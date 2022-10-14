Read full article on original website
Mobeus Emerges from Stealth with $24M in Funding to Invent Technology That Enables Deeper Human Connections
SPARTA, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Mobeus, a company born from the belief that technology should be frictionless, announced today that it had raised $24M, including a $12M Series A round. Mike Sutcliff, former group chief executive at Accenture Digital, and Richie Etwaru, seasoned technology executive and digital entrepreneur, co-founded Mobeus with a broad vision to create technology that improves how people express themselves. While in stealth, Mobeus assembled a remote-first international team of approximately 100 employees in six countries who have come together to redefine what it means to connect. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005032/en/ Mobeus Emerges from Stealth with $24M in Funding to Invent Technology That Enables Deeper Human Connections (Graphic: Business Wire)
3 Reasons Delta Air Lines Stock Looks Like a Steal
Investors are dramatically underestimating Delta's ability to boost earnings to pre-pandemic levels and then beyond.
5 more takeaways from CP-KCS merger hearing
How much responsibility should Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern bear to keep international gateways open and keep the rail networks through Chicago and Houston fluid? That question was one of five themes explored during the latter half of public hearings that the Surface Transportation Board recently concluded on CP’s proposed acquisition of KCS.
US futures up sharply as US companies continue to impress
Wall Street futures are up sharply pointing toward another day of gains as the U.S. earnings season kicks into high gear
Peak parcel surcharges likely to stick despite slowing demand, carrier overcapacity
The past two peak seasons for parcel delivery services were cut and dried affairs. Parcel carriers imposed delivery surcharges almost at will. Shippers, knowing their service options were limited during an unprecedented period of pandemic-related demand, mostly absorbed the levies. This year’s peak season, which starts in earnest at the...
DroneDek integrates smart mailbox with A2Z Drone Delivery system
Drone delivery is about much more than just the drone. Just ask DroneDek and A2Z Drone Delivery. The two companies, each of which focuses on a different piece of drone infrastructure, on Monday announced a technical integration partnership to combine DroneDek’s smart mailbox with A2Z’s second-generation Rapid Delivery System (RDS2) for drone delivery.
The great Fed squall cools off white-hot industrial market
The hairline fractures in logistics warehousing transaction activity, which surfaced over the summer, have widened into the fall as the rapid and fierce rise in borrowing costs puts the red-hot segment in what could be called “recalibration” mode. Deals are still getting done. However, they are taking longer...
Benchmark diesel number up more than 50 cents in just 2 weeks
Between the all-time high Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration price of $5.81 a gallon on June 20 and the recent low of $4.836 a gallon two weeks ago, the benchmark price of diesel used for most fuel surcharges fell more than 97 cents a gallon. It has now clawed back...
