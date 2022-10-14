Read full article on original website
KVOE
Grass fire draws several Lyon County fire departments to Roads 350 and H-2
Several Lyon County fire departments are responding to a grass fire Sunday evening. The grass fire was reported near Roads 350 and H-2 shortly after 5 pm. Allen-Admire and Americus firefighters were called initially, with Miller and Reading listed as mutual aid. Early indications are a power line or pole...
KVOE
Small grass fire reported near Bushong; details pending after Sunday’s north Lyon County fire
Area firefighters have been dealing with small grass fires the past several days as drought conditions continue. Allen-Admire and Americus firefighters were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56 west of Bushong for a small grass fire around 5:20 am. The fire was reported out around 6:30 am. Further details are currently pending.
KVOE
Small Saturday fires in Emporia handled quickly
Emporia Fire dealt with two small fires Saturday. The first fire happened shortly after midnight under the Kansas Highway 99 bridge at Soden’s Grove. Fire Capt. Willie Ward says some embers from a campfire spread from the fire site on a sandbar into some dried vegetation nearby. The fire was put out as a precaution so it wouldn’t have a chance to damage the bridge.
Emporia gazette.com
First freeze coming as drought worsens
Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the next weather concern is a possible freeze. The Emporia area is part of a widespread “freeze watch” issued across eastern Kansas for late Monday night and Tuesday morning. The forecast low in Emporia is 26 degrees, with Tuesday night even colder at 24.
KVOE
Red Cross Central Plains division has busy October, November ahead for blood drives
Hurricane Ian did a number on the national blood supply a few weeks ago, and the American Red Cross Central Plains Division is responding with a lengthy list of blood drives this month and next. Red Cross Account Manager Susan Faler says Ian wiped out both blood donation events and...
Wichita Fire Department battles 2-alarm house fire south of downtown
The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm house fire south of Kellogg.
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
KVOE
Emporia, Lyon County home sales up from September 2021
Home sales are up from September 2021 in Emporia. Sunflower Association of Realtors says last month noted 50 home sales, up from 43 in September 2021. September sales were down slightly from the 58 homes closed in August. Homes sold last month closed within seven days on average, slightly longer...
Deputies work a two-vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Carita Whaley, Milford, was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a hay trailer when the vehicle was hit from behind by a Ford Fiesta driven by Mary Farley, Wakefield. Farley and her passenger were transported by EMS for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded to the scene and towed the Ford Fiesta.
KVOE
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
KAKE TV
Early morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
KVOE
Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia
One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
Lyon Co. man flips ’85 Corvette, seriously injured
READING (KSNT) – An early morning car crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 58-year-old Reading man was driving a 1985 Corvette south on Burlingame Road in Lyon County when the vehicle left the road and hit a ditch, according to the KHP. The vehicle […]
kfdi.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures dropping for the start of the week
Temperatures will be closer to our seasonal average today. Northerly winds are moving into the state in the wake of last night’s cold front. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s across the region. Temperatures plummet overnight. Clear skies and northerly winds will aid in our cool-down. Those...
KVOE
Aggravated child endangerment suspect back in Lyon County District Court for hearing this week
A preliminary hearing is slated this week in a Lyon County child endangerment case. Whitney Anderson faces one count of aggravated child endangerment. Authorities say Anderson had minor children nearby when methamphetamine was being distributed in early April. The hearing is set for 3 pm Friday before Judge Doug Jones....
One dead after argument over food at Wendy’s in Wichita leads to shootout: officials
Police were called at 11:38 p.m. Friday to the Wendy’s at 3601 E. Harry.
Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
KVOE
Sentencing planned Wednesday for man who allegedly tried to bring contraband into Lyon County Jail
Sentencing is ahead for a man who has pleaded no contest to trying to bring contraband into the Lyon County Jail this past summer. Temple Riggs pleaded no contest last month. Riggs allegedly tried to bring drug paraphernalia to the jail in June. Initial charges of drug and paraphernalia possession were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
KAKE TV
Flu reported in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Health Department has received its first reports on influenza (flu) cases in the county. Symptoms of the flu start suddenly and include fever that lasts 3-4 days, body aches, chills, tiredness, cough, and headache. The flu virus is spread from person-to-person by mouth droplets during talking, coughing or sneezing.
