We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Since moving out on my own, I’ve admittedly become a bit of a clean freak. For me, cleaning my home is the ultimate self-care activity. After all, nothing feels better than waking up on a Sunday morning, throwing on a good playlist, and pulling out the Fabuloso, am I right? (Don’t answer that.) As someone who genuinely enjoys cleaning, I also love discovering new must-have cleaning gadgets — you could even say I’ve become a collector of sorts. From my go-to electric tub scrubber to the drying rack that transformed the way I do laundry in my tiny studio, I’ve come across some pretty awesome finds over the last year, but this latest one might be the best yet. Recently, after voicing my need for a small yet powerful hand vacuum, a friend of mine suggested I try out the eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Handheld Vacuum, and dear reader, I’m officially obsessed.

5 DAYS AGO