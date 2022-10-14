You can now text the city of Aventura

You up? The city of Aventura is.

Driving the news: The city just launched a new text message line where residents can chat with city employees and receive city updates on their phone.

Why it matters: Aventura is trying to cater to older residents who may not receive email updates from the city, while giving the public a way to let staff know about broken traffic lights or other issues in their area.

City spokesperson Evan Ross told Axios he believes Aventura is the first city in Florida to test out text message communications with real people on the other end.

Other cities send out automated messages via text or email.

How it works: Residents can text NEWS to (305) 677-8878 to sign up.

You can choose to receive government news, information about local events, updates on construction and more.

You can also text the number to chat with a city employee, who will monitor messages during the day and respond when necessary.

Thought bubble: I want to see a city open a BeReal account so we can snoop on our elected leaders.