Read full article on original website
Related
'Knives Out' director confirms Daniel Craig's character is 'obviously queer'
"Knives Out" director Rian Johnson has confirmed that Daniel Craig's character in the film franchise, Benoit Blanc, is "obviously queer."
Barbara Kingsolver's 'Demon Copperhead' is new Oprah pick
Oprah Winfrey's newest book club choice is Barbara Kingsolver's "Demon Copperhead," a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield."
‘Alaska Daily’ Marks Hilary Swank’s Return to Network TV Role After More Than 20 Years
Here's a look at Hilary Swank's acting career in Hollywood and information on her brand-new show 'Alaska Daily' premiering on ABC.
Usher Serenades Issa Rae Onstage During Las Vegas Performance: 'Sit Right Here With Me'
“Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple songs to you?” Usher asked Rae in front of thousands. “Can I just serenade you a little bit?”
Comments / 0