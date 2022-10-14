ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

DeForest Area District School Board recognizes over-identification of black students for special education as ongoing issue

By By Zach Strohecker
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 4 days ago

At the DeForest Area School District’s Oct. 10 board meeting, members discussed engaging with stakeholders and combating the over-identifying of black students for special education and behavior referral, amidst budgetary constraints.

In order to facilitate the implementation of strategies for supporting growth among all students represented, the board has scheduled meetings with various stakeholders including a group for black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) students.

Superintendent Rebecca Toetz presented strategies for addressing the gaps between subgroups of students.

“It’s important that people start to know that there really is a discrepancy in the poorest of our students in the subgroup data," Toetz said.

Toetz stressed that the district is at risk of being disciplined by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

“We’ve been identified by DPI for our students of color being over-identified for special education and behavior referrals,” Toetz said. “So that is something we are on a plan of improvement with DPI.”

Board member Megan Taylor addressed the urgency in remedying the situation before it comes to head.

“We’re not formalized yet by DPI, but we’re still focusing on it,” Taylor said. “So we are ahead of the game; we’re not waiting for DPI to slap our hand.”

Toetz’s presentation described a Universal Design for Learning (UDL) objective that would address the gaps in the subgroup data.

Board member Brian Coker explained the goal of UDL is to enhance learning opportunities for students regardless of background.

“The concept is really good,” Coker said. ”It’s about figuring out how to address gaps and get kids entry points to learn stuff.”

In addition to UDL, the board affirmed their commitment to Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) which addresses social emotional learning and engagement with a focus on life skills to prepare students for college and work life.

Toetz worried these programs may hit roadblocks with funding if they are not careful.

“We are faced with a state budget that is causing us to have to be very careful because we are actually headed towards that fiscal cliff of not having enough support from the state budget,” Toetz said. “As much as we are trying to meet those needs, there is not enough state funding.”

According to Kathy Williams, school and community relations coordinator, the main source of funding for Wisconsin public schools has been practically frozen by the legislature since the last budget season. Instead, they have been encouraged to use federal funds intended for COVID relief to cover recurring costs and inflation. Once the federal funds are gone there will be a severe deficit. This approaching deficit is called the fiscal cliff.

The DeForest Area School District faces decisions about funding allocation as the third Friday count for enrollment showed a marked improvement with a 2.8% increase of enrollment from last year, an increase of 113 students.

Director of Business Services Kathy Davis-Phillips noted the amount of students enrolled, particularly the FTE, a statistical conversion for student count that affects revenue limit, was extraordinarily high for incoming 4-year-old kindergarten students.

“We’ve never seen that many (55 FTE) 4Ks open enrolled in,” Davis-Phillips said. “We’ve always been in the 30s for that program.”

The budget will remain a crucial concern in future meetings.

Comments / 3

oldwhitewoman
3d ago

Unfortunately many of these children have been underserved by their parents. They arrive at school without basic skill, manners or respect. So yes. The schools try to identify them and get them into catch up programs. And it’s not about race. It’s about behavior.

Reply(1)
6
spahnranch
3d ago

if you don't teach your kids at home, how do you expect them to learn anything at school? I remember being in middle school and having kids in my classes who couldn't read & didn't care to learn. They pushed them forward every year until "no child left behind", when the entire class had to stop learning until these morons caught up. It was frustrating and eventually 99% of those kids dropped out.

Reply
5
 

