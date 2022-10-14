Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Cancer claims Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan at age 20
Corey Phelan, a left-handed pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league organization, died of cancer, the team announced Thursday. He was 20. Phelan joined the Phillies out of Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, New York, as an undrafted free agent in 2020, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April 2022, ESPN reported.
How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga to become free agent, paving way for jump to MLB
Right-hander Kodai Senga is planning to trigger the opt-out in his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and become a free agent, according to a report from Sankei Sports (Japanese language link). Senga and the club agreed to a five-year extension back in December, but that contract contained an opt-out clause after the first season. Senga will be a free agent and won’t be subject to the MLB-NPB posting system. It was reported in August that Senga planned to pursue MLB opportunities this winter and it now seems he will follow through on those plans.
Rangers meet with former SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy
The Texas Rangers interviewed former SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy for their open managerial position, per Ken Rosenthal.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions
What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday
Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
Detroit Lions: Amani Oruwariye sent packing in proposed trade
Could Amani Oruwariye be traded?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, one Detroit Sports Nation writer (me) made the bold prediction that Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye would have a Pro Bowl-type year. Well, it is safe to say that bold prediction is making me...
Did Yankees actually benefit from ALDS Game 5 postponement?
After making everyone in attendance wait until 9:45 p.m. ET for a game that was supposed to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, Major League Baseball postponed Monday night’s ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. It’ll now take place on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.
Detroit Pistons: Restricted free agent targets after extension deadline
The deadline for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign rookie scale extensions has now come and gone. Of those who did not agree on an extension, their names will enter the pool as a restricted free agent next summer. There are a few names that may make sense for the Detroit Pistons to pursue.
draysbay.com
Rays announce Jorge Moncada as new major league bullpen coach
The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Jorge Moncada as their major league bullpen coach. Moncada, 38, enters his 23rd season in professional baseball, 19th as an instructor, coach or coordinator, and his first assignment at the major league level. All but one season of his coaching career has been in the Rays organization.
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox Impressed by Astros Bench Coach Espada
Another managerial opening is stirring reports, and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is once again a prime candidate for the job. The Chicago White Sox parted ways with Tony La Russa due to health issues and poor performance after the 2022 season, and now, the franchise has been impressed with Espada, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0