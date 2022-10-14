ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Most Ukrainians support fighting until war is won: survey

An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians support continuing to fight the war against Russia until it is won, according to a new Gallup poll. The poll released Tuesday found 70 percent of Ukrainians support fighting Russia until Ukraine wins the war, while only 26 percent said they support negotiating an end to the war as soon as possible.

