Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
uptownmessenger.com
Halloween crowds gather to see the house with good bones
Every year in October, if you ride on St. Charles Avenue in the vicinity of the corner of State Street, you will see crowds gathered at the Skeleton House. This has become a fixture on the New Orleans Halloween scene. In the front yard – and spilling over onto the sidewalk and up into the trees — are more than 100 skeletons wearing costumes and wonderfully punny labels.
WLWT 5
WATCH: 20 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
CINCINNATI — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days.
WLWT 5
Lights, sounds, action: BLINK Day 2 draws big crowds in Cincinnati, Covington
CINCINNATI — BLINK's reputation is traveling at the speed of light and attracting visitors from great distances. "Oh, my God. It's amazing. We had so much fun," BLINK attendee Kim Kimball said. "[We're from] Carbondale, Illinois. Took us five hours to get here." However, this year wasn't Kimball's first...
educationplanetonline.com
10 Worst Neighborhoods in Cincinnati You Must Know
You know that Cincinnati is home to a thriving arts scene, an eclectic culinary community, and the beloved Reds baseball team. But what you may not know is that Cincinnati also has some of the poorest neighborhoods in the nation, areas where crime runs rampant, schools are underfunded, and residents suffer high rates of unemployment and underemployment.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati school cancels classes after suspended employee enters classrooms, causes destruction
CINCINNATI — Students at Dohn Community High School's south campus were sent home and dismissed from classes Monday morning after school officials said a former employee on suspension entered the school and caused destruction to classrooms. Dohn Community High School director Ramone Davenport said the incident unfolded at around...
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
BLINK kicks off with parade, surprise finale
BLINK 2022 kicked off Thursday with a parade through downtown Cincinnati, which even included a surprise finale.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish fair returns Wednesday
The Washington Parish Fair will return, starting Wednesday in Franklinton. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the fair parade. The official opening ceremony will be held at noon. This year’s fair will include a variety of live entertainment, including country superstars Brantley Gilbert and Jon Langston, and Poplarville,...
theadvocate.com
Changes coming for downtown Covington, from Southern Hotel expansion to boutique bowling
For decades, North New Hampshire Street was the place to go in downtown Covington, with the Southern Hotel offering a swanky respite to heat-weary visitors and multiple movie houses showing everything from silent films to "Star Wars." That's about to be the case again, thanks to a flurry of new...
whereyat.com
Oak Street 2022 Poboy Festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Oak Street Merchants, Residents, and Property Owners are back with their 14th annual Poboy Fest this fall on November 6 from 10 to 6 p.m. The event will feature three stages for live music performances, over 40 food vendors, an arts market, and a children's area. In addition, the 2022 festival will place an emphasis on highlighting the history of the poboy with tailored programming and events.
NOLA.com
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NOLA.com
Blues and BBQ just one of six festivals this weekend; see days, hours, prices, parking
It's a veritable festapalooza this weekend in the New Orleans area with the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival topping a list of six tantalizing celebrations. Admission is free to the 15th edition of the Blues and BBQ Festival in Lafayette Square, 602 St. Charles Street in the Central Business District. It's open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Krewe of Cleopatra names 50th Queen ahead of 2023 Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Cleopatra will be celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2023 Carnival Season. Krewe Members kicked off the celebration Saturday with a Royal Gala brunch. They also crowned the 50th Queen Cleopatra: Victoria Bagot.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
NOLA.com
Photos: Bridge City Gumbo Fest packs the charm with beautiful child contest
The beautiful child contest highlighted the final day of the Bridge City Gumbo Fest Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The three-day event featured live music, food, a gumbo cook-off and a beautiful child contest, a midway and an arts marketplace.
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
