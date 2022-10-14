Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football falls to Western Colorado 28-27
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University fell 28-27 to Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Western Colorado, Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium. The Yellow Jackets have dropped consecutive games after a 5-0 start. “I would say individual breakdowns pertaining to assigned duties within a call,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh...
Black Hills Pioneer
L-D rolls past Lakota Tech 53-30
DEADWOOD — The Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers rolled past past Lakota Tech Tatanka 53-30 Friday nigh in Deadwood. The score was 19-18 at the half.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City hosts Best of the West cross country meet
RAPID CITY — Area cross country teams participated in the ‘Best of the West’ cross country race Thursday, at the Executive Golf Course in Rapid City. The Sturgis Brown boys’tea, won the meet with 33 points, followed by Rapid City Central, and Spearfish in third with 91.
Black Hills Pioneer
Area dance and cheer teams compete at the Black Hills Conference meet
BOX ELDER — Area cheer and dance teams competed for the Black Hills Conference (BHC) title Thursday at Douglas High School, in Box Elder. In the competitive cheer division, St. Thomas More took top honors with 198 points, just edging out Sturgis with 195, and Belle Fouche came in with 180 points for fourth place.
Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion
South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche celebrates fall with its 6th annual Pumpkinfest
The Tri-State museum in Belle was decorated for the season as they celebrated Halloween season in style with the sixth annual Pumpkinfest. The Pumpkinfest included an original play, crazy witch, and a costume contest. Pioneer photos by Sidnee Short. To read all of today's stories,
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota
Rapid City might be best known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, but this friendly location has a lot to offer in its own right. There are a variety of things to do in Rapid City that range from exciting outdoor adventures to top-notch museums and restaurants. Attractions such as the national parks, stunning Black Hills Mountain Range, and lots of South Dakota history are sure to turn any visit to the Mount Rushmore State into a great trip!
sdpb.org
Rapid City native Rowan Grace shoots for stardom on 'The Voice'
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Rapid City native Rowan Grace is making her way forward on the hit TV show The Voice. During her blind audition, 16-year-old Grace sang Olivia Rodrigo's "traitor." The performance wowed judges and earned...
kotatv.com
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and […]
newscenter1.tv
Lane closure scheduled on Omaha Street Tuesday morning
According to a press release from the City of Rapid City, the outside lane of Omaha Street from Waterloo Street to Maple Street will be closed early Tuesday morning for tree removal. This is the stretch of Omaha Street along Roosevelt Park. The lane will be closed before dawn on...
kotatv.com
SD public school attendance is down statewide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Education published the state’s 2021-22 public school report card. The report provides data that helps parents, educators, and community leaders understand how their public schools perform. This year, an area of concern was the attendance rate. According...
newsdakota.com
Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
sdpb.org
Building a memorial for Rapid City's lost children
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The organization "Remembering the Children" is developing a memorial to honor the countless children who died while attending Indian Boarding Schools from the 1800s to 1960s. It will occupy the place where children who attended the Rapid City boarding school are said to be buried. The memorial was conceived with input from survivors, tribal leaders, elders, and spiritual advisers.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 9-14
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Q&A with Rowan Grace: Learn more about the Rapid City native’s experience on NBC’s “The Voice”. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device...
Black Hills Pioneer
TCAS needs help rehoming 25 cats
DEADWOOD — Urging the community to take spay and neuter seriously, Twin City Animal Shelter (TCAS) volunteers say they will need help rehoming some 25 cats and kittens over the course of the next few weeks, due to a local situation in which they were discovered. “What we need...
kotatv.com
Rescues saved a man from an exploration in the cavern.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of cave enthusiasts explored a cavern on Oct.7-8 when one caver went deep into the cave and got stuck. Paha Sapa Grotto, a local cave-exploration group, received permission from private landowners to explore a cave on their property. While there, one of the spelunkers made his way through a tight opening, hoping to find a large passageway. At that point, the young man got stuck, and after his companions failed to free him, search and rescue crews were called to the scene.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center show off some feathered friends at Rapid City Public Library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Public Library hosted the Black Hills Raptor Center on Saturday so that they could teach people about raptors and show off some of their birds. Here are some photos from the event:. The library will welcome the Raptor Center again on Saturday,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood couple named SD’s ‘Angels in Adoption’ honorees
DEADWOOD — Hesitant to straightforwardly embrace the “Angels in Adoption” honor bestowed upon him and his wife Sarah, John Enos of Deadwood is, nevertheless, grateful for the recognition recently given the couple by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., in hopes that other families will follow the couple’s lead in fostering after hearing their story.
newscenter1.tv
How Rapid City Solid Waste is limiting Halloween trash this year
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Solid Waste is teaming up with a national program designed to reduce the amount of Halloween candy wrappers going to landfills. Rapid City is joining Rubicon for its fourth annual Trick or Trash. Rubicon is a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling businesses.
