DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers used a strong second half to defeat the Lakota Tech Tatanka 53-30 Friday night, on Senior Night, in Deadwood. “It is good to finish the season with a win. To end up 4-4 is what we were looking for,” said Kyle Kooima, the Lead-Deadwood head coach. “It was definitely a physical game. We knew it would get a little chippy, and potentially get out of control. It definitely happened there at the end. I’m proud of the kids for handling themselves. I’m proud of the kids for battling through it.”

DEADWOOD, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO