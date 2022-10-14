ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

uptownmessenger.com

Halloween crowds gather to see the house with good bones

Every year in October, if you ride on St. Charles Avenue in the vicinity of the corner of State Street, you will see crowds gathered at the Skeleton House. This has become a fixture on the New Orleans Halloween scene. In the front yard – and spilling over onto the sidewalk and up into the trees — are more than 100 skeletons wearing costumes and wonderfully punny labels.
COLORADO STATE
educationplanetonline.com

10 Worst Neighborhoods in Cincinnati You Must Know

You know that Cincinnati is home to a thriving arts scene, an eclectic culinary community, and the beloved Reds baseball team. But what you may not know is that Cincinnati also has some of the poorest neighborhoods in the nation, areas where crime runs rampant, schools are underfunded, and residents suffer high rates of unemployment and underemployment.
CINCINNATI, OH
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish fair returns Wednesday

The Washington Parish Fair will return, starting Wednesday in Franklinton. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the fair parade. The official opening ceremony will be held at noon. This year’s fair will include a variety of live entertainment, including country superstars Brantley Gilbert and Jon Langston, and Poplarville,...
FRANKLINTON, LA
whereyat.com

Oak Street 2022 Poboy Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the Oak Street Merchants, Residents, and Property Owners are back with their 14th annual Poboy Fest this fall on November 6 from 10 to 6 p.m. The event will feature three stages for live music performances, over 40 food vendors, an arts market, and a children's area. In addition, the 2022 festival will place an emphasis on highlighting the history of the poboy with tailored programming and events.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand

Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

