priority focuses on dirt streets within one block of schools, “as these streets are presently treated with a magnesium chloride dust suppressant twice a year.” The city said these streets include 10 lane-miles and are expected to be paved within the first four years of the program.
Early morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
Mental health a concern for farmers amid ongoing drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In Kansas, more than a quarter of the state remains under the highest severity of drought. Southeast Sedgwick County and conditions in much of southeast Kansas are considered “exceptional drought.”. The ongoing drought is impacting farmers outside of their crop production. Some may be dealing...
New Latin restaurant will open in Wichita in December, but owners are serving food now
They’re offering their authentic Salvadoran and Mexican dishes from a tent out front while they finish the indoor space.
Soar Hire Job Fair is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you’re looking for a job or even a career change, then an event happening Tuesday at the Uptown Hutch Mall is for you. It's the twice a year Soar Hire Job Fair and it runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the mall.
Wichita Fire Department battles 2-alarm house fire south of downtown
The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm house fire south of Kellogg.
City of Wichita seeking to curb climbing thefts of catalytic converters
It’s a crime drivers know too well and this week, the City of Wichita is seeking to curb the climbing theft of catalytic converters. A new ordinance is meant to give Wichita police more leeway in addressing the crime. 12 News spoke with a muffler shop that reported seeing...
Wichita Firefighter honored at Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Firefighters, families, and supporters across the state today honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice. At the 2022 Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, five names were added to the engraved memories. Including a Wichita firefighter. Joshua D Bruggeman passed away in December of last year. His...
