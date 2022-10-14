ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

PIX11

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

MS-13 Gang Leader Who Ordered Killing Of Man Walking Home From Work In Hempstead Sentenced

The leader of an MS-13 clique on Long Island will spend decades in prison for ordering the killing of a man shot while walking home from work in Hempstead. Ramon Martines, age 39, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Monday, Oct. 17, in Nassau County Court, more than a month after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree conspiracy in the March 2017 killing of Nelson Rodriguez.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NBC New York

Editor's Note: Brooklyn Apartment Death Story

A story published earlier Monday indicated that a pair of deaths last Friday in Brooklyn, initially believed to be a murder-suicide, was now believed to be a double homicide instead. That report was based on information provided by the NYPD. However, the NYPD now says the initial theory remains intact,...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner

An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Queens sibling rivalry boils over in bloodshed, leaving one Laurelton brother, 66, fatally shot, and older brother in custody

A longstanding sibling rivalry ended in bloodshed when a 73-year-old man shot his younger brother in their mother’s house Saturday morning, police and neighbors said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 7:50 a.m. found the younger brother, identified by neighbors as George Jacobs, 66, shot three times in the chest inside the single-family home on 230th ...
JAMAICA, NY
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Accused Narcotics Dealer ‘Nitty Gritz’ Wanted By Morris County Sheriff

Authorities in Morris County are seeking the public’s help tracking down an accused narcotics dealer known as “Nitty Gritz.”. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers has issued an arrest warrant for Tyson McCoy — aka “Nitty Gritz” — with charges for first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics, the department said in a release on Monday, Oct. 17.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
MANHATTAN, NY

