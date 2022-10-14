Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Arizona Fall League: Mesa Solar Sox Week 2 update
It’s Monday, which means it’s time to check in on the Boys of Fall playing with the Mesa Solar Sox. As a quick reminder, the Mesa Solar Sox are the Cubs’ affiliate in the Arizona Fall League and they play their home games at Sloan Park, the Spring Training home of the Cubs. They share the team with prospects from the Athletics, Marlins, Rays and Yankees this year.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks shortens up
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Welcome to Sunday. Not much Cubs-related happening Saturday, but there are still some interesting...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series: Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4
That was some day of baseball Saturday, from an 18-inning marathon in Seattle that became an instant classic to a walkoff win for the Guardians in Cleveland that put them one win from the ALCS, and did this to the Yankees:. After that, a tremendous late-inning rally for the Padres...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
3 runs on 3 homers in 3 innings
In Game 2 of their National League Division Series against the Padres last Wednesday, the host Dodgers hit 3 home runs: 1 in the first inning, 1 in the second and 1 in the third. All came with the bases empty. Those were the Dodgers' only runs, as they lost,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs, MLB post-season walk-offs
On Saturday, with 2 out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, Oscar Gonzalez of the Guardians grounded a ball into left field that drove home 2 runs to beat the Yankees, 6-5. It was the second walk-off by the 24-year-old rookie right fielder in 8...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The New Voice of The World Series...On Radio
As we all know, Jon "Boog" Sciambi is the principal TV voice of Cubs' baseball on Marquee Sports Network, and will continue to be for many years to come with analyst Jim Deshaies. "Boog" is also the principal voice of ESPN Radio's national radio broadcast of "Sunday Night Baseball", calling the games with his Marquee teammate Doug Glanville.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
IPHR, other trivia from a remarkable Saturday
J.T. Realmuto's inside-the-park home run in the Phillies' series-ending 8-3 win over the Braves on Saturday was the 18th IPHR in the post season -- the first ever by a catcher and the first by any National League batter in 96 years. The last was Tommy Thevenow of the Cardinals,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Nat King Cole and Jackie Robinson
The photo above shows Brooklyn Dodgers great Jackie Robinson meeting with famed singer Nat King Cole at Wrigley Field. The information I found said this photo was taken in 1954. Further research showed that it was part of an article in Look Magazine by George B. Leonard titled “The Melancholy Monarch.” It appeared in the magazine dated April 19, 1955.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Who’s your Padre?
Just as I predicted, we’re going to have a Padres/Phillies National League Championship Series. I’m sure I wrote that around here somewhere. If you can’t find it, maybe you’re not looking hard enough. Or it got deleted by a glitch in Chorus. I’m sure I meant to write it at least.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Import or domestic?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the secret happening for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We hope you had a good weekend and that the start of your week is going well. We’re glad to see you join us here tonight. Please let us check your umbrella and rain gear if you’re coming from the (not) game tonight. There’s no cover charge. Free appetizers for anyone who can show a ticket stub from the (not) playoff game in the Bronx. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
MLB’s 2023 qualifying offer has been set, and thoughts on arbitration-eligible Cubs
Last year, the qualifying offer for MLB free agents — the number that would trigger draft-pick compensation if the FA signed with another team — was $18.4 million. For 2023, that number has jumped by $1.25 million, to $19.65 million, per the Associated Press. We learned last week...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free-agent target: José Abreu
We’re not quite into MLB free-agent season yet, but the rumor that the Cubs are interested in White Sox first baseman José Abreu are out there, so I thought I’d delve into this a bit. Here’s where this has been reported:. Abreu sat out the final...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series: Braves vs. Phillies Game 4, Astros vs. Mariners Game 3
One game from each league is featured this afternoon, with the Phillies leading the Braves in their NLDS, and the Astros ahead in their ALDS. Philadelphia and Houston can wrap up their series today. Here’s all the info you’ll need for the afternoon games. 1:07 p.m. CT: Braves...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: A man called ‘Bubbles’
The young catcher in the photo above is Eugene “Bubbles” Hargrave. We know this from the inscription on the full photo, which I’ve cropped above. Here it is:. Hargrave played in 41 games for the Cubs as a backup catcher in 1913, 1914 and 1915. We know this photo is from 1914 because that’s the only year of those three where the Cubs wore that particular style of cap.
Comments / 0