"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Clayton News Daily
5 things to know for Oct. 17: Hearing aids, Ukraine, January 6, Immigration, Nigeria
'Tis the season for overpriced costumes and confiscating unwrapped candy. Halloween is right around the corner and several cities may boast about being the spookiest place in the US -- but only three cities have the haunting histories to truly earn the title. Here's what else you need to know...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Clayton News Daily
Russia launches 'kamikaze' drone attack on Kyiv, killing at least four
Ukrainian officials said at least four people were killed when Russia launched a barrage of Iranian-made "kamikaze" drone attacks in Kyiv on Monday, setting off warning sirens across the capital. Four people were injured in the attacks and 19 people trapped under the destruction have been rescued, according to Kyrylo...
Press: Donald Trump, ‘Confidence Man,’ then and now
Billed by Axios as “the book Donald Trump fears most,” Maggie Haberman’s “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” debuted last week as No. 1 best-seller on Amazon and the New York Times. At 508 pages, it’s a challenge. But it’s worth the slog: the best book yet on the mystery man who still remains, two years after being rejected for a second term, the most dominant force in American politics.
Clayton News Daily
Kanye West to acquire conservative social media platform Parler
Kanye West is acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by many conservatives. Parler's parent company announced the deal on Monday morning, saying West had made "a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again." The acquisition...
Fauci says fast-spreading COVID variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are ‘pretty troublesome’
"We've got to keep our eye out on these emerging variants," he said.
Clayton News Daily
Military jet crashes in residential area in western Russia, state media reports
A Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk, which lies on the Sea of Azov, during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media. The incident was due to one of the engines catching fire, reported RIA Novosti, which cited Russia's...
Clayton News Daily
Astronaut James McDivitt, who led Gemini and Apollo missions, has died at 93
James McDivitt, a former NASA astronaut who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions, died in his sleep last week in Tucson, Arizona, NASA said in a statement Monday. He was 93. McDivitt was surrounded by his family and friends when he died Thursday, according to NASA. Selected to...
Clayton News Daily
Japanese Prime Minister orders investigation into controversial Unification Church
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered an investigation into the Unification Church amid a growing scandal tying his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to the controversial religious group. Kishida announced the probe during a parliamentary session on Monday and said it would be carried out using "the right to...
UK summons Chinese diplomat after protester beaten at Manchester consulate
Foreign secretary demands explanation for ‘actions of consulate staff’ after attack on pro-democracy protester
New Swedish PM presents 3-party government
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday vowed to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a center-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party. The new Cabinet consists of 24 ministers — 13 men and 11 women. Thirteen are Moderates, six Christian Democrats and five Liberals. The three center-right parties secured a majority in Parliament after the Sept. 11 elections with the help of the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that has entered the political mainstream after years of being treated as a pariah by the other parties. Moderate Party parliamentary leader Tobias Billstrom was appointed foreign minister while the head of Parliament’s defense committe, Pal Jonson, another Moderate, was tapped as defense minister. Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch became energy minister, and 25-year-old Romina Pourmokhtari of the Liberals made history as Sweden’s youngest ever Cabinet minister, in charge of the climate and environment portfolio. Elisabeth Svantesson, the Moderate Party’s spokeswoman on economic policy, was appointed finance minister.
Clayton News Daily
Early voting begins in Georgia with slate of key races on the ballot
Polls for early voting have opened Monday in Georgia, home to a series of critical midterm races for the US Senate, US House and statewide posts from governor to secretary of state. Georgia's new elections law allows in-person early voting for parts of the next three weeks -- no fewer...
Clayton News Daily
‘FBI’ Will Air Sunday Episode in November
FBI is shifting nights this November as the fan-favorite CBS drama shakes up its schedule with one episode set to air on a Sunday instead of its usual Tuesday run. According to TV Line, one of Season 5’s upcoming installments, will air on Sunday, November 6 instead of its usual spot on November 8 as Election Night news coverage will disrupt the normal Tuesday schedule. Similar to FBI, the franchise’s other series FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will also be preempted for the evening of political coverage.
US futures up sharply as US companies continue to impress
Wall Street futures rose sharply Tuesday, pointing toward another day of gains as the U.S. earnings season kicks into high gear. Futures for the S&P 500 climbed 1.9% and the Dow Jones industrials added 1.6%. Major indices notched significant gains to open the week on the strength of better-than-expected corporate...
Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on election misinformation
Social media companies have announced plans to deal with misinformation in the 2022 midterm elections, but the companies vary in their approaches and effectiveness. Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
