Winthrop, MN

KEYC

Car strikes tree on Hwy 93

Choosing a Halloween costume can be overwhelming. Kelsey and Lisa went to a local expert, Katie Resch, Regional Manager of Halloween Express, to see what’s trending this year. Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. Authorities in Sibley County today said they are still actively...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation

SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KEYC

The getaway: Where are Southern Minnesotans traveling to?

NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Paul Barta eyes Blue Earth County Sheriff seat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With more than 20 years in law enforcement, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Barta is looking at becoming the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. “I had two jobs before one being a dad and a husband and one is being the captain of...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
106.9 KROC

Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KEYC

Body-worn cameras launched for Mankato law enforcement

MANKATO, MN
KEYC

SCC announces event line-up for Minnesota State Month

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) has events lined up this week for Minnesota State Month. SCC plans to host Explore SCC sessions at both its Faribault and North Mankato campuses. These events allow for visitors and students to learn more about the college, take tours and meet with faculty.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Tips for picking paint colors for the home

NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather

Monday morning those at Mankato Public Safety added a new tool to their belts, the body worn camera. Only uniformed officers on patrol division will always have them on. South Central College hosts mental health awareness event. Updated: 8 hours ago. The aim of the event is to share all...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MDH detects elevated levels of manganese in drinking water in Janesville

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health says they’ve detected elevated levels of manganese in the drinking water in Janesville. Manganese occurs naturally in rocks and soil and is usually present in Minnesota grounds and water. The Environmental Protection Agency has safety guidelines for manganese in drinking...
JANESVILLE, MN
KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Hmong farmers celebrate 'huge milestone' of buying 155 acres in Dakota County

Minnesota’s Hmong American Farmers Association is celebrating its recent purchase of 155 acres of land in Dakota County. The group said the land acquisition, in the works for a decade, will help many Hmong farm families build up their operations and plan for the long-term. The Hmong American Farmers Association announced earlier this month that the sale had closed.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota woman hurt in single vehicle crash outside Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN) -- An Apple Valley, Minnesota woman was hurt in a crash on I-94 near Alexandria yesterday afternoon. Troopers say 48-year old Christine Passanante lost control of her vehicle due to heavy hail, entered the ditch and rolled. She was taken to the Alexandria hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN

