Colorado State

Inflation in Colorado drops below national level — but remains high

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
 4 days ago

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics ; Chart: Axios Visuals

Inflation in the Denver metro area is still painfully high, but new federal data shows it's not as extreme as the rest of the country.

Driving the news: Consumers are now paying 7.7% more for goods and services than a year ago, compared to the national rate of 8.2%, per the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index .

  • The average Colorado household has spent $9,207 more on food, housing, transportation and medical care since 2020, per a report from senior economist Steven Byers at the conservative-leaning Common Sense Institute.
  • Prices were largely driven by food costs (up 11.8%) and fuel and utilities (up 9.4%).

Why it matters: The figures released Thursday have become key political benchmarks in the 2022 election, with Republicans blaming Democrats in Colorado and Congress for rising costs.

The other side: Inflation in Colorado has been moderating since July — when the 12-month rate fell to 8.2%, down from 8.3% in May — according to federal stats.

  • The latest data — which shows a dip in September of about 0.2% since July — supports some economists' forecasts that suggest inflation may have peaked.

The big picture: Consumer prices nationwide continued to soar in September, with the Consumer Price Index rising 0.4% — double economists' expectations, Axios' Courtenay Brown writes .

  • Industry experts predict the latest report to pressure the Federal Reserve, which is already raising interest rates aggressively, to consider another historic rate hike in November to prevent a recession.

Related
Axios Denver

1-minute voter guide: Proposition 121 in Colorado would ax income taxes

Colorado's income tax would drop again if voters approve Proposition 121 in November's election — lowering the rate to 4.4%Be smart: The current personal and income tax rate is 4.55%.Why it matters: If OK'd, Proposition 115 would be the second statewide state income tax reduction two elections, and a 5% decline since 2020. Income tax is the leading source of discretionary spending in the $12 billion annual state general fund, most of which goes toward health care, education and corrections.Flash back: Just a year ago, Colorado voters approved Proposition 116 to decrease the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%. By the...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

FBI puts Colorado election officials on heightened alert ahead of 2022 vote

Just as mail ballots go to Colorado voters, the FBI and local election officials are issuing warnings about unprecedented efforts to disrupt the 2022 midterm elections and spread misinformation about the security of the vote.Threat level: The FBI and Homeland Security analysts identified Colorado as one of the top states for threats to poll workers and put election administrators on heightened alert.Colorado election administrators tell Axios Denver the scale of the threats exceeds the 2020 election, when unsubstantiated election conspiracies led to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol."It definitely is more intense before this election," Weld County clerk...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

1-minute voter guide: What to know about Denver's Initiated Ordinance 306 on recycling

Initiated Ordinance 306, dubbed Waste No More, aims to hold Denver's largest contributors to the city's trash stream accountable in an effort to combat climate change. Details: If adopted, the measure would require Denver businesses — including airports, event venues, restaurants, hospitals and hotels — as well as special events, to offer compost and recycling services starting in 2023.Under the ordinance, food trucks and construction companies also would be required to more sustainably dispose of waste materials, from grease and oils to concrete and scrap metal.Of note: Denver's transportation department would be responsible for determining rules and fines for noncompliance....
DENVER, CO
Axios

How the 8th District candidates' legislative records compare

Unlike the case in many races, the two candidates vying for the new 8th Congressional District voted on the same issues as state lawmakers, providing a clear contrast for voters. Why it matters: Their votes offer a glimpse at where the candidates stand and what they might prioritize in Washington.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

How GOP politics are swaying Holocaust history lessons in Colorado

The views of one Republican Colorado school board member are shaping how kids across the state learn about the Holocaust, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write. Why it matters: The possibility for an individual to single-handedly sway the state's education system raises questions about the Colorado State Board of Education's ability to fairly manage members' conflicting political ideologies over teaching history.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

1-minute voter guide: Amendment D, E, F and Prop. GG in Colorado

The Colorado General Assembly referred a handful of measures to Colorado voters and asked them to decide the outcome.What to know: Here's a breakdown of four of the measures. All the amendments — which are changes to the state Constitution — require 55% for approval. Propositions, which are law changes, only need a simple majority to pass.Amendment D: This would add a new 23rd Judicial District, and would require them to be appointed from the current 18th Judicial District, which covers the same territory. Starting in 2025, the 18th District will consist of Arapahoe County, and the 23rd will include...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

1-minute voter guide: Colorado Propositions 124, 125, and 126 on alcohol sales

Three questions on the 2022 ballot propose dramatic changes to the state's liquor laws.Why it matters: All the efforts failed to gain support at the state Legislature in recent years, so proponents are spending big money to take them to voters this November.What to know: The ballot questions are primarily pushed by alcohol purveyors — who are pumping in big money — to expand sales beyond the restrictive Colorado laws that limit the number of liquor stores and where alcohol can be sold.1) Proposition 124 allows liquor store chains to add more locations, up to eight in 2026 and increasing...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

How to vote in Colorado: Answers to common questions for 2022 election

Colorado is voting in the 2022 election.Election Day is Nov. 8, but mail ballots and in-person early voting is underway.What to know: With our partners at the Colorado News Collaborative, we compiled a quick guide on what you need to know to vote.How to register: Colorado has automatic voter registration. So you might already be registered, and can check your status here.If you're not, you can register online or mail in a paper registration form. Voter registration also is available on-site at voter service and polling centers between Oct. 24 and Nov. 8.Who is eligible to vote: You must be...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Trump trashes GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea in Colorado

Former President Trump remained uncharacteristically quiet in Colorado's midterm elections. Until now. Driving the news: He took to social media Monday to trash Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea, labeling him a "Republican in name only," and urging followers not to support the contender. "MAGA doesn't vote for stupid people...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

National Democrats mimic news sites to influence voters in Colorado

Prominent Democratic operatives are creating a network of websites in midterm battlegrounds like Colorado that mimic local news outlets. Why it matters: The web content is designed to deceive voters by parroting Democratic messages under the banner of independent news, Axios' Lachlan Markay and Thomas Wheatley report. Candidates and campaigns...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Biden takes executive action to protect vast swath of Colorado land in conservation effort

President Biden took steps Wednesday to prevent oil and gas drilling and other development on roughly 436 square miles in Colorado — a collective land mass larger than Rocky Mountain National Park.Why it matters: The executive action to designate the area surrounding Camp Hale as a national monument, combined with a new effort to protect the Thompson Divide near Carbondale, is being heralded by environmentalists as one of the largest conservation efforts in generations.Between the lines: The moves sidestep congressional inaction on the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act — a major priority for the state's Democratic lawmakers in Washington...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Michael Bennet aligns closely with Biden ahead of ballot drop

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D) is attaching himself to an unpopular incumbent president just ahead of midterm election ballots going to voters in Colorado. Driving the news: President Biden traveled to Colorado on Wednesday to grant Bennet an election-year wish by designating Camp Hale as a national monument, one of the senator's top priorities.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Political Pulse: Heidi Ganahl sticks to the political right and more headlines

Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl is talking about "furries" — and not talking to top news outlets.What's happening: In repeated interviews — mostly on conservative talk radio stations — Ganahl has claimed that children are self-identifying and dressing as animals in schools. "It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it's happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It's insane," she told the "Jimmy Sengenberger Show" on 710 KNUS.The debunked claim is drawing vocal blowback for hurting those who identify as transgender.Why it matters: Not only do her remarks represent a detour for the Colorado governor's race in its final...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

How Axios Denver covers politics and the 2022 election

As the 2022 election season kicks into high gear, we wanted to offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how we cover politics. What to know: Our mission this midterm election is to deliver smart news that cuts through the spin and delivers actionable intelligence to voters. And we're preparing voter guides...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado's green license plates are back — but demand isn't

Colorado's retro license plates — with green mountains, white horizon and lettering — became available at the start of the year.Yes, but: So far, few people are making the switch from the standard, reversed white mountains, green horizon and lettering.What's happening: The "historical background" plates, as they're labeled by the state's motor vehicles department, are expensive.Since their January release, fewer than 600 people have purchased them, state data shows. That's 0.008% of all plates.They cost $118.60 when issued and $75 to renew, plus taxes.Reality check: Most speciality plates, such as those supporting Colorado universities and charities, are closer to $50-$75...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Senate candidate Joe O'Dea's business record in the spotlight

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and construction company owner Joe O'Dea's record as an employer is drawing scrutiny to the campaign trail for dozens of worker safety and wage violations and multiple lawsuits. Why it matters: O'Dea — a first-time candidate with a limited political record — is leaning on his...
DENVER, CO
Axios

Hot Homes: 4 listings in Denver, starting at $435K

This week's roundup includes a starter home in Wash Park and a property with breathtaking downtown Denver views. Why we love it: This condo in a highly-desired location just one block off Wash Park offers mostly maintenance-free living and two deeded parking spaces. Neighborhood: Washington Park. Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

COVID variant concerns grow among Colorado health officials

Colorado health officials are closely monitoring several emerging COVID-19 variants they say could lead to a winter wave of infections — and potentially hospitalizations. Driving the news: Roughly 30% of Coloradans who have caught the virus are estimated to have long COVID, per the latest figures from the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.That means about 494,000 Coloradans are living with long-term symptoms like brain fog, hair loss and mental health issues, as medical researchers search for a cure to long COVID nearly three years into the pandemic.State of play: Local scientists are tracking at least two new variants in...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Lisa Calderón announces run for Denver mayor in 2023

Regis University instructor and community advocate Lisa Calderón joins a crowded field hoping to make history in the Mile High City.Driving the news: Calderón announced Thursday morning that she will again run for Denver mayor.Calderón adds her name to a crowded field of candidates hoping to replace term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock.Calderón has been critical of Hancock in the past, suing the mayor in 2018 in federal court and alleging political retaliation after losing a re-entry program contract with the city. She ran unsuccessfully against Hancock in 2019, coming in third during the May municipal election.Big picture: Calderón is the latest...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Kyle Dyer named new host of "Colorado Inside Out" on PBS12

Longtime local journalist Kyle Dyer will be the next host of "Colorado Inside Out," our partners at PBS12 announced Tuesday. Why it matters: "Colorado Inside Out" is the state's longest-running public affairs TV show, which brings together journalists, political pundits and activists every week to discuss happenings across the state. The announcement signifies a major rebrand of the program, which later this month will feature an updated studio set, new logo and fresh mix of panelists.State of play: "This is a pivotal and transformative time for PBS12 where we are working at bringing stories and programming that connect, engage and...
COLORADO STATE
