Station 19 (Season 6 Episode 3) “Dancing with Our Hands Tied”, trailer, release date
The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside of an electric car. Startattle.com – Station 19 | ABC. Station 19 (Season 6 Episode 3) “Dancing with Our Hands Tied”, trailer, release date. Station 19 Season 6 Episode...
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 4) trailer, release date
Sheldon makes a terrifying mathematical discovery while tutoring Billy. Also, Mary is jealous of Missy’s relationship with Mandy and MeeMaw. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Network: CBS. Release date: October 20, 2022 at 8pm EST. Cast:. · Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper. · Jim Parsons as...
Major 'Supernatural' Actor to Reprise Role on 'The Winchesters'
A major Supernatural actor is set to reprise their role on The Winchesters. Screen Rant reports that Gil McKinney, who portrayed John Winchester's father in the original series, will again turn up in the new prequel series. McKinney plays Winchester family patriarch Henry, who was part of Supernatural along with Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the elder John.
S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 3) “Woah Black Betty” trailer, release date
When S.W.A.T.’s armored vehicle is stolen, the squad must team up with FBI Agent Vasquez (guest star Jessica Camacho), a former LAPD officer who was once denied a position on the S.W.A.T. team, to stop the vehicle from being used in a potential t–rorist attack. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS.
One of Us Is Lying (Season 2) Peacock, trailer, release date
Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very d–dly secret. In Season Two we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other. Startattle.com – One of Us Is Lying | Peacock. Network: Peacock. Release date:...
Ted White, ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’s Jason Voorhees, Dead at 96
Ted White, an actor and stuntman in Hollywood, best known to horror fans as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. He was 96 years old. While originally uncredited for his role in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season
It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie
The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been a success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...
'Revenge' grows, beats 'CSI' in early ratings
UPDATE: Great news for Revenge fans: The ABC freshman drama reversed its post-premiere ratings decline and grew for the first time. But the reason why the show improved is a mystery worthy of a TV crime drama. Here's the deal: Revenge (7.9 million viewers, 2.7 adults 18-49) beat CSI (12.7...
Captain Lee Is Back and Below Deck Has a Fan-Favorite Chief Stew in Season 10 Trailer!
It was announced Friday at BravoCon 2022 that Below Deck season 10 will premiere Nov. 21 and Below Deck Down Under will return for season 2 in 2023 Below Deck is headed to Saint Lucia with some familiar faces aboard. Bravo released the season 10 trailer on Friday at BravoCon 2022, revealing that longtime Captain Lee Rosbach will be joined on motor yacht St. David by foul-mouther master chef Rachel Hargrove while last season's fan-favorite Fraser Olender has been promoted to chief stew. Also navigating the Caribbean on the...
Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’
Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
Are these three eggs Daenerys’s dragons?
The eighth episode of The House of the Dragon has provoked contradictory reactions. While some have been impressed by Paddy Considine’s performance as King Viserys plagued by pain and illness, others have found this to have been a bit of a slow episode. If we skip over Daemon’s swordsmanship moment, there’s not much gory compared to what this series has accustomed us to. We have seen the prelude, the eve of what will be the war for the succession to the other. And it is that all the family dinner that we had to put up with was nothing more than a little farce to please Grandpa.
The O'Brien Family Agrees: Hallmark's Bittersweet 'Chesapeake Shores' Series Finale 'Will Make You Grab a Fistful of Tissues'
The dramatic Chesapeake Shores series finale, dubbed "All Or Nothing At All,” on Sunday, Oct. 16, promises tearful moments. What we can look forward to is the full-circle wedding of Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan (Barbara Niven) and the joyous arrival of Sarah (Jessica Sipos) and Kevin’s (Brendan Penny) baby boy, all part of a week of major celebration.
Chicago Fire (Season 11 Episode 5) “Haunted House”, trailer, release date
Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house. Kidd and Severide help a young girl after she gets kicked out of her home. Startattle.com – Chicago Fire | NBC. – Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland. – Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo. – Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Air Date, How to Watch, and What to Expect
The last episode of 'Chesapeake Shores' is nearly here. Find out how to watch the series finale of the Hallmark Channel series.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Boss Reveals What Would’ve Happened Next After Series Finale
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chesapeake Shores series finale “All or Nothing at All.”]. Chesapeake Shores has fittingly gone out on a happy note, as we expected from a Hallmark series. A quick recap of where the finale left everyone: Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan...
Walker: Independence (Season 1 Episode 3) “Blood & Whiskey” trailer, release date
Presented with a challenge, Abby cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff. Startattle.com – Walker: Independence | The CW. Hoyt grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian in the eyes of Lucia’s family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian’s drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge. The episode was directed by Larry Teng and written by Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert.
