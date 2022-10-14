Read full article on original website
Scalise acknowledges GOP plan to change Social Security, Medicare
The latest New York Times/Siena College poll asked respondents about the major issues facing the country. The volunteered responses highlighted familiar problems and challenges: the economy, inflation, the health of our democracy, abortion rights and so on. The future of programs such as Social Security and Medicare did not make the list.
Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views ‘to rest’
As democracy becomes threatened more and more each day as we get closer to the midterm elections, Ali Velshi breaks down what voters in Ohio need to know about Big Lie candidates on the ballot – including a Qanon podcaster and election denier. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown sheds light on who he would like as a future colleague. “No matter whether you swipe a badge or punch a clock or work in an office or work on salary, the dignity of work really should transcend all of this. I will be able, for sure, to work with Tim Ryan. JD Vance, I'll do what I have to do if he wins, but I think Tim Ryan's gonna win this race.”Oct. 16, 2022.
Trump’s mockery haunts one of his favorite GOP Senate candidates
When Donald Trump held a rally in Ohio last month, it was ostensibly to help J.D. Vance, the Republican candidate in the state’s open U.S. Senate race. But once on stage, the former president apparently just couldn’t help himself, telling those in attendance that Vance “is kissing my ass [because] he wants my support.”
Political strategists explain why Herschel Walker is unfit to serve in U.S. Senate
Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker sparred over personal matters and hot topic issues during Friday’s debate. Some political analysts say Walker’s behavior on the debate stage illustrated he’s unfit to serve in the senate. They joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez on to discuss. Oct. 17, 2022.
How Sarah Palin's 2008 nomination informs today's GOP
'Circus' co-host Mark McKinnon joins Morning Joe to discuss how Sarah Palin's 2008 nomination laid the groundwork for the current Republican Party.Oct. 17, 2022.
What's on Tim Ryan's mind?
The race for the United States Senate seat in Ohio, between Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author J.D. Vance, is neck and neck. The "Morning Joe" field team recently had the opportunity to catch up with Rep. Ryan in Ohio. He graciously allowed me to speak with him during stops across the state. During one of the longer stops in Toledo, I asked Rep. Ryan the difference between Vance and himself.
The U.S. is not ready for possible escalation with China, warns House member
House Armed Services Committee members Seth Moulton and Michael Waltz warn time is running out for the U.S. to prepare itself and allies for a possible war with China. Reps. Moulton and Waltz join Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 17, 2022.
Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin clash in heated debate
GOP Sen. Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin faced off last night in a highly anticipated debate ahead of the vote for Utah's U.S. Senate seat. Organized by the nonpartisan Utah Debate Commission, the event was held at Utah Valley University. Of note: It was the only scheduled debate...
Evan McMullin's Senate bid might signal a dangerous new trend
During an interview on Meet the Press Sunday, Evan McMullin, who’s running for the Senate as an independent from Utah, proudly proclaimed that if he wins next month’s election, he will not caucus with either party. McMullin has been a vocal critic of Trump, and in 2020, he endorsed Joe Biden for president. But his vow not to caucus with either party ended any hope that his disapproval for the Republican Party would translate into his working with Democrats.
Laurence Tribe: Jan. 6th Committee made Trump’s culpability “dramatically clear”
The January 6th Committee capped off months of painstaking work with a bang – voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump for documents and his testimony regarding the events of that day. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, about that subpoena and the possibility of a criminal case against Trump.Oct. 16, 2022.
Press: Donald Trump, ‘Confidence Man,’ then and now
Billed by Axios as “the book Donald Trump fears most,” Maggie Haberman’s “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” debuted last week as No. 1 best-seller on Amazon and the New York Times. At 508 pages, it’s a challenge. But it’s worth the slog: the best book yet on the mystery man who still remains, two years after being rejected for a second term, the most dominant force in American politics.
In Kari Lake and Tudor Dixon, the GOP offers a cynical alternative to Trump
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake declared in a Sunday interview on CNN that she will accept the results of her state election in November — if she wins. In that declaration, and in her refusal to say if she will accept election results if she loses the Arizona gubernatorial election, the former local TV news anchor was merely doing an impression of a previous candidate for office who ascended an escalator more than seven years ago, ushering in a new brand of made-for-TV politics. “I’m a reporter, I’ve been sitting on your side of the desk for a long time,” Lake told CNN’s Dana Bash, while casting skepticism on the U.S. electoral system.
Feehery: When the anti-establishment become the establishment
It is unnerving when the anti-establishment becomes the establishment. It used to be said of the two political parties that the Democrats fall in love with their candidates while the Republicans fall in line. During COVID-19, it became clear that the Democrats fell in love with falling in line, while...
'Delay, disrupt, deflect': The ongoing delay tactics by Trump over the documents probe
MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade and MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the latest legal setbacks faced by Donald Trump regarding the documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, after the Justice Department appealed the appointment of a special master and the Supreme Court rejected to intervene in the case. The co-hosts of the #SistersInLaw podcast also dive into why Trump’s lawyers formed "Trump Organization II” on the same day the New York AG sued the Trump Organization for fraud.Oct. 17, 2022.
Herschel Walker uses a fake badge to dig himself a deep hole
Over the course of his bizarre Republican Senate campaign, Herschel Walker has been caught telling a breathtaking number of lies. He’s said he was a University of Georgia graduate, but that wasn’t true. He said he was his high school’s valedictorian, but that wasn’t true. His claims about his business background have been so extraordinarily wrong that The Daily Beast said they “appear to bear no resemblance to reality whatsoever.”
Joy Reid: What could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country?
Arizona's Kari Lake is just one of hundreds of Republican election deniers on the ballot this fall. This is why this election, and more importantly the day after the election, are so incredibly important. Joy Reid and her panel discuss what could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country.Oct. 18, 2022.
As elections near, racist appeals receive little GOP pushback
The racist messages from prominent Republicans came in rapid succession. It was on Friday, Sept. 30, when Donald Trump used racist language toward Elaine Chao, who served as his transportation secretary for four years. A week later, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama used racist rhetoric about Black people, crime and reparations.
Republicans attack Democrats on crime ahead of midterms. Is it working?
Republicans are making crime a central issue with the midterms a little more than three weeks away. And in some places - it may be working … with races that were once favoring Democrats over the summer now tightening.Oct. 16, 2022.
Katyal: Trump getting ‘handed loss after loss in the courts’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal, national security attorney Bradley Moss and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner about the latest Justice Department filing in the Mar-a-Lago documents case asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate the ruling appointing a Special Master to review the documents that were seized by the FBI.Oct. 18, 2022.
Trump hotels charged Secret Service more than five times recommended government rate
Former Senator Claire McCaskill and editor-at-large of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes react to reporting that the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service $1,185 per room at Trump HotelOct. 17, 2022.
