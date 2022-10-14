Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Woman, 82, knocked to ground in Brooklyn robbery
An 82-year-old woman was knocked to the ground as a man robbed her on a Brooklyn street corner this week, police said Monday.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
‘He was a good father’: Survivor of Bloods gang shooting defends dad’s honor
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Salvatore Zottola, who survived an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving his younger brother and the Bloods gang, defended his slain father’s name as he waited for a verdict Monday. “He was a good father. He was a good guy,” Zottola said of his dad, Sylvester, who was 71 when he was executed at […]
MS-13 Gang Leader Who Ordered Killing Of Man Walking Home From Work In Hempstead Sentenced
The leader of an MS-13 clique on Long Island will spend decades in prison for ordering the killing of a man shot while walking home from work in Hempstead. Ramon Martines, age 39, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Monday, Oct. 17, in Nassau County Court, more than a month after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree conspiracy in the March 2017 killing of Nelson Rodriguez.
Editor's Note: Brooklyn Apartment Death Story
A story published earlier Monday indicated that a pair of deaths last Friday in Brooklyn, initially believed to be a murder-suicide, was now believed to be a double homicide instead. That report was based on information provided by the NYPD. However, the NYPD now says the initial theory remains intact,...
Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
Bandits rob Brooklyn smoke shop of CBD at gunpoint: NYPD
Police are looking for a group that robbed a Brooklyn smoke shop at gunpoint of a cellphone, about $1,000 and CBD items last Monday, police said.
VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner
An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
Loaded Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop In Inwood, Duo Charged, Police Say
Two people were charged after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident happened in Inwood at 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said officers saw a 2018 Nissan Rogue failing to maintain its lane while traveling...
NYC Teacher's Aide Saves 6 Lives After His Own Ends Suddenly at 19
The 19-year-old teacher's aide shot in the head about a block from the elementary school where he had been working saved the lives of six people in four states, including his own, an organ donation group announced Monday. , police said, and the suspect has been charged with murder. Ethan...
VIDEO: Robber beats man, takes $17K cash in Queens
Police are searching for a man and his accomplice who robbed a 66-year-old man of $17,000 in cash in Queens on Thursday. The man was walking on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road in Middle Village around 1:20 p.m.
NYC man who pinned victim in metro turnstile arrested: NYPD
The NYPD has arrested a 61-year-old man for pinning a victim in a subway turnstile in Queens and robbing her of her metro card. He is facing larceny charges.
‘Getting his life together’: Family grieving man fatally shot by police
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of the 29-year-old man fatally shot by police in Inwood early Sunday is mourning his loss. “I will remember my brother for the loving man he was and how his smile brightened the room,” said Joel Capellan’s sister, Kayla Capellan. Joel Capellan was shot dead by police at 3 […]
Man steals backpack from woman, 67, who fainted at Queens subway station
A man robbed a woman of her bag after she passed out at a Queens subway station and then used her credit card to buy food at a Harlem burger joint, authorities said.
Queens sibling rivalry boils over in bloodshed, leaving one Laurelton brother, 66, fatally shot, and older brother in custody
A longstanding sibling rivalry ended in bloodshed when a 73-year-old man shot his younger brother in their mother’s house Saturday morning, police and neighbors said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 7:50 a.m. found the younger brother, identified by neighbors as George Jacobs, 66, shot three times in the chest inside the single-family home on 230th ...
SEEN HIM? Accused Narcotics Dealer ‘Nitty Gritz’ Wanted By Morris County Sheriff
Authorities in Morris County are seeking the public’s help tracking down an accused narcotics dealer known as “Nitty Gritz.”. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers has issued an arrest warrant for Tyson McCoy — aka “Nitty Gritz” — with charges for first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics, the department said in a release on Monday, Oct. 17.
NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
