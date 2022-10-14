ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County News Review

Scary number of vehicles attend Frankensteiners Ball

By John Wagner
 4 days ago

The Frankensteiners Car Club held its 17th annual Frankensteiners Ball at the Isanti County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The event drew thousands of car enthusiasts to the fairgrounds to view a variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles.

There were a number of food trucks and craft vendors at the event, and the Frankensteiners accepted food donations to give to Family Pathways.

The event moved to the Isanti Fairgrounds in 2016 to accommodate the large number of vehicles on display.

It was estimated that more than 1,500 cars, trucks and more decorated in Halloween themes took part in the event.

County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
