Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the secret happening for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We hope you had a good weekend and that the start of your week is going well. We’re glad to see you join us here tonight. Please let us check your umbrella and rain gear if you’re coming from the (not) game tonight. There’s no cover charge. Free appetizers for anyone who can show a ticket stub from the (not) playoff game in the Bronx. Bring your own beverage.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO