ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore resident celebrates milestone - 100th birthday

BALTIMORE - Ms. Minnie Styles has reached a milestone.The Baltimore resident is celebrating her 100th birthday.Her family is honoring the special occasion with a family celebration.Styles moved to Baltimore shortly after she finished high school in 1922.She loves her hobbies of making ceramics, painting, putting together puzzles and drawing.WJZ would like to wish Ms. Minnie a Happy Birthday!
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Photographer's mural is part of Lexington Market's renaissance

The historic Lexington Market is another Baltimore institution undergoing a renaissance. Parts of the centuries-old food hall will reopen later this fall with a new look thanks, in part, to artwork from photographer Shan Wallace. In early September, Wallace told 11 News the city served as her inspiration. She used...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Baltimore

- If you're in the market to buy a home in Baltimore, you may want to know which neighborhoods are in high demand. Here, we'll look at Charles Village, Mount Vernon, Locust Point, and Federal Hill. Each neighborhood has a distinct character and style and has advantages and disadvantages. Charles...
BALTIMORE, MD
coolprogeny.com

15th Annual Harbor Harvest Children’s Festival

Waterfront Partnership is bringing fall magic to Rash Field during the 15th Annual Harbor Harvest Children’s Festival!. Make those Autumn memories with your family as you pick pumpkins in the Cityview Pumpkin Patch, explore Rash Field Park, and get matching face paintings! Snack on some local food truck favorites while admiring that iconic harbor skyline from Rash Field. See your little ones smile and laugh with their stilt walkers and other free activities! Don’t forget to grab some tickets or carnival pass to their pony rides, trackless train, face painting, and carnival ride.s.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

21st annual Baltimore Running Festival brings large crowds to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thousands of runners took part in the 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival on Saturday. Runners, supporters, and spectators alike had memorable experiences at the festival. "It's something really good for the city, it brings the city together, the city can celebrate. There are enough problems in...
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Spirits of the Past: Disease, Death, and Mourning Tour

During the month of October, join Historic Annapolis for this spirited seasonal tour of the William Paca House highlighting sickness, treatments, and mourning rituals of the past. You’ll be guided through the historic home on a special tour focusing on the treatment of diseases, the medical practices of the women of the era, the contributions of the enslaved, the local physicians, and the mourning rituals for their dearly departed. The tour continues in the physic garden to learn about the medicinal plants and their use during the 18th century and beyond. At the end of the tour, try a cup of sage tea and take home a recipe or two!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

From radio to racing: Talk show host participates in Baltimore Running Festival

Kaye Wise Whitehead is an award-winning Baltimore radio talk show host and activist. But Saturday, Whitehead will trade in her microphone for sneakers. For the first time, Whitehead is participating in the Baltimore Running Festival's "BaltiMORON-A-Thon." That's where runners do the 5K at 7:30 a.m. and then do the half marathon a little more than two hours later. That's a total of 16.2 miles.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Dulaney Valley to dedicate pet loss center

A Baltimore County cemetery is dedicating a new place for pet owners to mourn their dead pets. Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium will dedicate a new pet loss center in a ceremony on Saturday. "It's a place where people can grieve and say goodbye to their loved ones," said...
TIMONIUM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Running Festival brings thousands of runners to Charm City

BALTIMORE -- "I've been excited all day, I'm running the marathon!" said one runner headed into the Baltimore Convention Center Friday evening.Thousands of runners had to head into the center on Friday to check in and receive their race numbers ahead of the four races being held for the Baltimore Running Festival. The festival is bringing more than 10,000 runners from across the country and world. Saturday's festivities include a 5K, a 10K, a half-marathon and a full marathon. "I'm doing the full marathon, one of those crazy people," said Joey Merrill, a Florida resident who went to school...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

The father of landscape architecture turns 200

The father of landscape architecture, Frederick Law Olmstead, and his sons, are acclaimed in Baltimore for spaces like Patterson Park and neighborhoods like Roland Park. We hear how the Friends of Maryland’s Olmsted Parks & Landscapes is celebrating 200 years since Olmstead Senior’s birth. Guests:. Jennifer Arndt Robinson...
BALTIMORE, MD
travelawaits.com

17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore

Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Can Baltimore vacant properties provide housing for new immigrants?

Baltimore’s overall population has been declining for decades, but with its immigrant population on the rise, local agencies see the city’s abundance of dilapidated row homes as a potential solution to an immigrant housing shortage. According to the mayor’s office, the 2020 census indicated that between 2010 and...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy