California State

Wells Fargo Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022--

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has released its third quarter 2022 financial results. The financial results are available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/ and on a Form 8-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 14, 2022, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Conference call

The company will host a live conference call on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-790-1806 (U.S. and Canada) or 312-470-7125 (International/U.S. Toll) and entering passcode: 4859855. The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 28. Please dial 1-800-841-6832 (U.S. and Canada) or 203-369-3832 (International/U.S. Toll) and enter passcode: 6481. A webcast replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

CONTACT: Media

Beth Richek, 704-374-2545

beth.richek@wellsfargo.comInvestor Relations

John Campbell, 415-396-0523

john.m.campbell@wellsfargo.com

