Kingsport, TN

KPD reminds public to always lock your vehicle

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission and the Kingsport Police Department want to remind everyone to perform three simple acts any time you leave your vehicle unattended and before going to bed each night.

Remove valuables from your vehicle, take your keys with you and always be sure to lock your vehicle. By doing so you greatly improve your chances of not being a victim of auto burglary and vehicle theft.

The Kingsport Police Department reports that in nearly every auto burglary and vehicle theft reported to them, the vehicle had been left unlocked, often with the key inside and valuables left in plain sight.

Earlier this year, two rings of criminals were responsible for nearly 50 motor vehicle thefts and over 120 auto burglaries within the City of Kingsport.

“None of these vehicles were forcibly entered,” said Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD. “The criminals did not use any specialized tools, skills or high-tech gadgetry to access these vehicles. They simply opened unlocked doors.”

Which is why the KNC and the KPD are launching their “Remove. Take. Lock.” initiative to remind residents to follow these simple steps to better protect their vehicles and valuables. It only takes a minute and could make the difference between keeping your valuables and losing your vehicle.

“One of the worst feelings in the world is to walk out your front door and realize your vehicle has been stolen. It’s even worse when you realize you left your vehicle unlocked and the keys inside,” said Tiffany Hickman with the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission. “Our hope is this campaign will help folks, so they’re not a victim to this type of crime.”

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

