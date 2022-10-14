ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, KS

KVOE

Small Saturday fires in Emporia handled quickly

Emporia Fire dealt with two small fires Saturday. The first fire happened shortly after midnight under the Kansas Highway 99 bridge at Soden’s Grove. Fire Capt. Willie Ward says some embers from a campfire spread from the fire site on a sandbar into some dried vegetation nearby. The fire was put out as a precaution so it wouldn’t have a chance to damage the bridge.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

First freeze coming as drought worsens

Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the next weather concern is a possible freeze. The Emporia area is part of a widespread “freeze watch” issued across eastern Kansas for late Monday night and Tuesday morning. The forecast low in Emporia is 26 degrees, with Tuesday night even colder at 24.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia, Lyon County home sales up from September 2021

Home sales are up from September 2021 in Emporia. Sunflower Association of Realtors says last month noted 50 home sales, up from 43 in September 2021. September sales were down slightly from the 58 homes closed in August. Homes sold last month closed within seven days on average, slightly longer...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Deputies work a two-vehicle accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Carita Whaley, Milford, was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a hay trailer when the vehicle was hit from behind by a Ford Fiesta driven by Mary Farley, Wakefield. Farley and her passenger were transported by EMS for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded to the scene and towed the Ford Fiesta.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting

The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Early morning house fire in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia

One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Lyon Co. man flips ’85 Corvette, seriously injured

READING (KSNT) – An early morning car crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 58-year-old Reading man was driving a 1985 Corvette south on Burlingame Road in Lyon County when the vehicle left the road and hit a ditch, according to the KHP. The vehicle […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Flu reported in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Health Department has received its first reports on influenza (flu) cases in the county. Symptoms of the flu start suddenly and include fever that lasts 3-4 days, body aches, chills, tiredness, cough, and headache. The flu virus is spread from person-to-person by mouth droplets during talking, coughing or sneezing.
WICHITA, KS

