Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
WIVB
Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
erienewsnow.com
Blast to the Past at Play Port: Community Gems
It's like walking into arcade heaven, and being able to choose from dozens of games to play. "When I was young, these games were new, and it's like going back two the past, and playing games in my 20s again," said Zill. "I have a blast." Jim Zill of Conneaut...
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
Top prize winner in Dunkirk after weekend TAKE 5 drawing
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The New York Lottery has announced there was one top-prize winning ticket in Sunday's Take 5 evening drawing. The ticket, which is worth $32,559.50, was purchased at Matt's News on East 3rd St. in Dunkirk. The winner now has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
Train collides with Semi-truck in North East
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A train collided with a semi-truck in North East early on Monday morning. The accident happened just before 5:55 a.m. on Oct. 17 near the corner of Loomis Street and Parkway Drive. The rear of the trailer was completely destroyed when crews arrived. The truck was heading south when it was hit by […]
He opened a shop in Springville to bring old furniture back to life
When Chris Wojtowicz was a child he used to work in his grandfather's upholstery shop. Chris says "I couldn't stand it."
Recurring train accidents raise concerns for a North East business
A local business in North East is weighing in on how the train collision with a semi-truck is impacting their business and what transportation companies in the area have said. A business in close proximity to the railroad tracks on Loomis Street said they are concerned as recurring accidents take place in that area that […]
Titusville Herald
KC’s Rustic Inn in Hydetown opens today
The former Rustic Inn in Hydetown will reopen today as KC’s Rustic Inn. Located at 12685 Main St., the business closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was purchased by Chris Wyant and Katie Allen. Wyant and Allen both grew up going to the Rustic Inn.
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
wesb.com
Barn Destroyed in Fire
A barn on South Kendall Avenue was destroyed in a fire Sunday. Companies from Derrick City, Rew, and Otto were called out shortly after 4 PM Sunday to a location near the intersection with Looker Mountain Trail and Garlock Hollow. Tankers were also requested from Lewis Run, Eldred, Limestone, and...
Take 5 top-prize winner sold in Dunkirk
The New York Lottery announced Monday morning that a TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Dunkirk.
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
wesb.com
Salamanca City Hall Under Construction
Construction on Salamanca City Hall will begin on Monday. According to a Facebook Post by the Salamanca City Police Department, he back entrance to the Police department will not be in use. After hours call the police department and we will come let you in (716) 945-2330.
explore venango
Driver Travels Through Intersection Crashes into PennDOT Sign on Cooperstown Road
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver traveled through the intersection of Cooperstown Road and State Route 417 and crashed into a PennDOT sign. According to a report released on Friday, October 14, Franklin-based State Police say the accident happened around 7:50 a.m. on October 5 at the above-described location in Oakland Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight
An accident delayed traffic along I-79 overnight. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 159. Calls went out just past midnight Friday for the traffic collision. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the median of the highway and the driver entrapped. Additional manpower and emergency […]
erienewsnow.com
Motorcyclist Side-Swiped In Chase
Police are investigating, after a motorcyclist was injured during a police chase in the city of Erie. Erie Police say around 9:45 Friday night, they were pursuing a vehicle, when the suspect side-swiped a motorcyclist in the area of 28th and East Avenue. The biker was able to lay the...
