SPARTA, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Mobeus, a company born from the belief that technology should be frictionless, announced today that it had raised $24M, including a $12M Series A round. Mike Sutcliff, former group chief executive at Accenture Digital, and Richie Etwaru, seasoned technology executive and digital entrepreneur, co-founded Mobeus with a broad vision to create technology that improves how people express themselves. While in stealth, Mobeus assembled a remote-first international team of approximately 100 employees in six countries who have come together to redefine what it means to connect. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005032/en/ Mobeus Emerges from Stealth with $24M in Funding to Invent Technology That Enables Deeper Human Connections (Graphic: Business Wire)

19 MINUTES AGO