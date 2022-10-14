ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida

Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
ORLANDO, FL
floridainsider.com

10 gorgeous bike trails to visit in Florida

Group of people cycling on bike trail in Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Sheri Armstrong. Florida is the land of having fun in the sun. The Sunshine State has an incredible offer of 175 state parks and has been recognized as a leader in the development of recreational trails nationally. From its city and county trails to the state Greenways & Trails system, Florida has an enormous variety of trails, either finished or planned.
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

Naloxone distribution begins across Florida

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian

Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Florida DOT, contractor faces records lawsuits stemming from migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - An open-government group has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and a state contractor, alleging they did not comply with public-records requests stemming from controversial flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit Saturday...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tropical Update: October 15, 2022

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is tracking what’s left of Post-Tropical Cyclone Karl. He says the storm is losing its characteristics and is spinning down. He says elsewhere in the tropics there are some small systems, but they are not expected to develop into anything over the next few days and should not pose a threat to Florida. The next named storm will be Lisa, but Sadiku says there’s no sign of Lisa anytime soon.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis hits seven-day spending record, holds 21 times more cash than Charlie Crist

Billionaires, builders and business bigwigs turned out in droves for America's youngest Governor in the last week of September. Gov. Ron DeSantis put further financial distance between himself and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in the last week of September, when he amassed $5.9 million thanks to massive infusions from the GOP, Seminole Tribe, and a passel of deep-pocketed donors in and out of Florida.
