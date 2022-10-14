Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Diggers win final home game 53-30
DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers used a strong second half to defeat the Lakota Tech Tatanka 53-30 Friday night, on Senior Night, in Deadwood. “It is good to finish the season with a win. To end up 4-4 is what we were looking for,” said Kyle Kooima, the Lead-Deadwood head coach. “It was definitely a physical game. We knew it would get a little chippy, and potentially get out of control. It definitely happened there at the end. I’m proud of the kids for handling themselves. I’m proud of the kids for battling through it.”
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football falls to Western Colorado
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University's football team fell 28-27 to fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Western Colorado, Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium. The Yellow Jackets have dropped consecutive games after a 5-0 start. “I would say individual breakdowns pertaining to assigned duties within a call,” Yellow Jackets’...
Black Hills Pioneer
L-D rolls past Lakota Tech 53-30
DEADWOOD — The Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers rolled past past Lakota Tech Tatanka 53-30 Friday nigh in Deadwood. The score was 19-18 at the half.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City hosts Best of the West cross country meet
RAPID CITY — Area cross country teams participated in the ‘Best of the West’ cross country race Thursday, at the Executive Golf Course in Rapid City. The Sturgis Brown boys’tea, won the meet with 33 points, followed by Rapid City Central, and Spearfish in third with 91.
Black Hills Pioneer
Area dance and cheer teams compete at the Black Hills Conference meet
BOX ELDER — Area cheer and dance teams competed for the Black Hills Conference (BHC) title Thursday at Douglas High School, in Box Elder. In the competitive cheer division, St. Thomas More took top honors with 198 points, just edging out Sturgis with 195, and Belle Fouche came in with 180 points for fourth place.
Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion
South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota
Rapid City might be best known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, but this friendly location has a lot to offer in its own right. There are a variety of things to do in Rapid City that range from exciting outdoor adventures to top-notch museums and restaurants. Attractions such as the national parks, stunning Black Hills Mountain Range, and lots of South Dakota history are sure to turn any visit to the Mount Rushmore State into a great trip!
WOWT
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway. It’s a major highway project that connects Rapid City, South Dakota and Denver, Colorado by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners...
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche celebrates fall with its 6th annual Pumpkinfest
The Tri-State museum in Belle was decorated for the season as they celebrated Halloween season in style with the sixth annual Pumpkinfest. The Pumpkinfest included an original play, crazy witch, and a costume contest. Pioneer photos by Sidnee Short. To read all of today's stories,
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and […]
KEVN
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
sdpb.org
Rapid City native Rowan Grace shoots for stardom on 'The Voice'
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Rapid City native Rowan Grace is making her way forward on the hit TV show The Voice. During her blind audition, 16-year-old Grace sang Olivia Rodrigo's "traitor." The performance wowed judges and earned...
newscenter1.tv
Lane closure scheduled on Omaha Street Tuesday morning
According to a press release from the City of Rapid City, the outside lane of Omaha Street from Waterloo Street to Maple Street will be closed early Tuesday morning for tree removal. This is the stretch of Omaha Street along Roosevelt Park. The lane will be closed before dawn on...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center show off some feathered friends at Rapid City Public Library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Public Library hosted the Black Hills Raptor Center on Saturday so that they could teach people about raptors and show off some of their birds. Here are some photos from the event:. The library will welcome the Raptor Center again on Saturday,...
KELOLAND TV
Hiker rescued on Custer County trail
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Custer County Search and Rescue says they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Little Devil’s Tower Trail. Officials say a hiker...
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle approves service agreement, funding for economic development
BELLE FOURCHE — On Oct. 3, the Belle Fourche City Council approved of a professional service agreement between Belle Fourche Economic Development (EDC) and the city with a caveat to not exceed $90,000 for the yearly budget, pending legal review. Under the agreement, the corporation will agree to provide...
kotatv.com
Rescues saved a man from an exploration in the cavern.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of cave enthusiasts explored a cavern on Oct.7-8 when one caver went deep into the cave and got stuck. Paha Sapa Grotto, a local cave-exploration group, received permission from private landowners to explore a cave on their property. While there, one of the spelunkers made his way through a tight opening, hoping to find a large passageway. At that point, the young man got stuck, and after his companions failed to free him, search and rescue crews were called to the scene.
newscenter1.tv
How Rapid City Solid Waste is limiting Halloween trash this year
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Solid Waste is teaming up with a national program designed to reduce the amount of Halloween candy wrappers going to landfills. Rapid City is joining Rubicon for its fourth annual Trick or Trash. Rubicon is a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling businesses.
newscenter1.tv
RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside
At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
KELOLAND TV
The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
