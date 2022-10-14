ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Taste Of The Town: Abuelita's traditional Mexican recipes at heart of Tequiztlan on South Beach

By Lisa Petrillo
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buVxY_0iYl8zDY00

Taste Of The Town: Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar's dishes began in abuela's kitchen 02:52

MIAMI - For more than 30 years, the Ortiz family has strived to keep the Mexican traditions alive and thriving here in South Florida through all four of their restaurants.

At Tequiztlan Mexican restaurant and tequila bar on South Beach, sisters Genesis and Stephanie Ortiz said it all began with their abuelita's recipes and their parents' goals.

"They knew my grandmother's secret recipe would be the queue in giving the platform to succeed, " said Stephanie.

Stephanie runs the front of the house overseeing the guests and the action, while Genesis recreates her abuela's dishes in the kitchen.

"My parents did give us the option if this is what we really wanted, and at the end of the day, we are super happy. This is my dream and my dream is to keep on expanding this restaurant," Stephanie said.

The look is fun and inviting. Much of it plays off the name which means, "Land of tequila," said Stephanie. "We have over 200 bottles of Tequilas and mescals."

Genesis and Lisa Petrillo tried a cocktail called "One Time In Miami."

"This cup is a recycled bottle of Clase Azul. It's a refreshing watermelon margarita," said Genesis.

"It's pretty and recyclable and goes down easy. We're happy," said Petrillo after taking a sip.

Back in the kitchen, Genesis created delicious dishes for their tasting which included a very large Plato Mexicano. It's the featured dish now offered in October for Latin Restaurant Week, which celebrates the contributions of Latinos in the culinary industry.

"It's a tour of Mexico," Genesis said,

Petrillo went for the chicken enchilada with green sauce.

"That is like comfort food. It's so smooth and delicious. A true taste of Mexico," she said.

Chilaquiles con carne asada is a traditional Mexican breakfast dish.

"So it's a crispy tortilla in our green sauce with caramelized onions and steak. It's topped with a queso fresco and crema Mexicano," said Genesis.

"The perfect amount of salt. Very tender meat and then the onions give it almost a little sweet and savory. Excellent," said Petrillo.

Then, a plate of traditional chefy tacos and something a little scary for Petrillo - Taco Lingua or tongue tacos.

"It's a tongue of what?" asked Petrillo.

"Of cow," said Genesis.

Petrillo gasped. It's apparently a Huahacan delicacy.

"As soon as I got the vision that its tongue out of my head, it's actually super soft and tender and salty and delicious," Petrillo said.

Tequiztlan is where Mexican cuisine meets tradition and whimsy in the heart of South Beach.

The restaurant is open 7 days a week for happy hour, lunch, dinner, and brunch.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest Returns to Miramar Regional Park

The Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest is back at Miramar Regional Park. The two-day family friendly event is hosted in October, because this month marks Creole Heritage Month. Creole is a language spoken in multiple Caribbean countries including Haiti, Martinique, Dominica, Grenada and many more. The festival is a fusion...
MIRAMAR, FL
munaluchi

Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami

Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

5 exciting Fall concerts in Miami that will have you grooving

Dance your fall nights away with these entertainment-packed fall concerts in Miami 2022. Miamians definitely know how to party; the Magic City attracts different artists from every genre—Latin jazz, hip-hop, classic rock, and reggaeton, for its locals that enjoy concerts in Miami. If you’re a party animal who's ready...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Fun Fall, Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Month

It's officially spooky season and you may be wondering what to do with your friends and family ahead of Halloween this year. From thrilling haunted houses to family-friendly pumpkin patches, South Florida is scattered with fun events for guests of all ages. Here are some of the best ways to...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami

MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Cruising From Miami – Has Anything Changed In The Last Ten Years?

Miami has long boasted the nickname ‘Cruise Capital of the World’. But over the last ten years, has the port continued to improve its cruise offering, so deserving to keep the title?. Miami’s record as a cruise port over the last decade can be illustrated by comparing the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Ocean Conservency launches “Plastic Free Cities” in Miami

MIAMI – Students celebrated the launch of “Plastic Free Cities” on Saturday morning with a cleanup challenge at Goodlet Park in Hialeah in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy, Debris Free Oceans and Big Blue & You. According to studies, the health of Biscayne Bay is in crisis, with...
MIAMI, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

7 Best Coffee Shops in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is one of the fastest-growing cities in Florida. With its extensive beaches and beautiful resorts, the city is a major tourist attraction. There are so many events and activities happening here. The hustle and bustle of an active life can become exhausting, and we often need a place to recharge our batteries. Sometimes what we need is to just relax with a good cup of coffee.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton

The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

RV catches fire behind Cutler Bay house, flames spread to home

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters stopped fast-moving flames in Cutler Bay. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an RV in the back of a house caught fire, which then spread to the home on Southwest 92nd Avenue, near Cutler Ridge Drive, Saturday morning. “Units arrived and found a fire at...
CUTLER BAY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
117K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy