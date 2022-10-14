ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Russia launches 'kamikaze' drone attack on Kyiv, killing at least four

Ukrainian officials said at least four people were killed when Russia launched a barrage of Iranian-made "kamikaze" drone attacks in Kyiv on Monday, setting off warning sirens across the capital. Four people were injured in the attacks and 19 people trapped under the destruction have been rescued, according to Kyrylo...
The Hill

Press: Donald Trump, ‘Confidence Man,’ then and now

Billed by Axios as “the book Donald Trump fears most,” Maggie Haberman’s “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” debuted last week as No. 1 best-seller on Amazon and the New York Times. At 508 pages, it’s a challenge. But it’s worth the slog: the best book yet on the mystery man who still remains, two years after being rejected for a second term, the most dominant force in American politics.
Clayton News Daily

Kanye West to acquire conservative social media platform Parler

Kanye West is acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by many conservatives. Parler's parent company announced the deal on Monday morning, saying West had made "a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again." The acquisition...
Clayton News Daily

Military jet crashes in residential area in western Russia, state media reports

A Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk, which lies on the Sea of Azov, during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media. The incident was due to one of the engines catching fire, reported RIA Novosti, which cited Russia's...
Clayton News Daily

Japanese Prime Minister orders investigation into controversial Unification Church

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered an investigation into the Unification Church amid a growing scandal tying his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to the controversial religious group. Kishida announced the probe during a parliamentary session on Monday and said it would be carried out using "the right to...
The Associated Press

New Swedish PM presents 3-party government

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday vowed to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a center-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party. The new Cabinet consists of 24 ministers — 13 men and 11 women. Thirteen are Moderates, six Christian Democrats and five Liberals. The three center-right parties secured a majority in Parliament after the Sept. 11 elections with the help of the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that has entered the political mainstream after years of being treated as a pariah by the other parties. Moderate Party parliamentary leader Tobias Billstrom was appointed foreign minister while the head of Parliament’s defense committe, Pal Jonson, another Moderate, was tapped as defense minister. Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch became energy minister, and 25-year-old Romina Pourmokhtari of the Liberals made history as Sweden’s youngest ever Cabinet minister, in charge of the climate and environment portfolio. Elisabeth Svantesson, the Moderate Party’s spokeswoman on economic policy, was appointed finance minister.
Clayton News Daily

Early voting begins in Georgia with slate of key races on the ballot

Polls for early voting have opened Monday in Georgia, home to a series of critical midterm races for the US Senate, US House and statewide posts from governor to secretary of state. Georgia's new elections law allows in-person early voting for parts of the next three weeks -- no fewer...
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

‘FBI’ Will Air Sunday Episode in November

FBI is shifting nights this November as the fan-favorite CBS drama shakes up its schedule with one episode set to air on a Sunday instead of its usual Tuesday run. According to TV Line, one of Season 5’s upcoming installments, will air on Sunday, November 6 instead of its usual spot on November 8 as Election Night news coverage will disrupt the normal Tuesday schedule. Similar to FBI, the franchise’s other series FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will also be preempted for the evening of political coverage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy