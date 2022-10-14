ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Sporting News

Referee climbs into stands to tell UNLV band to stop playing in blowout by Air Force

A bizarre scene unfolded in Saturday's meeting between Mountain West foes Air Force and UNLV, a game that saw the Falcons beat the Rebels 42-7. Not even that blowout could keep referee Steve Baron from enforcing Mountain West Conference rules regarding band music. The Star of Nevada Marching Band reportedly was breaking the rules by playing while Air Force was on offense.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Sporting News

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 7

The dust has settled on the most impactful week of college football to date this season. Several teams in the top 10 of the most recent AP and Coaches polls suffered — or were the reason behind — first losses in Week 7. That starts with No. 3 Alabama, whose back-and-forth battle with No. 6 Tennessee ended in a 52-49 defeat for the Crimson Tide. It was their first loss in the rivalry since 2006.
TENNESSEE STATE
BlueDevilCountry

Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC

As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
DURHAM, NC
Sporting News

What's wrong with the Dolphins? Mike McDaniel says blaming 3-game losing streak on QB injuries 'the easy thing to do'

Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins were regarded as one of the league's most surprising teams. Miami won its first three games, and after it beat the Super Bowl-favorite Bills many crowned them a top-five team in the NFL. It looked like new coach Mike McDaniel had revitalized the team's offense and the team was getting the most out of Tua Tagovailoa in a prove-it year.
Sporting News

How Dolphins netted 143 yards in one drive vs. Vikings — and still punted

The Dolphins put on a masterclass in self-sabotage during their second offensive drive of the day against the Vikings on Sunday. Miami drove as deep as the Minnesota 26-yard line, setting the team up for at least a field goal possession. But a barrage of self-inflicted penalties — five in seven plays — kept Miami from scoring the first points of the day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 7: Saints sink Cardinals; Colts upset Titans; Jets, Giants stay hot

Of the nine teams in the NFL with a winning record, perhaps none have been more surprising than the "New York, New York" combination. The Giants (5-1) have thrived in the underdog role under first-year coach Brian Daboll. New York is 4-0 ATS as an underdog, and they have been trailing or tied heading into the fourth quarter in all but one of those games. Despite that success, New York is an underdog heading to Jacksonville this weekend.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

What is targeting? Question resurfaces after Alabama's Bryce Young takes huge shot from Tennessee's Omari Thomas

On Saturday in one of the biggest games of the season, college football fans were once again confronted with the question: What is targeting?. In the second quarter of Tennessee vs. Alabama, Bryce Young took a shot from Omari Thomas up the middle that sent him ricocheting back into Byron Young, creating an inadvertent table-top effect. Bryce Young's neck seemed to crack back on the way down, adding to the violence of the hit.
KNOXVILLE, TN

