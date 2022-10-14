ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT OVER THE WEEKEND IN LIMESTONE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 3:30 AM ON SATURDAY ON HUNTSVILLE BROWNS FERRY ROAD NEAR TANNER. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE 24-YEAR-OLD, KORDAY MOORE, OF ATHENS, WAS KILLED AFTER THE CAR SHE WAS DRIVING VEERED OFF THE ROADWAY AND OVERTURNED. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO