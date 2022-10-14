ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Cancer claims Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan at age 20

Corey Phelan, a left-handed pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league organization, died of cancer, the team announced Thursday. He was 20. Phelan joined the Phillies out of Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, New York, as an undrafted free agent in 2020, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April 2022, ESPN reported.
How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought

The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga to become free agent, paving way for jump to MLB

Right-hander Kodai Senga is planning to trigger the opt-out in his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and become a free agent, according to a report from Sankei Sports (Japanese language link). Senga and the club agreed to a five-year extension back in December, but that contract contained an opt-out clause after the first season. Senga will be a free agent and won’t be subject to the MLB-NPB posting system. It was reported in August that Senga planned to pursue MLB opportunities this winter and it now seems he will follow through on those plans.
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions

What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday

Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
Rays announce Jorge Moncada as new major league bullpen coach

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Jorge Moncada as their major league bullpen coach. Moncada, 38, enters his 23rd season in professional baseball, 19th as an instructor, coach or coordinator, and his first assignment at the major league level. All but one season of his coaching career has been in the Rays organization.
Report: White Sox Impressed by Astros Bench Coach Espada

Another managerial opening is stirring reports, and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is once again a prime candidate for the job. The Chicago White Sox parted ways with Tony La Russa due to health issues and poor performance after the 2022 season, and now, the franchise has been impressed with Espada, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
