Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
TVS Motor steps into Metaverse to introduce Motoverse
On October 19, 2022, two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor will introduce TVS Motoverse, a proprietary platform in the Metaverse. The OEM asserts that being the first two-wheeler company in the world with a dedicated metaverse platform, it has made history. The company said in a press release that TVS...
todaynftnews.com
PIP.me 2.0 solution serves as a personalized eWeb3 page for every service user
In a recent upgradation from PIP.me to PIP.me 2.0, it has been revealed that the upgrade will bring customization on eWeb3 pages to users. As per the revelations, the launch of PIP.me 2.0 will allow anyone to create whatever they wish in order to manage payments, embed NFTs, and organize social media accounts.
todaynftnews.com
Solana’s NFT marketplace Magic Eden announces optional royalty payments to creators
Solana‘s biggest NFT marketplace, Magic Eden, will now allow its users to decide how much percentage to pay to creators as royalties when they buy stuff from the website. By default, ALL collections/listings will honor full royalties. Buyers can set the royalty in three ways. User profiles can be...
todaynftnews.com
ApeCoin DAO considers delaying APE staking and introducing a bug bounty scheme
The introduction of NFT and ApeCoin (APE) staking may be delayed by the ApeCoin DAO to accommodate a bug bounty program. According to the suggestion made by ApeCoin DAO Special Council Member Maaria Bajwa in the project’s governance forum, the bounty program will give 1 million APE ($4.5 million) to potential bounties and last 2-4 weeks.
Comments / 0