Mizzou student to be arraigned today in hazing case

COLUMBIA, Mo. – One of the Mizzou students charged in a hazing case will be arraigned in Columbia Friday.

A grand jury indicted ten members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on hazing charges. 19-year-old Danny Santulli is in a wheelchair, blind, and unable to speak following the incident. Court documents show he attended pledge dad reveal night at the frat house last in October 2021. Investigators say his pledge dad told Santulli to finish a bottle of vodka before the event ended.

One arraignment is set for today. Another student charged waived his chance for arraignment. Other court hearings are planned next month.

