Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO