ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou student to be arraigned today in hazing case

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkyT3_0iYl4nIa00

COLUMBIA, Mo. – One of the Mizzou students charged in a hazing case will be arraigned in Columbia Friday.

A grand jury indicted ten members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on hazing charges. 19-year-old Danny Santulli is in a wheelchair, blind, and unable to speak following the incident. Court documents show he attended pledge dad reveal night at the frat house last in October 2021. Investigators say his pledge dad told Santulli to finish a bottle of vodka before the event ended.

Top story: Police recover metal that struck woman’s car before deadly St. Louis crash

One arraignment is set for today. Another student charged waived his chance for arraignment. Other court hearings are planned next month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Chariton County Sheriff’s Department: Man stabbed driver in Keytesville

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Springfield, Missouri, man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stabbing another man in a car on Thursday. Jesse Brock, 24, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after a Chariton County Sheriff's County deputy saw a man with a stab wound and found blood in several places in the front of the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement.
KEYTESVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested a woman for domestic assault after she went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Columbia Police investigated a shooting in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. According to CPD, officers determined shots had been fired but could not locate a victim. Officers did The post Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was charged Friday with making a terroristic threat -- second degree -- after making several posts on social media targeting a movie screening expected to have 400 people in attendance. Kyle Piper, 44, of Ashland, allegedly was employed for the film at one point, according to the probable The post Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Burglary suspect apprehended after held at gunpoint by victim

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff says a burglary suspect is apprehended after the victim held the suspect at gunpoint. Upon arrival, 34-year-old Fulton resident John Andrew Orton was taken into custody, accused of stealing a van and various items from the property, according to a release issued by Livingston County Sheriff's Office.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia woman injured, arrested after shots fired incident

COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman was injured with gunshot wounds and later arrested after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, the incident happened in the 200 block of E Texas Ave around 3 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Christopher Thomas Trout (June 17, 1996 - October 7, 2022)

Christopher Thomas Trout, age 26, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 along with his fiancé Jasmine Chaplain. Christopher was born June 17, 1996 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Christopher L. Trout and Candy (Gowler) Trout. Christopher attended Camdenton schools from 5th to 10th grade....
LAKE OZARK, MO
abc17news.com

Mexico man thrown from truck in Audrain crash

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his truck Monday morning in Audrain County on Highway 54 west of Route HH. Bobby Norris, 46, was driven to University Hospital by ambulance after his 1999 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and MoDOT sign, and overturned. Norris was ejected from the vehicle.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Ozark Man Faces More Charges Following Domestic Assault

A Lake Ozark man on probation for domestic assault is in even more trouble after alleged incidents from earlier this month. The Camden County Sheriffs Office says a woman reported that when she wanted to go to the bank, her ex boyfriend tried to stop her from leaving. She says...
LAKE OZARK, MO
krcgtv.com

Barricaded man surrenders after police deploy gas

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody on suspicion of Domestic Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon after he barricaded himself in a residence on North Stadium Boulevard in Columbia for several hours. According to Columbia Police, officers...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Man sought after threatening movie screening

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is being sought by police after making violent threats in regard to a movie screening for a film he worked on. According to court documents, 42-year-old Kyle Piper is charged with 2nd-Degree Making a Terroristic Threat after he implied that he would kill those who attended a movie screening in the 2200 block of Nifong. Police say they were contacted by the film's director who said Piper, who had worked on the film, had posted a message on facebook that said "If there is ever a day to be a killer today is the day."
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy