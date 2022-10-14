ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 4) trailer, release date

Sheldon makes a terrifying mathematical discovery while tutoring Billy. Also, Mary is jealous of Missy’s relationship with Mandy and MeeMaw. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Network: CBS. Release date: October 20, 2022 at 8pm EST. Cast:. · Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper. · Jim Parsons as...
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Major 'Supernatural' Actor to Reprise Role on 'The Winchesters'

A major Supernatural actor is set to reprise their role on The Winchesters. Screen Rant reports that Gil McKinney, who portrayed John Winchester's father in the original series, will again turn up in the new prequel series. McKinney plays Winchester family patriarch Henry, who was part of Supernatural along with Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the elder John.
startattle.com

S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 3) “Woah Black Betty” trailer, release date

When S.W.A.T.’s armored vehicle is stolen, the squad must team up with FBI Agent Vasquez (guest star Jessica Camacho), a former LAPD officer who was once denied a position on the S.W.A.T. team, to stop the vehicle from being used in a potential t–rorist attack. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS.
startattle.com

One of Us Is Lying (Season 2) Peacock, trailer, release date

Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very d–dly secret. In Season Two we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other. Startattle.com – One of Us Is Lying | Peacock. Network: Peacock. Release date:...
comicon.com

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season

It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
NME

Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas

New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
Popculture

Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie

The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been a success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
Variety

CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...
EW.com

'Revenge' grows, beats 'CSI' in early ratings

UPDATE: Great news for Revenge fans: The ABC freshman drama reversed its post-premiere ratings decline and grew for the first time. But the reason why the show improved is a mystery worthy of a TV crime drama. Here's the deal: Revenge (7.9 million viewers, 2.7 adults 18-49) beat CSI (12.7...
People

Captain Lee Is Back and Below Deck Has a Fan-Favorite Chief Stew in Season 10 Trailer!

It was announced Friday at BravoCon 2022 that Below Deck season 10 will premiere Nov. 21 and Below Deck Down Under will return for season 2 in 2023 Below Deck is headed to Saint Lucia with some familiar faces aboard. Bravo released the season 10 trailer on Friday at BravoCon 2022, revealing that longtime Captain Lee Rosbach will be joined on motor yacht St. David by foul-mouther master chef Rachel Hargrove while last season's fan-favorite Fraser Olender has been promoted to chief stew. Also navigating the Caribbean on the...
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’

Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
techunwrapped.com

Are these three eggs Daenerys’s dragons?

The eighth episode of The House of the Dragon has provoked contradictory reactions. While some have been impressed by Paddy Considine’s performance as King Viserys plagued by pain and illness, others have found this to have been a bit of a slow episode. If we skip over Daemon’s swordsmanship moment, there’s not much gory compared to what this series has accustomed us to. We have seen the prelude, the eve of what will be the war for the succession to the other. And it is that all the family dinner that we had to put up with was nothing more than a little farce to please Grandpa.
Parade

The O'Brien Family Agrees: Hallmark's Bittersweet 'Chesapeake Shores' Series Finale 'Will Make You Grab a Fistful of Tissues'

The dramatic Chesapeake Shores series finale, dubbed "All Or Nothing At All,” on Sunday, Oct. 16, promises tearful moments. What we can look forward to is the full-circle wedding of Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan (Barbara Niven) and the joyous arrival of Sarah (Jessica Sipos) and Kevin’s (Brendan Penny) baby boy, all part of a week of major celebration.
startattle.com

Walker: Independence (Season 1 Episode 3) “Blood & Whiskey” trailer, release date

Presented with a challenge, Abby cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff. Startattle.com – Walker: Independence | The CW. Hoyt grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian in the eyes of Lucia’s family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian’s drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge. The episode was directed by Larry Teng and written by Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy