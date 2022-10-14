During the month of October, join Historic Annapolis for this spirited seasonal tour of the William Paca House highlighting sickness, treatments, and mourning rituals of the past. You’ll be guided through the historic home on a special tour focusing on the treatment of diseases, the medical practices of the women of the era, the contributions of the enslaved, the local physicians, and the mourning rituals for their dearly departed. The tour continues in the physic garden to learn about the medicinal plants and their use during the 18th century and beyond. At the end of the tour, try a cup of sage tea and take home a recipe or two!

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO