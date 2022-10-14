Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Car strikes tree on Hwy 93
Choosing a Halloween costume can be overwhelming. Kelsey and Lisa went to a local expert, Katie Resch, Regional Manager of Halloween Express, to see what’s trending this year. Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. Authorities in Sibley County today said they are still actively...
KEYC
Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
KEYC
The getaway: Where are Southern Minnesotans traveling to?
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
KEYC
Paul Barta eyes Blue Earth County Sheriff seat
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With more than 20 years in law enforcement, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Barta is looking at becoming the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. “I had two jobs before one being a dad and a husband and one is being the captain of...
KEYC
City of North Mankato to hold ‘Brewing Ideas’ public engagement session
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
KEYC
Body-worn cameras launched for Mankato law enforcement
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
KEYC
SCC announces event line-up for Minnesota State Month
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) has events lined up this week for Minnesota State Month. SCC plans to host Explore SCC sessions at both its Faribault and North Mankato campuses. These events allow for visitors and students to learn more about the college, take tours and meet with faculty.
KEYC
Mankato, North Mankato residents to see changes to garbage, recycling services
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - West Central Sanitation is the garbage and recycling service provider for the cities of Mankato and North Mankato. They are changing the pickup service schedules in the cities to help keep the cost low and deal with the shortage of workers. “We felt it was a...
KEYC
Tips for picking paint colors for the home
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather
Monday morning those at Mankato Public Safety added a new tool to their belts, the body worn camera. Only uniformed officers on patrol division will always have them on. South Central College hosts mental health awareness event. Updated: 8 hours ago. The aim of the event is to share all...
KEYC
MDH detects elevated levels of manganese in drinking water in Janesville
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health says they’ve detected elevated levels of manganese in the drinking water in Janesville. Manganese occurs naturally in rocks and soil and is usually present in Minnesota grounds and water. The Environmental Protection Agency has safety guidelines for manganese in drinking...
Edina recommended to reject restaurant proposal despite support from residents
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6061 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. A much-buzzed about redevelopment proposal in Edina will go before the Edina City Council on Tuesday after failing its first test in front of the Edina Planning Commission last month.
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
KEYC
Mankato Clinic adding another floor to Wickersham building; expanding women’s health, pregnancy services
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic is adding another floor to its Wickersham location. Officials say it will allow the clinic to expand services for women. The southeast corner of Wickersham currently offers pediatric care, and with the new addition, it’ll join forces with women’s health and pregnancy services.
mprnews.org
Hmong farmers celebrate 'huge milestone' of buying 155 acres in Dakota County
Minnesota’s Hmong American Farmers Association is celebrating its recent purchase of 155 acres of land in Dakota County. The group said the land acquisition, in the works for a decade, will help many Hmong farm families build up their operations and plan for the long-term. The Hmong American Farmers Association announced earlier this month that the sale had closed.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota woman hurt in single vehicle crash outside Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN) -- An Apple Valley, Minnesota woman was hurt in a crash on I-94 near Alexandria yesterday afternoon. Troopers say 48-year old Christine Passanante lost control of her vehicle due to heavy hail, entered the ditch and rolled. She was taken to the Alexandria hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His cause of death will be confirmed...
Comments / 0