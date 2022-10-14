Nine-year-old girl dies in accidental shooting. Mississippi teen arrested for reportedly giving stolen firearm to another child to play with.

A 9-year-old child died Wednesday after being accidentally shot by another 9-year-old child who was reportedly playing with a gun outside a Mississippi apartment complex.

Police have arrested Tristan Kimes, 18, who reportedly gave the gun to the child to play with at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive in Jackson. .

Police say Lily Bracey, 9, was shot in the neck soon after she got off the school bus Wednesday. Bracey died from the injuries suffered in the shooting.

Kimes has been charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a stolen firearm, contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child, felonious abuse and battery of a child.