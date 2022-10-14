Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Referee climbs into stands to tell UNLV band to stop playing in blowout by Air Force
A bizarre scene unfolded in Saturday's meeting between Mountain West foes Air Force and UNLV, a game that saw the Falcons beat the Rebels 42-7. Not even that blowout could keep referee Steve Baron from enforcing Mountain West Conference rules regarding band music. The Star of Nevada Marching Band reportedly was breaking the rules by playing while Air Force was on offense.
Sporting News
Cardinals' struggles on offense put Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's contracts under the microscope
After signing quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury to big contract extensions in the offseason, it appeared the Cardinals had secured their long-term future. Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Arizona sits at the bottom of the NFC West. Kingsbury's offense — his supposed calling card — has languished, scoring just 11 touchdowns total.
Sporting News
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 7
The dust has settled on the most impactful week of college football to date this season. Several teams in the top 10 of the most recent AP and Coaches polls suffered — or were the reason behind — first losses in Week 7. That starts with No. 3 Alabama, whose back-and-forth battle with No. 6 Tennessee ended in a 52-49 defeat for the Crimson Tide. It was their first loss in the rivalry since 2006.
Sporting News
When is the next 'Manningcast'? Full TV schedule, info for 'Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli'
Have you been feeling the absence of "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" over the past two weeks? If so, you'll be relieved to know that the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks will soon be back on your screens. After no broadcasts in Weeks 5 and 6, the brothers will be...
Sporting News
Josh Gordon suspension timeline: How WR's career path led him to release from Titans
Josh Gordon has had plenty of NFL opportunities to play wide receiver for the Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Chiefs and Titans, After being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy five times in his career (six suspensions overall), he is running close to empty on his chances. Gordon saw his...
Sporting News
What channel is Bills vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
You don't need a crystal ball to see a potential AFC championship game preview. You just have to turn on your TV on Sunday afternoon and flip to CBS to see Patrick Mahomes and the new-look Chiefs face off against the insanely talented Josh Allen and the Bills in a preview of what may come this January.
Sporting News
Tennessee vs. Alabama by the numbers: Craziest stats behind Volunteers' upset over Crimson Tide
College football might have just received the game of the year. Fans were treated to a thrilling clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in the latest edition of the "Third Saturday in October." When Alabama returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to take...
Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
Sporting News
College Football Playoff picture for Week 8: Tennessee, Alabama trade places after 52-49 thriller
The "Neyland Knuckleball” threw the biggest curve into the College Football Playoff picture to date. Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field cleared the uprights on a sideways trajectory, and No. 6 Tennessee broke a 15-game losing streak to No. 3 Alabama in a 52-49 thriller that met the "Game of the Year" credentials.
Sporting News
NFL coaches on the hot seat: Kliff Kingsbury, Nathaniel Hackett most likely to be fired next during 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season already has had its first coach fired. The Panthers dismissed Matt Rhule before Week 6. They won't be the only team looking for a new full-time sideline leader in 2023. Carolina will have significant company while searching for a replacement. The question is which other teams...
Sporting News
Broncos vs. Chargers final score, results: Dustin Hopkins' overtime field goal lifts Los Angeles to 'Monday Night Football' win
Dustin Hopkins was far from 100% healthy on Monday night, but that didn't stop the Chargers kicker from coming through in the clutch, as his field goal in overtime lifted the team to a 19-16 win over the Broncos on "Monday Night Football". Hopkins was a perfect 4-for-4 on the...
Sporting News
Why Jalen Hurts fell in the 2020 NFL Draft, gifting Eagles a potential star quarterback
The 2020 NFL Draft might be a painful one for several teams, and Jalen Hurts might be one reason why. One would think that a quarterback who spent time at two of college football's most successful and prominent programs would be a lock for the top five, and if not that, then the first round. Something strange happened with Hurts, though.
Sporting News
What channel is Broncos vs. Chargers on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 6
The Broncos and Chargers have a lot to live up to — in more ways than one. In Week 5, the Raiders and Chiefs played a stellar game that came down to the last Vegas possession in the fourth, and resulted in the Chiefs just barely eking out a win over their AFC West rivals, 30-29.
Sporting News
What's wrong with the Dolphins? Mike McDaniel says blaming 3-game losing streak on QB injuries 'the easy thing to do'
Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins were regarded as one of the league's most surprising teams. Miami won its first three games, and after it beat the Super Bowl-favorite Bills many crowned them a top-five team in the NFL. It looked like new coach Mike McDaniel had revitalized the team's offense and the team was getting the most out of Tua Tagovailoa in a prove-it year.
Sporting News
How Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins withstood injury and came up with game-winning field goal vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers eked out a 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos in overtime on "Monday Night Football," thanks in no small part to 12 points from kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was injured on the first kick. While the makes aren't impressive on paper -- he hit from 37,...
Sporting News
How Dolphins netted 143 yards in one drive vs. Vikings — and still punted
The Dolphins put on a masterclass in self-sabotage during their second offensive drive of the day against the Vikings on Sunday. Miami drove as deep as the Minnesota 26-yard line, setting the team up for at least a field goal possession. But a barrage of self-inflicted penalties — five in seven plays — kept Miami from scoring the first points of the day.
Sporting News
Tennessee Volunteers ask fans to pay for removed goalposts, fine for rushing field after win over Alabama
Tennessee fans stormed the field and tore down the goal posts after their football team stunned then-No. 3 Alabama. The Tennessee athletic department is now asking them to help foot the bill for their shenanigans. The Volunteers football Twitter account tweeted out that while they enjoyed dumping the goalposts into...
Sporting News
Why do the Eagles have the Saints' draft pick? Revisiting the trade that helped bring AJ Brown to Philadelphia, Chris Olave to New Orleans
Led by a stingy defense and early-season MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have gotten off to an unblemished start in 2022. It's only been five games, admittedly. But it's got Philly fans dreaming of a deep postseason run, something that didn't quite seem likely a few months ago. For...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 7: Saints sink Cardinals; Colts upset Titans; Jets, Giants stay hot
Of the nine teams in the NFL with a winning record, perhaps none have been more surprising than the "New York, New York" combination. The Giants (5-1) have thrived in the underdog role under first-year coach Brian Daboll. New York is 4-0 ATS as an underdog, and they have been trailing or tied heading into the fourth quarter in all but one of those games. Despite that success, New York is an underdog heading to Jacksonville this weekend.
Sporting News
What is targeting? Question resurfaces after Alabama's Bryce Young takes huge shot from Tennessee's Omari Thomas
On Saturday in one of the biggest games of the season, college football fans were once again confronted with the question: What is targeting?. In the second quarter of Tennessee vs. Alabama, Bryce Young took a shot from Omari Thomas up the middle that sent him ricocheting back into Byron Young, creating an inadvertent table-top effect. Bryce Young's neck seemed to crack back on the way down, adding to the violence of the hit.
Comments / 0