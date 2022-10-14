Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAFF
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
11 arrested after 30 grams of crack cocaine, sawed-off shotgun found in Athens
11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens.
WAFF
Capital murder trial begins for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After four years, the trial of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is set to begin on Monday in Marshall County. Spencer is accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018. Police believe he killed 74-year-old Marie Kitchens Martin and her 7-year-old great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, as well as their neighbor 65-year-old Martha Reliford.
radio7media.com
Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Over the Weekend in Limestone County
ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT OVER THE WEEKEND IN LIMESTONE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 3:30 AM ON SATURDAY ON HUNTSVILLE BROWNS FERRY ROAD NEAR TANNER. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE 24-YEAR-OLD, KORDAY MOORE, OF ATHENS, WAS KILLED AFTER THE CAR SHE WAS DRIVING VEERED OFF THE ROADWAY AND OVERTURNED. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting training near Governors Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting training on Wednesday in the area of Governors Drive and Seminole Drive from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that it will use multi-faceted breaching techniques during the training session. There will not be any traffic delays related to this training session.
WAAY-TV
Fayetteville Police searching for murder suspect
A search is underway in Fayetteville, Tenn., for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death late Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.
WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
WAFF
Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
WAFF
Madison Co. man indicted for manslaughter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man has been indicted for manslaughter after causing the death of another man in 2021. Court documents show that a grand jury has indicted Dakota Kolle for manslaughter for causing the death of Matthew Hopkins by beating him with his hands and feet. The...
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
Huntsville Police recover $200K in fentanyl, $100K in cocaine
Officials in Huntsville say around $300,000 in fentanyl and cocaine was recovered while executing a search warrant this week.
WAFF
1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 11 p.m. in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found Dominic Brown, 38, who had died from gunshot wounds.
WAFF
New Market man arrested for alleged violations of securities law
Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget. Updated: 10 hours ago. An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 14
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . leaving the scene of an accident; 3rd St. S.E. and 6th Ave. S.E; damage to 2002 Ford Ranger; $500. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic...
Police investigating after Fayetteville shooting leaves Nashville man dead
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man from Middle Tennessee was found dead following a Thursday night shooting.
Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash
Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road
DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
HPD: Man charged with murder after verbal dispute
Huntsville police officers are working a death investigation near Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive.
