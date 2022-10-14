Read full article on original website
Most Ukrainians support fighting until war is won: survey
An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians support continuing to fight the war against Russia until it is won, according to a new Gallup poll. The poll released Tuesday found 70 percent of Ukrainians support fighting Russia until Ukraine wins the war, while only 26 percent said they support negotiating an end to the war as soon as possible.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
UK summons Chinese diplomat after protester beaten at Manchester consulate
Foreign secretary demands explanation for ‘actions of consulate staff’ after attack on pro-democracy protester
US futures up sharply as US companies continue to impress
Wall Street futures rose sharply Tuesday, pointing toward another day of gains as the U.S. earnings season kicks into high gear. Futures for the S&P 500 climbed 1.9% and the Dow Jones industrials added 1.6%. Major indices notched significant gains to open the week on the strength of better-than-expected corporate...
Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on election misinformation
Social media companies have announced plans to deal with misinformation in the 2022 midterm elections, but the companies vary in their approaches and effectiveness. Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
