The bees are buzzing in downtown Lead with the newest mural in town. Local artists Cary Thrall and Eric Jones painted the mural that is located on the Episcopal Church garage and visible from Julius Steet in Lead. Additionally, Thrall, Jones, Ammie Deibert, Chelsie Bauer and Kiah Crowley worked to give an educational presentation to kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Lead. Afterward the kids created artwork that will be juried and displayed on a professionally created vinyl wrap around the utility boxes at the Handley Center and in Manuel Brothers Park. The overall project has been made possible with a grant from the S.D. Arts Council Residents for Recovery, and funding from the city of Lead. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick.
Deadwood couple named SD’s ‘Angels in Adoption’ honorees
DEADWOOD — Hesitant to straightforwardly embrace the “Angels in Adoption” honor bestowed upon him and his wife Sarah, John Enos of Deadwood is, nevertheless, grateful for the recognition recently given the couple by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., in hopes that other families will follow the couple’s lead in fostering after hearing their story.
Belle School Board concerned over proposed social studies standards
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School Board raised concerns Monday over the proposed state social studies standards that had nothing to do with partisan politics but with content, lack of educator input, and unrealistic if not impossible expectations to meet. Angela Reder, curriculum/assessment coordinator for the district, spoke...
BHSU football falls to Western Colorado
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University's football team fell 28-27 to fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Western Colorado, Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium. The Yellow Jackets have dropped consecutive games after a 5-0 start. “I would say individual breakdowns pertaining to assigned duties within a call,” Yellow Jackets’...
Belle Fourche school threat unfounded
BELLE FOURCHE — A threat of an active shooter Thursday at Belle Fourche High School was found to be a hoax, police said. The call, received around 9 a.m., reported there was an active shooter in the building. Police Chief Ryan Cherveny discussed the threatening call.
